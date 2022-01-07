Treasure trove of 2,000 fossils reveals life in Australia's prehistoric rainforest before it turned into desert

Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·5 min read
fossil flying insect with wings antennae colorful imprint on orange red rock
A sawfly fossil from McGraths Flat.Michael Frese/University of Canberra

Paleontologists have uncovered a treasure trove of roughly 2,000 remarkably well-preserved fossils from an ancient Australian rainforest, revealing an ecosystem in the thick of a changing climate.

The researchers were excavating Jurassic fossils in the hills and flats of southeastern Australia in 2017, when they got an important tip: A local farmer told them he'd discovered fossils on his own land nearby.

The farmer had cleared and stacked a huge pile of heavy rocks from his field. While it's common for Australians to find fossilized leaves — and there were plenty of those in the farmer's rocks — as the researchers turned over the stones, they also found an array of rare insects.

In the three years since, the farmer's field, now known as McGraths Flat, yielded detailed fossils of ancient spiders, cicadas, wasps, flies, fish, flowers, and even a bird feather.

Hundreds of these prehistoric species were previously unknown to science, and together, they paint the first clear picture of life in the rainforests that once blanketed Australia. Today there are only vestiges of these lush forests along the continent's eastern coasts.

split image left sawfly head fossil right black and white microscope image of pollen grains
The head of a sawfly (left) carries pollen (right) from a plant it visited before dying and being fossilized at McGraths Flat.Courtesy of Matthew McCurry and Michael Frese

The new fossils include fish with their last meals still in their stomachs, insects dusted with grains of pollen from the last plant they visited, and bugs' eyes and muscles preserved in exquisite detail.

Previously, only four spider fossils had been found across Australia. At McGraths Flat, paleontologists have already unearthed 13.

spider fossil imprint on orange red rock
A spider fossil from McGraths Flat.Michael Frese

"We never imagined that the fossils would be so well preserved and there'd be such a diversity of life," Matthew McCurry, a paleontologist at the Australian Museum and the University of New South Wales, told Insider. McCurry is one of the leaders of the McGraths Flat excavation. His team's findings were published Friday in the journal Science Advances.

"As a paleontologist, it's quite common to go on field work and not find anything," he added. "But at this site we're going with a small team, and we're bringing hundreds of fossils back every time."

The fossils formed between 11 and 16 million years ago, during the Miocene era, as Australia's rainforests were drying up and turning into the deserts that dominate its landscape today. The McGraths Flat fossils could reveal how different groups of plants, bugs, fish, and other creatures responded to their changing environment — historical context for modern-day climate change.

A lush forest with iron-rich waters made perfect conditions for pristine fossils

rainforest illustration plants bugs bird flying between trees underground worms ants fish in lake
An artist's rendition of the rainforest at McGraths Flat 15 million years ago, according to the fossils found there.Alex Boermsa

When iron-rich waters flowed into an oxbow lake about 15 million years ago, thousands of creatures now buried at McGraths Flat were trapped. As the water stagnated and the iron minerals fell to the lake's bottom, they encased the dead bugs, leaves, and fish that sunk there.

"Almost everything that fell into the water was indeed preserved, so you really have a good view of the spectrum of the things that lived at McGraths Flat," Michael Frese, a microbiologist at the University of Canberra, who worked with McCurry to analyze the fossils, told Insider.

split image left long thin fish fossil right zoomed in bugs inside fish stomach
A fish fossil (left) from McGraths Flat with phantom midge insects in its stomach (right).Courtesy of Matthew McCurry and Michael Frese

The details preserved in iron rock hint at the creatures' lives. For example, one fish fin was fossilized with the parasitic larvae of a freshwater mussel attached to it. The lake wasn't hospitable to mussels, so the fish must have picked up the parasite upstream, then swam into the lake. It likely died soon afterward, because mussel larvae only stay attached to their host for a few weeks, Frese said.

split image left fish fin fossil right circular red parasite
A mussel larvae parasite (right) fossilized with the fish fin it was attached to (left).Courtesy of Matthew McCurry and Michael Frese

"The level of preservation in the fossils allows us to say things about ecosystems that are otherwise really, really difficult to figure out," McCurry said, adding, "Those interactions between species in particular is something you wouldn't normally have preserved at all."

Fossils reveal a rainforest drying up

yellow purple flower fossils imprint on red brown rock
Fossilized flowers from McGraths Flat.Michael Frese

Though the creatures in the McGraths Flat rocks clearly lived in a rainforest, much of the fossilized pollen comes from desert plants. That suggests that the site was surrounded by arid regions, and wind carried dry-climate plants' pollen to the lake. The rainforest was beginning to dry out.

"We sit at the brink of a pretty dramatic climate change right now. And to understand and predict what's happening, it's probably good to understand some of the most recent past climate changes," Frese said. "The Miocene climate change and the Miocene extinction event is a good one to study, I think, because the flora and the fauna in the Miocene is quite similar [to] what we have now."

side by side images of two men in hats holding fossil rocks
Matthew McCurry (left) and Michael Frese (right) with fossils at the McGraths Flat dig site.Salty Dingo

To better understand the Miocene climate change, researchers will need to find other fossil sites like this one. As they continue excavating McGraths Flat, McCurry and Frese's team is analyzing rocks at the site to determine how the oxbow lake formed, and how it ended up with perfect conditions for pristine fossils.

If they crack the code, they may be able to identify similar sites across Australia. With a bounty of fossils from multiple sites like this, paleontologists could learn which species adapted to the Miocene climate changes, which ones migrated to survive it, and which ones went extinct.

Already, McCurry and Frese's team has discovered species at McGraths Flat that didn't survive the rainforest drying up. Cataloguing the migrations and extinctions of the Miocene could hint at the future of species facing climate change today.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stephen Curry with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks, 01/05/2022

  • The companies offering delivery to the Moon

    Intuitive Machines and its rivals hope to make the first US moon landings since Apollo 17 in 1972.

  • Visit THE MATRIX in Style With This New BlackMilk Collection

    Want to look as sleek as Keanu Reeves? Check out this BlackMilk and The Matrix collaboration. These fashionable pieces will wow even the machines. The post Visit THE MATRIX in Style With This New BlackMilk Collection appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Tahoe retail development near Nevada border sold for $33 million

    The end of 2021 and the $33 million sale of South Lake Tahoe retail developments Chateau and Zalanta also marked the end of a long journey for a project literally on the border between California and Nevada.

  • Your Daily Singles Horoscope for January 07, 2022

    Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.

  • COVID-19 vaccine linked to small, temporary changes in menstrual cycles, study finds

    When the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available last year, it led to reports from some women of changes to their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Thanks in part to the persistence of women who spoke out on social media and documented their side effects in an online database created by two researchers, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced in August it was committing $1.6 million in funding to launch research studies at five universities across the country. Now less than six months later, one of those studies, led by researchers at Oregon Health and Science University, formally documents what women described experiencing.

  • 3 women share the terrifying experience of COVID-19 in pregnancy: 'This is not my time to go.'

    Pregnant women remain mostly unvaccinated, despite the high risk for COVID-19 complications. Insider talked to 3 survivors about their experiences.

  • Challenge to Biden Keystone XL revocation dismissed as moot

    A federal judge in Texas dismissed a challenge to Biden's decision to revoke a key permit for the Keystone XL pipeline - saying that the case is moot since the project has already been canceled. Judge Jeffrey Brown cited a brief from pipeline owner TC Energy confirming that it was starting to remove the pipeline's border-crossing segment and was expected to have done so by November."The court takes TC Energy at its word that Keystone XL is dead...

  • Drake LaRoche is married, 5-years after Adam LaRoche-White Sox controversy

    Drake LaRoche is married, 5-years after dad Adam LaRoche retired abruptly because his son was not allowed in White Sox clubhouse

  • Steve Stricker ‘lucky to be alive’ after lengthy hospital stay with heart inflammation, illness

    Steve Stricker has been in and out of the hospital in recent months dealing with heart inflammation and an irregular heartbeat.

  • Researchers Find 200-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprints on Beach in Wales — See the Photos

    An amateur paleontologist discovered the footprints in Wales and sent photos to London's Natural History Museum in 2020

  • Cosmic monster star erupted with the force of 1 billion Suns

    Researchers captured the eruption of a neutron star in 2021 and determined that it produced the same amount of energy our Sun would generate over 100,000 years. Even more intriguing is that the star produced that amount of energy in just a tenth of a second. Furthermore, scientists believe that the eruption could have been … The post Cosmic monster star erupted with the force of 1 billion Suns appeared first on BGR.

  • Updates: Watch SpaceX launch Florida's first mission of 2022 from Kennedy Space Center

    Follow watch live video above and join our real-time chat below as SpaceX targets Thursday for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida.

  • James Webb Space Telescope extends secondary mirror

    Another major milestone for the $10bn observatory as its secondary mirror is locked into position.

  • A failed Russian rocket stage crashed to Earth in an uncontrolled reentry into the atmosphere over the Pacific

    The rocket stage from Russia's Angara-A5 rocket was meant to stay in orbit for thousands of years, astronomer Jonathan McDowell told CNN.

  • It's launch day! Here's what you need to know about today's SpaceX Starlink launch

    Here's what you need to know about today's SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Kennedy Space Center.

  • John Deere introduces Iowa-built driverless tractor, touted as the next revolution in agriculture

    Deere says the autonomous tractors, to be built at its Waterloo Works, will help farmers deal with a growing labor shortage

  • Dream Chaser marks new era in commercial space travel

    Could this ''Dream Chaser'' spacecraft herald a new dawn in commercial space travel?Showcased at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the ''Dream Chaser’’ will start off with NASA cargo missions.But it’s also being remodelled to carry humans too. The spaceplane is being developed by Colorado-based Sierra Space, the spaceflight wing of defense contractor Sierra Nevada Corporation.John Roth is Sierra Space's vice president of business development. (SOUNDBITE) (English) JOHN ROTH, SIERRA SPACE'S VICE PRESIDENT OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, SAYING:"Behind me, you'll see our Dream Chaser space vehicle. This vehicle is currently under contract with NASA under the Commercial Resupply Services contract. And we have a contract for seven missions to the International Space Station to be able to take cargo up to the space station, as well as science experiments and return those science experiments to the Earth."The company has also signed a deal with Blue Origin to help build a private space station for commercial use called "Orbital Reef."''In addition to the cargo vehicle, we're currently developing a crew version of the vehicle that will be able to carry six astronauts to and from low-Earth orbit to work both on the International Space Station, but also for a commercial destination that we're developing in conjunction with Blue Origin. Our space station is called Orbital Reef, and it's going to be a totally commercial space station that we own and operate and work with commercial businesses for realizing their commercial businesses in space." In December 2021, NASA awarded $130 million to Blue Origin to help develop its Orbital Reef space station, in partnership with both Sierra Space and Boeing.Blue Origin hopes Orbital Reef will be a hub for commercial industries such as:manufacturing, entertainment, sports, gaming and adventure travel, in addition to being a home for crewed and cargo missions.In total, NASA announced in December it had awarded over $415 million to Blue Origin, stalwart contractor Northrop Grumman and venture-backed Nanoracks to develop privately-owned and operated commercial space stations.The trio of awards are emblematic of the U.S. space agency's efforts to tap private companies to enable an American-led commercial economy in low-Earth orbit as the iconic International Space Station potentially retires at the end of the decade.And with the so-called "space race" heating up, the designers of the Dream Chaser are hoping their reusable space vessel will also help launch a new era in the commercialization of space exploration and travel.The Dream Chaser spacecraft is expected to have its maiden space voyage at the end of 2022.

  • Real shooting stars exist, but they aren't the streaks you see in a clear night sky

    Some stars travel at high speeds through the universe and sometimes leave spectacular clouds of dust and gas in their wake. NASA, ESA and R. Sahai (NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory), CC BY“I see thy glory like a shooting star.” So says the Earl of Salisbury as he ruminates about the future in Shakespeare’s “Richard II.” Shooting stars – such as those produced by the Leonid meteor shower depicted in this print from 1889 – are beautiful, but they have nothing to do with real stars. Adolf Vollmy/Wi

  • Meteor spotted, caught on video in Iowa sky: 'I just saw this sparkling ball'

    That same night, the Quadrantid meteor shower was hitting its peak, one of just 13 meteor showers visible from Earth in 2022