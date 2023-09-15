Treasure Coast sheriffs investigators arrest 2 in 'jugging' case in St. Lucie County

They wait for the perfect moment, sheriff's officials said.

Thieves wait near banks for unsuspecting people to withdraw their money and leave their vehicle unattended.

Then they strike, burglarizing the vehicle - getting the money and sometimes other things. It's known as 'jugging'.

Sheriff's investigators across the Treasure Coast have been surveilling the three counties for a truck associated with such burglaries in St. Lucie County. It was spotted earlier this week in all three counties, investigators said.

The two people inside, a woman, 24, and a man, 33, both of Miami, were arrested Tuesday in St. Lucie County.

Both face charges of burglary of an unoccupied vehicle, criminal mischief, petty theft, and possession of burglary tools with intent to use. The woman also faces charges of driving on a suspended/revoked license and providing a false ID to law enforcement.

Martin County burglary: The burglary of a vehicle outside a Martin County Circle K caught investigators' attention earlier this week, records show.

A man withdrew $900 from a nearby Wells Fargo bank in the 5500 block of U.S. 1 and stopped at the Circle K to buy a drink Saturday, Martin County sheriff's investigators said.

As the man was in the store, video surveillance showed two people exited a truck and open the door to his vehicle.

Investigators said the two people stole the $900 the man had withdrawn from the bank.

St. Lucie County arrest: The Martin County Sheriff's Office notified St. Lucie detectives that the Toyota Tacoma linked to the vehicle burglary outside Circle K crossed into St. Lucie County Monday.

Detectives followed the vehicle and saw it stop at numerous banks in St. Lucie and Indian River counties, but the people inside the truck never exited at any of the locations.

Detectives along with helicopters from St. Lucie and Indian River sheriff's offices tracked the pickup.

It entered St. Lucie County Tuesday and investigators continued to surveil it.

Investigators saw the truck enter numerous bank parking lots. After stopping at a Bank of America in the 2300 block of U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce, the truck moved to a nearby parking lot outside a Shell gas station.

A helicopter unit assisting with surveillance saw the Tacoma back out of the Shell parking lot in a hurry, records show. Detectives searched the parking lot for a vehicle that had been burglarized and found a Nissan Altima that had its window broken.

Detectives soon found the driver of it at a store in the plaza and went back with him to his vehicle.

The driver said the car was a rental. He said a bag inside the car containing $7,500 and his former customs officer identification was missing.

The helicopter continuing to surveil the vehicle saw someone in it toss a black bag out on a bridge.

The arrests: Detectives made a traffic stop on the vehicle and found the man and woman inside.

The investigators discovered a bag with black gloves and a screwdriver that can be used as a burglary tool.

The woman gave deputies another name at first, but they later discovered her real name after seeing her real name on an electronic benefit transfer card.

The man told deputies he was at Wells Fargo and Bank of America with the woman, but she was only there to drive him. Details on what he said were redacted in the records.

The woman told deputies she was only driving and had no idea what he was doing.

She was released on a $4,750 bond and the man is in custody at the St. Lucie County Jail on a $55,000 bond.

