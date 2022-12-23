Treasurer allegedly transferred $340,000 from Kentucky arts non-profits to himself

The former treasurer of two non-profit organizations in southern Kentucky switched more than $340,000 from their accounts to his, a federal grand jury has charged.

Charles Davis, 56, of Russell Springs, faces two counts of wire fraud.

According to the indictment, Davis switched a total of $224,142 to his account from Artworks, in Jamestown, between April 2017 and December 2020 while serving as treasurer.

The organization provides programs that include classes and workshops in music, dance, visual art and theater, summer camps for children and early-childhood arts education, according to its site.

Davis also transferred $116,688 to his account from the Russell County Arts Council between July 2019 and December 2020 while he was treasurer there, the indictment said.

Davis used the money to make payments on his credit cards, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett and Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI in Kentucky.

Davis was indicted Dec. 14, but the indictment was sealed this week until he was arrested in Florida. He was released under a $45,000 bond, according to the court record.

Each wire fraud charge is punishable by up to 40 years in prison.