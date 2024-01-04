The Treasure Valley Best Burger Bracket: Tell us your favorite restaurant to grab a burger

A restaurant in Garden City was recently named by Yelp as having the best burger in Idaho, highlighting just the tip of the Treasure Valley’s abundance of establishments with unique, tasty burgers.

A burger by itself isn’t that hard to conjure up: A patty or two, a type of cheese, perhaps some bacon or lettuce and tomato, and a condiment or two before squashing it all between a bun.

But making a good burger? That’s a different matter altogether, but fortunately, one that Idahoans have down to a tee.

Yelp may have decided which restaurant has the best burger in Idaho, but what do Boise and other Treasure Valley residents think? The Idaho Statesman is creating the Treasure Valley Best Burger Bracket to decide which locally-owned restaurant tops the lot.

We need your help in creating the bracket. Use the form below to submit your favorite Treasure Valley spots to grab a burger, and remember, locally owned only — that means no national chains like In-N-Out or Freddy’s.

Want to make several submissions? Simply refresh the page — there is no need to input a location more than once. Once submitted, all qualifying restaurants will be used in the bracket.