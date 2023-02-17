Treasure Investments Corporation Set to Present in New York at the Global Portfolio Strategy Summit

BATTLE GROUND, WA - (NewMediaWire) - February 17, 2023 - Treasure Investments Corporation (TIC) is a fine art company that specializes in bronze and pure silver sculptures. TIC is the world's largest owner of master molds for creating fine art representing 230 artists and displaying at 61 galleries & 96 cruise ships across 52 countries specializing in sculptures from the most famous artists in history.

Treasure Investments Corporation owns the exclusive rights to cast 72 original masterpieces from the Vatican collections through the world-famous, two-hundred-year-old Marinelli Foundry in Florence, Italy. The legacy of Marinelli Foundry was elevated in 1932 when the Marinelli foundry was granted access to the Vatican sculpture collections from Pope Pius XI. Marinelli was allowed to pull plaster molds directly off the marble masterpieces from artists including Bernini, Verrocchio, Delatono, Apollonius, Canova and Michelangelo.

Treasure Investments was given the exclusive rights to cast these pieces as originals in precious metals including pure silver, gold, and platinum. 28 of the plaster molds created are the most famous works of Michelangelo and include Piet, the 17-foot-tall David, Battle of the Centaurs, and other important works. "These castings are not copies, replicas or made from digital scans. They are right from the original plaster molds and are considered posthumous originals," says Mark Russo, Founder and CEO of Treasure Investments Corporation.

To keep the pieces completely authentic and considered true originals, Marinelli uses the plaster master mold that was taken directly off the original marble masterpiece and pours red wax into the plaster using the method known as the lost wax casting process. Once the red waxes are poured, they are inspected, authenticated, then carefully packaged, crated, and sent to Treasure Investments Corporation in the United States which begins the casting process using the original red waxes to create the "One & Only" casting in precious metals.

In July of 2022 at the Mirage Casino in Las Vegas, Mark Russo along with Steve Forbes (Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media) and Michael Sheppard unveiled Michelangelo's Piet original cast in over 20,000 ounces of pure silver as the single largest silver sculpture on earth.

Currently, Treasure Investments Corporation is nearing completion of a pure silver casting of a piece entitled the Belvedere Torso by Apollonius of Nester. This piece will weigh around 14,000 ounces of silver when cast. For the first time in history, Treasure Investments Corp is casting the greatest pieces of fine art by the most famous artists on the planet in pure silver, solid gold and Platinum.

Treasure Investments will be meeting with accredited investors at the Global Portfolio Strategy Summit in New York from February 19-21. Please plan on attending a 45-minute workshop on February 20 from 2:15 pm-3:00 pm ET to be informed about this ground floor investment opportunity as the company is preparing to go public.

For information about The MoneyShow and to register for this event, visit The MoneyShow website or register directly at https://conferences.moneyshow.com/accredited-investors-symposium/registration/.

About Treasure Investments Corp

Treasure Investments Corp dba Foundry Michelangelo, "The Source for the world's greatest fine art masterpieces," creates original sculptures from small desktop collectibles to larger-than-life heroic monuments cast in bronze, pure silver, gold, and platinum. The company's master mold collection contains thousands of original molds from world-famous artists, including Frederic Remington, C.M. Russell, Edgar Degas, Auguste Rodin, Ghiglieri, and Michelangelo. For more information, visit FoundryMichelangelo.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Sheppard

Director of Investor Relations

Invest@TreasureInvestmentsCorp.com

+1 615 400 1099

TreasureInvestmentsCorp.com