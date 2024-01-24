Treasure Coast school districts planning to adjust high school start times by 2026

One Treasure Coast school district has adjusted school start times to comply with a 2023 law, but other districts still are researching how much the changes will cost.

The 2023 law mandates high schools begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m., and middle schools start no earlier than 8 a.m. Districts have until 2026 to comply with the law.

Martin County schools is getting an early start. Adjusted school times for the 2024-2025 school year, which puts the district into compliance, were approved Jan. 16 by the School Board.

Martin County, however, only needed to adjust times by about 10 minutes. The plan moves up start times for every age group.

A student exits an Indian River County school bus, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at Sebastian Elementary School.

Under the new schedule, middle schools will begin at 9:20 a.m., while high schools will begin at 8:30 a.m. District elementary schools will begin at 7:40 a.m.

Planning for Indian River, St. Lucie counties

St. Lucie and Indian River school districts have a more complicated task to comply with the law.

In Indian River County, high schools begin at 7:05 a.m., with middle schools starting at 8 a.m.. In St. Lucie County, middle schools begin between 9:30 a.m. and 9:40 a.m.; and high schools begin at 7:33 a.m.

Indian River County schools Superintendent David Moore told the School Board Monday he plans to have a timeline for research, getting parent feedback and cost analysis by March.

The goal is to have a plan in place at least a year in advance of its 2026 implementation to notify parents, Moore said last week. Now's the time to start creating a plan, he said.

"We're not waiting," Moore said.

St. Lucie County bus driver, Michael Brown, demonstrates his role on his school bus, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at the St. Lucie County school board bus compound. “Attitude is everything,” Brown said. “I’m the first person that they see, so I want that to be a moment to see that smiling face. I think that helps them go through their day. We don’t know what they go through when they’re not with us, so it’s important.”

It's a very complicated process to adjust school times, Moore said. It's not a matter of switching elementary starts with high schools, he said, because then kindergarten and first-graders could be waiting for a school bus in the dark — something district administrators refuse to consider.

"You don't want to shift your elementary school students to be going to school when the sun comes up," Moore said.

The district has to do a cost analysis and talk with bus companies to determine whether additional buses and drivers are needed as well as what the changes could entail, Moore said.

The district needs about 45 minutes between start times of elementary, middle and high schools to run its current bus system with the same number of routes, Moore told the School Board Monday. If additional buses and routes were added, that time could be reduced, but transportation costs would increase, he said.

"That is a significant impact on our budget," Moore said. The district has to consider "what do we stop funding to start funding this resource," he said. For this reason, it's imperative the district start working on the issue now, he said.

The district also has to consider childcare programs that might be needed to help families who currently rely on older students to watch younger siblings after school, Moore said. That option is unavailable if middle and high school students are still in classes because of a later start time.

"This is going to be a huge impact on our parents and our community," said School Board member Peggy Jones, a former middle and high school principal.

St. Lucie schools currently is reviewing options, district spokeswoman Lydia Martin said in a text.

"We are concerned about cost and moving start times for younger children earlier," Martin said. The district will make changes in time to comply with the 2023 law, she said.

The new law is based on research showing teenagers do better academically when school starts later in the day. In 2017, Indian River schools considered changing high school start times, but the community showed no interest in making the change and the idea was dropped.

Early compliance means state money

By complying early, Martin schools could be eligible to be part of a $5 million statewide allocation to districts adopting new start times early, Deputy Superintendent Tracey Miller told the board in a memorandum.

How much the district will get from the state for early compliance is unknown, Martin schools spokeswoman Jennifer DeShazo said. The district plans to use the money on notifying parents and on the purchase of a bus tracking system so parents can follow bus routes, she said.

Colleen Wixon is the education reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers. Contact her at colleen.wixon@tcpalm.com.

