Treasure Valley woman reports stranger came into home, assaulted her. Police seek help

Police said they are looking for suspects after a woman was assaulted in her Caldwell home by a stranger Sunday evening.

Officers responded to an assault report at about 6:50 p.m. at a single-family home near Middleton Road and U.S. Highway 20/26 in east Caldwell, according to a Caldwell Police Department news release.

Police said the victim reported she was sexually assaulted in her home by an unknown man.

“The suspect may be armed with a weapon and is considered dangerous,” Caldwell police said.

The agency said he also may have been driving a white GMC Denali with black trim and black wheels.

“I am extremely disturbed by this heinous attack, and my heart breaks for our victim,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said. “I know that our amazing officers, who are absolutely the best in the industry, will chase every lead, and they will ensure the monster responsible for this savage act is brought to justice.”

Caldwell detectives said they want to talk to anyone who may have seen anything “unusual or suspicious” near the crime scene.

Those with information can call Canyon County non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531 or anonymously through Idaho Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.