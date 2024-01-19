Treasure Valley Burger Bracket: Vote in round 1 for your favorite restaurant for a burger

Earlier this month, we asked you to tell us your favorite spots to grab a burger in the Treasure Valley, and you didn’t disappoint.

Using reader suggestions, the Idaho Statesman created a 32-restaurant bracket to help decide the best burger-flipping establishment in the Treasure Valley.

There were a couple of standouts from the initial poll, but we’ll keep those to ourselves for now — as we know from previous Statesman brackets, anything can happen! There are already a few heavyweight matchups in round 1 you’ll have to vote on, such as North End favorite 13th Street Pub and Grill versus the Basque Block’s Bar Gernika and Taphouse against Burger Belly.

Those are just two of the 16 choices you must make in round 1 of the Treasurer Valley Burger Bracket. So scroll down and take a minute to go through these head-to-head face-offs and help decide which 16 locations will move on to round 2 next week.

Voting closes at noon on Thursday, Jan. 25.