Treasuries Advance as Ukraine Says Russia Shells Nuclear Plant

Garfield Reynolds and Ruth Carson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries rallied on haven demand as investors fled risky assets after Ukrainian officials said Russian troops began shelling Europe’s largest nuclear plant in eastern Ukraine early Friday.

The dollar and yen both strengthened and bonds also advanced in Japan and Australia. U.S. and European stock futures declined. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said a fire broke out at the plant and called on Russia’s military to immediately halt firing. Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency the fire “has not affected ‘essential’ equipment” and plant personnel were taking “mitigatory actions.”

“Markets remain at the mercy of unpredictable Russia/Ukraine headlines, and this latest news regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has caused an instant reaction,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Inc. in Sydney. “Particularly heading into a weekend, it would seem likely that investors could continue to reduce risk, and the dollar and Treasuries appear to be the safe haven of choice.”

Read More: Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant on Fire as Russia Attacks

U.S. 10-year yields dropped as much as 14 basis points to 1.70%, before paring that decline to be down four basis points at 1.80%. Australian 10-year yields were flat after earlier declining five basis points, while similar-maturity Japanese yields declined one basis point to 0.16%.

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1039. S&P 500 futures declined 0.7% and Euro Stoxx 50 contracts slumped as much as 3.1%.

“News that two reactors have been safely shut down is driving a partial reversal of this flight to safety move, but the situation remains highly fluid,” said Prashant Newnaha, an Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities. “Headline risk hit a liquidity vacuum. News that Russia targeted a defunct part of the nuclear plant should provide further relief for markets, but there is no mistaking that Putin is sending a message.”

Risk aversion added to the strains apparent in global money markets, with a gauge of banking-sector risk climbing after jumping on Thursday by the most since the 2020 liquidity crisis.

Read More: Funding Stress Indicator Surges to Widest Levels Since May 2020

The FRA/OIS spread -- the gap between interbank rates relative to overnight lending benchmarks -- expanded as much as four basis points to 29.5 basis points, the widest spread since May 2020. A similar gauge in Australia hit levels last seen in April 2020. Japan’s three-month basis swaps dropped below minus 50 basis points for the second time this week as demand for dollar funding hit the priciest levels for yen-based traders since March 2020.

“Risk off is clearly evident and highlights the risk that the market is underestimating Putin’s resolve and level of aggression,” said Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

