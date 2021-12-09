Treasurer stole cash from his NC high school athletic booster club, sheriff says

The now-former treasurer of a North Carolina high school athletic booster club stole at least $5,000 from the club “for his personal gain,” the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

After a monthlong investigation, sheriff’s investigators on Wednesday arrested Waxhaw resident Wayne Hedin on a charge of embezzlement by public officer/trustee, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Hedin made cash withdrawals from the Cuthbertson High School Athletic Booster Club account “to make multiple personal purchases that were not authorized or related to the athletic booster club,” according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office didn’t say what Hedin bought with the cash.

“The money stolen in this case was meant to support one of our local youth athletics programs,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “These local programs help to prepare our youth for their futures and serve as a resource to keep kids on the right path.”