TREASURIES-10-year yields highest since 2011 before expected Fed rate hike

Karen Brettell
·3 min read

(Adds quotes, data; updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields jumped to their highest level since 2011 on Monday as investors adjusted for the prospect that the Federal Reserve will hike rates higher and for longer than previously expected as inflation remains near multi-decade highs. Data last week showed higher-than-expected consumer prices in August, dashing hopes that price pressures would ease. It also made it more likely that the Fed will hike rates by another 75 basis points when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Traders are now pricing in an 81% chance of a 75 basis points hike and a 19% likelihood of a 100 basis points increase. Investors are grappling to determine how long the Fed will keep raising rates as monetary tightening by central banks globally also raises concerns about growth. “They’ve been pointing to a series of rate hikes and this is one of them, but we’re not going to hear anything this week about when rate hikes might end,” said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. “Right now we’ve got a series of concerns about the global economy, we have varying reports, but … there’s no noticeable crash that says, oh now we have seen central banks push things too far,” Vogel added. Bank of America expects the Fed will state that monetary policy will become restrictive and will stay there "for some time." This will be needed "in order to guard against market expectations of a quick pivot to rate cuts once inflation has begun to move lower," BofA analysts led by Michael Gapen said in a report on Monday. Benchmark 10-year yields reached a high of 3.518%, the highest since April 2011, before falling back to 3.487%. Two-year yields reached 3.970%, the highest since November 2007, and were last 3.944%. The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes inverted as far as negative 48 basis points. An inversion in this part of the yield curve is viewed as a reliable indicator that a recession will follow in one to two years. Data on Monday showed that confidence among U.S. single-family homebuilders fell for the ninth straight month in September as soaring mortgage rates and persistently high prices for building materials made new housing less affordable for many first-time buyers. The Treasury will sell $12 billion in 20-year bonds on Tuesday, and $15 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday. September 19 Monday 3:01PM New York / 1901 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 3.0625 3.1279 -0.039 Six-month bills 3.7425 3.8656 0.060 Two-year note 98-182/256 3.9443 0.085 Three-year note 98-230/256 3.8942 0.079 Five-year note 97-120/256 3.6894 0.063 Seven-year note 97-4/256 3.6146 0.053 10-year note 93-224/256 3.4866 0.040 20-year bond 94-120/256 3.7725 -0.020 30-year bond 90-184/256 3.5032 -0.016 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 37.00 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.50 1.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Nick Zieminski)

