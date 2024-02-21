New Treasure Coast Food Bank facility could help bring faster, better disaster response

FORT PIERCE — A new 132,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center being built by the Treasure Coast Food Bank could significantly increase the nonprofit's ability to respond to natural disasters, with future impacts that could stretch far beyond its location in Fort Pierce.

The facility, which had its groundbreaking ceremony last week, is to include cold storage and a full kitchen and create 53 jobs with expanded services, which already include serving more than 250,000 people per week, according to a news release.

State emergency response works through local facilities

The prospect of expanded natural-disaster response, which could serve the entire region in instances of increased need, brought Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, to the groundbreaking.

The Emergency Management team works primarily with Feeding Florida, a statewide network of food banks, which then distributes food to local communities in need.

"I genuinely cannot tell you how much we depend on the Feeding Florida network and the Treasure Coast Food Bank," Guthrie said. "The Treasure Coast Food Bank has been a valuable partner for the division, and this new distribution center will allow you all to serve your communities and help those in their time of need even better."

When access to information can be limited after a disaster, it is important that local communities know in advance which local institutions, like food banks, can help, Guthrie said.

"Having a food bank that is a recognizable institution within the community is very imperative. People know where to go. They know who to talk to."

Increased need after disasters

One in four people in the community will need assistance from a food bank at some point, according to Treasure Coast Food Bank President and CEO Judith Cruz. When a disaster strikes, Guthrie said, that number effectively can double.

"You've heard the number one in four. Well, when a disaster happens, that usually goes up to one in two individuals need some type of food source," Guthrie said.

After Hurricane Idalia hit primarily the northern part of the state, Guthrie said the Division of Emergency Management was able to move quickly through the Feeding Florida network to deliver 550,000 hot meals, 2 million meals ready to eat, 200,000 food boxes and more than 4,000 pounds of rice and beans.

Already a strong partner in disaster response and recovery

Even in the years before the new facility was announced, the Treasure Coast Food Bank was heavily involved in disaster response across the Treasure Coast.

After Hurricane Irma impacted the area in 2017, the Food Bank distributed food and water across Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, as well as Okeechobee County.

"When situations like this occur, we can rely on local partners like the Treasure Coast Food Bank and Feeding Florida to be resources we can count on," Guthrie said.

Food and water distribution is not just important for impacted individuals, but also for first responders who may come from other areas. Those people need steady access to food and water in order to assist with response and recovery, Guthrie said.

"Our first responders cannot do what they do without you as well," Guthrie told Treasure Coast Food Bank officials and volunteers at the groundbreaking.

The Treasure Coast Food Bank already stores state-distributed pallets of meals ready to eat and water in the event a "no-notice event" such as a tornado or fire, Guthrie said. That allows for a rapid response from local sources before more shipments can arrive from the the state's Emergency Management central warehouse in Lakeland.

It's not just hurricanes, tornadoes and fires either, Cruz said. The Food Bank also distributed food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More space means more capacity, faster response

An artistic rendering of the Treasure Coast Food Bank's new 132,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center, to be located in Fort Pierce. A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility was held Friday, Feb. 16.

The new facility, though, could increase that involvement dramatically. With an increase in locally stored resources, the ability for a quick response before shipments arrive will be even greater, Guthrie said. at any given time, there are around 200 semitractor-trailer loads of food, and about the same of water, at the Lakeland facility, Guthrie said, but it can take time to get to affected areas.

"Having access to food as quickly as possible so that no one goes hungry is crucial, and this new distribution center will help to improve the response and recovery times of everyone in our community," Guthrie said.

Possibility for further reaching services, work with state

A larger facility at the Treasure Coast Food bank also could also allow for its disaster response to reach beyond its usual service areas, depending on the need the state sees.

"It also then gives us a platform, almost like a Lilypad operation, to where we can come into all the Feeding Florida operations, all of the Treasure Coast Food Bank locations, and start distributing food as well," Guthrie said.

There are no plans to do so, Guthrie said, BUT it's also possible the new facility could be large enough to locate state response teams there if the need arises.

"This facility, it looks like its going to be a rather large facility, so maybe there's an opportunity for us to put a state of Florida staging area here as well when we have (a disaster)," Guthrie said. "It gives us a forward operations base to work out of in partnership with our partners."

For now, though, the focus is on quickly feeding the immediate community whenever need arises due to disaster.

