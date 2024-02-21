Treasured Union Park rocket slide playground in Des Moines slated for renovations

Treasured for generations, Des Moines' rocket slide play structure is going through major renovations so it will last for generations more.

Des Moines City Council on Monday approved starting a nearly $582,000 project to rejuvenate the 52-year-old Union Park rocket slide on the city's northeast side. The construction work includes resurfacing the playground to a rubber material, replacing the wraparound slide with a newly built custom version, and repainting the entire structure.

The construction work and a fresh coat of paint will make the playground look "as good as it did on day 1 when it was installed over 50 years ago," city Parks and Recreation Director Ben Page wrote in a text message to the Des Moines Register on Tuesday.

Built during the space craze of the 1960s, the Des Moines Astro City opened in Union Park, 725 Thompson Ave., on July 23, 1971, to scores of expectant young people eager to journey through its interstellar design. The 107-foot-long, 32-foot-high structure weighed nearly seven tons and cost the city $6,200. Today, city officials believe the cost would be closer to $300,000.

The playground has been a city fan-favorite for more than five decades, surviving many renovations and even an attempt to tear it down in 1992.

Most recently, the playground closed in 2023 due to age and damage from use, though city Parks and Recreation Department officials vowed, "it WILL be back." Last fall, vandals damaged the slide after allegedly starting a fire, but city officials said it wouldn't incur additional costs since the slide is slated for replacement.

On Monday night, council member Linda Westergaard, who represents the neighborhood where the park is located, said she was "pleased" to move the item to prompt the council's vote on construction. She joked that she expected her colleague council member Chris Coleman to join her down the new slide once completed.

"I'll be on it," Coleman replied. "I worked my way through college at Union Park, I love this project."

Construction is slated for completion by the fall of 2024.

