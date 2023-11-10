Should Treasure Coast lawmen wait to tell public when dangerous juvenile escapees loose?

Imagine how you'd feel if a dangerous criminal escaped from a nearby detention facility and was running loose on the Treasure Coast ― and no one responsible for catching the fugitive let you know.

It happened recently. And if this is the first you're hearing about it, you have every right to feel outraged.

Kemoni A. Thomas, 17, from the Miami area, escaped from the St. Lucie Regional Juvenile Detention Center, 1301 Bell Ave., Fort Pierce, Oct. 29.

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, which oversees the facility, didn't send out a news release at the time of the escape. In fact, the state agency never sent out any public notification.

Apparently, the Fort Pierce Police Department and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office were notified, and assisted in the search for the escapee.

The St. Lucie County Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Fort Pierce is shown Sept. 1, 2007, on Bell Avenue.

Neither of those organizations sent out a news release, either. Finally, the Fort Pierce police posted a message on Facebook Oct. 31 ― two days after Thomas broke free ― asking for the public's assistance in locating him.

"He escaped on foot heading in an unknown direction," the Facebook post said. "Please contact us or call 911 if you have any information about him or his whereabouts."

The post included a photo and a physical description of Thomas, along with a warning not to approach him because he was considered "armed and dangerous." A short time later, the post was updated to say Thomas had been captured in Miami Beach.

No harm, no foul, right? Not exactly.

Three agencies ― one state, one county and one city ― failed a basic part of their mission: to alert citizens to potential danger.

What if Thomas had injured or killed someone while on the lam? Thankfully, this scenario didn't play out differently.

Not to mention the financial liability any or all of those agencies could have faced if lawsuits were filed as a result of their negligence. It's hard to imagine taxpayers would be excited to shell out money to a grieving family because commonsense preventative measures weren't taken.

Fort Pierce police broke the silence eventually, but the Facebook post raised ominous questions.

What led police to conclude Thomas was armed, we don't know. A spokesman for the Fort Pierce police referred inquiries about the matter to the state agency.

Amanda Slama, the department's communications director, said in an emailed statement that local authorities were notified of the escape and "we also defer to law enforcement on necessary measures to alert the public to these investigations."

We don't know what landed Thomas in the detention center in the first place. Given the local police department's statement that he was "armed and dangerous," it seems reasonable to assume he wasn't incarcerated for jaywalking or some other nonviolent offense.

Some law enforcement agencies do a better job than others of sharing news releases, arrest reports and other information in a timely manner. Some of those are public records, which they are legally required to make available.

However, law enforcement officers who chafe under those rules know information often has little value unless it is shared in a timely manner.

Journalists with TCPalm, as well as other media organizations, can play an important role in keeping the public informed. Most people don't have time to read through stacks of incident reports or quiz public information officers. Journalists often do.

But this isn't about journalists' access to police records.

Media outlets are the conduit through which large segments of the population get their information. What media outlets don't know, we can't report. And in cases like the one involving Thomas' escape, lives could literally be put at risk.

Perhaps this situation can be chalked up to failure among the different agencies involved to communicate. Maybe each thought it was someone else's responsibility to let the public know what was going on, so nobody stepped up until the Fort Pierce Facebook post was published.

There should be clear protocols in place to ensure at least one agency in multijurisdictional cases is responsible for notifying citizens of imminent danger. Finger-pointing and blame-shifting aren't going to cut it if a future failure like this one leads to tragedy.

Editorials published by TCPalm/Treasure Coast Newspapers are decided collectively by its editorial board. To respond to this editorial with a letter to the editor, email up to 300 words to TCNLetters@TCPalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Why did two days pass before armed and dangerous escapee was reported?