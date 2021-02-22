Treasuries Curve Steepens to Most Since 2014 in Reflation Trade

1 / 3

Treasuries Curve Steepens to Most Since 2014 in Reflation Trade

Vivien Lou Chen and William Shaw

(Bloomberg) -- A key part of the Treasuries yield curve touched the highest level in more than five years, moving past yet another historic level on signs of strength in the reflation trade.

The latest move pushed the gap between 5- and 30-year yields to as much as 157.45 basis points, the widest since October 2014. That came as investors continued to shun longer-dated Treasuries, with 10-year yields climbing as much as six basis points to 1.39%.

The curve has been steepening since July, picking up momentum early this year on prospects for pandemic-relief spending, rising inflation expectations, and a higher real yield that strips out price gains to reflect a pure read on growth prospects. Oil’s climb has also fed into the underperformance of long-term debt.

“The duration spoiler we worried about is upon us,” John Velis, a BNY Mellon strategist, wrote in a client note. “Despite signs of inflation across the supply curve, the Fed will not dial back policy accommodation until at least late 2022, and might even impose yield curve control before then as yields drive higher.”

The sell-off was echoed in debt markets from Europe to Australia, where reflation trades reached a fever pitch in a burst of activity that will be hard for global policy makers to ignore. Ten-year Australian yields climbed the most since March 2020, while benchmark three-year yields inched further above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 0.1% target.

“Last summer, being short or bearish U.S. and global government bonds was an obvious trade -- many markets were pricing in substantial global reflation, but government bonds everywhere were essentially pricing in a great depression,” said Mike Riddell, portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors. “Now it’s getting increasingly hard to argue that government bonds are expensive.”

The moves were more muted in Europe, where German and Italian rates steadied after rising as much as three basis points. After the yield surge so far this year, there’s a risk investors may be overdoing the prospects for a full economic recovery even as nations intensify their vaccination rollouts.

“The market needs to be cautious about getting too over its skis on this as there is a lot of spare capacity and unemployed people that need to be reabsorbed,” said Charles Diebel, who manages about 4.5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) at Mediolanum in Dublin. “I would think we are getting to the point where risk assets start to take notice.”

(Adds comment from Mediolanum and BNY Mellon from fourth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ant-backed MYbank joins China's digital yuan pilot

    The online bank backed by Alibaba's fintech giant Ant Group has joined China's digital yuan pilot programme, it said on Monday, as the Beijing's expands trials aimed at eventually rolling out the electronic currency for mass use. Ant-backed MYBank said it was one of the parties participating in the research and development on China's e-currency. It plans to "advance the trial pursuant to the overall arrangement of the People's Bank of China(PBOC)," said a bank's spokesperson.

  • World shares sink as bond yields, commodities surge

    World shares sank on Monday as expectations for faster economic growth and inflation battered bonds and boosted commodities, while rising real yields made equity valuations look more stretched in comparison. MSCI's All Country World Index, which tracks shares across 49 countries, was down 0.4% after the start of European trade. Bonds have been bruised by the prospect of a stronger economic recovery and greater borrowing as President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package progresses.

  • Biden to revise small business loans to reach smaller, minority firms, says official

    U.S. President Joe Biden will launch changes on Monday to the main U.S. coronavirus aid program for small businesses to try to reach smaller, minority-owned firms and sole proprietors left behind in previous rounds of aid. Biden administration officials said that for two weeks starting on Wednesday, the Small Business Administration will only accept applications for forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans from firms with fewer than 20 employees to ensure that they are not crowded out by larger firms. The changes, to be formally announced by Biden on Monday, come as small business bankers say demand for Paycheck Protection loans is slowing as firms reopen.

  • Family Office Buys Back Flexible Office Firm for Hedge Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Celvam Management bought back the Argyll Club, the high-end London flexible-office business it previously owned, which was forced into bankruptcy last year, people with knowledge of the deal said.The private family office, backed by former Labara Group BV co-founder Ratheesan Yoganathan, has completed a refinancing of the Argyll Club’s debt, which had been bought by rival IWG Group Plc, the people said, asking not to be identified as the transaction isn’t yet public.“The refinancing marks the end of the administration process as agreed with the U.K. administrators,” the Argyll Club said in an statement relayed by an official. “The Argyll Club will now work to introduce a new strategy for the business. Existing customers’ agreements will be unaffected by the transaction.” The official declined to comment further.Flexible-office operators have been rocked by the coronavrius pandemic as work-from-home restrictions exposed the mismatch between the short-term deals they offer customers and the long-term leases they sign with landlords. Regus owner IWG, which has shuttered dozens of locations during the outbreak, sold shares last year to raise capital to buy out struggling smaller rivals.Zug, Switzerland-based IWG, which pioneered serviced offices more than 30 years ago, bought into the 278 million pounds of debt secured against the Argyll Club, React News reported in December. It then called in the loan, triggering the company’s administration, a form of bankruptcy protection. An IWG spokesman declined to comment.Celvam paid 475 million pounds ($666 million) for the Argyll Club in 2018 when it was known as London Executive Offices. The company’s portfolio includes high-quality office space popular with boutique finance firms and hedge funds. It has 38 locations including one at London’s St. James’s Square and another at 1 Cornhill overlooking the Bank of England.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • About 1,000 Finance Firms Eyeing Post-Brexit Outposts in U.K.

    (Bloomberg) -- Around 1,000 European Union finance firms are expected to open their first offices in the U.K. after losing their passporting rights because of Brexit.Roughly two-thirds of the 1,500 money managers, payment firms and insurers that have applied for regulatory permission to continue operating in the U.K. previously had no physical operations in Britain, according to Financial Conduct Authority records obtained by Bovill, a financial consultancy.The firms “were operating on a services passport prior to Brexit, which means they did not have a permanent office in the U.K.,” said Ed O’Bree, partner at Bovill. “These firms are therefore likely to invest in real estate and professional services advice as they set up a U.K. office for the first time.”Irish, French and German companies together accounted for 584 of the 1,500 applications for authorization to do business in the U.K. Cyprus, which is a popular venue for trading platforms, was the next most common, with 151. The data show 100 retail and wholesale banks seeking to increase their presence in the U.K., as well as over 400 firms in the insurance industry.The numbers are in line with data from early last year when Bovill first published the data on firms. The influx is a potential boon to Britain’s finance sector, whose decades-long dominance of European finance is under threat after Brexit.This year, London lost its crown to Amsterdam as Europe’s top place to buy and sell stock, traders have shifted interest-rate swaps out of the U.K. and the relocation of bankers into the bloc continues.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India bond yields surge, market expects more RBI intervention

    Indian bond yields surged on Monday, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and as underwriters sold off bonds in the open market they were forced to buy at an auction on Friday. Bond yields have seen an upward bias as investor appetite has been low despite the Reserve Bank of India's assurance that it would provide ample liquidity and ensure a smooth government borrowing programme. On Friday, underwriters bought 108.94 billion rupees worth of 10-year bonds and 107 billion worth of 5-year debt in an auction at cut-off yields as the RBI did not want to accept higher yields demanded by bidders.

  • This Is My No. 1 Stock to Buy to Generate Life-Changing Wealth

    I’ve been working on a what I consider to be the most exciting project of my life for over six months now… It’s called Innovation Investor. It’s my latest (and greatest) financial research product wherein I have handpicked my favorite hypergrowth investment opportunities in the market, and put all of them into a carefully crafted and actively managed portfolio for you to follow…InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips While I may be biased, I honestly think this is the best investment portfolio in the world today. And I have a few reasons for that: For starters, I singlehandedly created this portfolio – and financial data tracking site TipRanks has regularly rated me as the number one stock picker in the world (out of more than 15,000 experts, including all the analysts on Wall Street). This portfolio, then, is the only portfolio that can claim to have the top stock picks from the world’s top stock picker. Beyond that, Innovation Investor’s portfolio is fundamentally different (and superior) to everything else out there… It’s not just another portfolio of Wall Street’s favorite stocks. Far from it. It’s a portfolio of the most innovative companies on the planet – hypergrowth stocks that are on the cutting edge of defining a cleaner, faster, cheaper, and better tomorrow. I’m talking the world’s best self-driving companies, and its top electric vehicle makers… The most disruptive clean energy pioneers, and the most compelling e-commerce platforms… The most exciting AI startups, and the most explosive space pioneers… The tastiest plant-meat makers, the fastest-growing telehealth platforms, the strongest biotech companies… The most addicting digital entertainment services, and the world’s smartest Big Data enterprises… All those hypergrowth investments, packaged into one portfolio, to help guide you to explosive gains. And now… for the first time ever… I will debut this exciting new portfolio to the public. When? Next Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 4PM Eastern, during my first-ever Exponential Growth Summit. During the Exponential Growth Summit, I will show you how to access this portfolio. But more than that, I will also reveal the full details (name, ticker symbol, and key business details) of my single favorite hypergrowth stock pick over the next decade… one that could, by itself, generate life-changing wealth – for FREE. All you have to do is join me at the Exponential Growth Summit. As a member of Hypergrowth Investing, you are already set to receive key details over the next week that will reveal more about my Exponential Growth Summit, Innovation Investor, and my No. 1 stock pick for the next 10 years. I promise this is something you don’t want to miss… P.S. Speaking of multi-bagger gains, I like to say that where there’s disruption, there’s opportunity. And there’s a massive opportunity happening right before our eyes. Remember how Jeff Bezos looked at the state of the retail market, and he created Amazon.com in response? Yes, this opportunity is that huge. As you know, I don’t make stock picks on a whim. I spend countless hours analyzing them, creating models, and measuring their long-term potential. It’s how I got to be America’s No. 1 stock picker, according to TipRanks. So believe me when I tell you that there’s a stock out there that could very well become “the next Amazon.” And this Tuesday I will reveal its industry, name, and ticker symbol… for free. Watch the video below to learn more about this hypergrowth opportunity and reserve your seat here! On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s how his Daily 10X Report has averaged up to a ridiculous 100% return across all recommendations since launching last May. Click here to see how he does it. More From Hypergrowth Investing FuboTV Stock Is Heading to $200. Buy It Before It Goes Parabolic The Best Stocks to Buy in the Market Today, According to Jeff Bezos 7 Explosive Cryptocurrencies to Buy After the Bitcoin Halvening 15 EV Stocks to Buy as GM Goes All-Electric The post This Is My No. 1 Stock to Buy to Generate Life-Changing Wealth appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • German Business Confidence Brightens Amid Hopes for Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- German businesses are increasingly optimistic that economic momentum will pick up this year, despite extended lockdowns to combat new variants of the virus and a slow start to vaccinations.The Ifo Institute’s gauge of expectations for the next six months rose to 94.2 in February from 91.5 in January, beating estimates in a Bloomberg survey. The business climate index also gained, and companies were even slightly more upbeat about their present situation.The German economy narrowly averted a contraction in the fourth quarter but with shops and restaurants still closed it’s set to shrink at the start of 2021.Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has warned that the spread of the coronavirus needs to slow further before Germany can consider loosening restrictions.Read more: Germany Damps Hopes for Easing Curbs as Contagion Rates RiseThe manufacturing sector is the key source of resilience. Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann told newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine in an interview earlier this month that robust industry was one reason why the first-quarter setback shouldn’t be too big.”It’s really a divided economy,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, with manufacturing strong and retail a source of weakness. The slow vaccine rollout “will hold back the economy” and “more needs to be done.”Even so, signs are mounting that manufacturers are now being hamstrung by supply bottlenecks, including a shortage of shipping containers for sea freight and semiconductors.Delivery delays rose to near record levels in February, pushing input costs to the highest in nearly a decade, according to purchasing managers survey data.Automaker Daimler AG said that it’ll recover production lost due to chips being in short supply over the course of the year, but cautioned that the situation remains volatile.(Updates with Fuest comment in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ambani’s $3.4 Billion Retail Deal Stalled by Indian Court

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Supreme Court stopped regulatory approval for the Future Group’s $3.4 billion asset sale to Reliance Industries Ltd., delaying the deal in a boost for Amazon.com Inc., which wants to scuttle the transaction in its bid to dominate the country’s retail sector.Agreeing with the American e-commerce giant’s petition, the top court on Monday overturned a lower court’s ruling and said the company tribunal can continue hearing the case but must not give a final nod till further orders. The court also sought written statements from Future Retail Ltd. and said it will hear the case after five weeks. Future’s stocks and bonds fell.The latest verdict restores the legal advantage for Jeff Bezos-founded Amazon that secured an interim stay on the deal from a Singapore arbitration tribunal in October. It accused the Future Group of violating a partnership contract when it agreed to sell assets to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate last year. The Monday order, however, endangers Future Retail, which is struggling to pay debt and has warned of insolvency.​​Future Retail’s stock fell as much as 10% and its dollar bond maturing in 2025 dropped 3.8 cents on the dollar after the court order Monday, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. Reliance Industries also slipped as much as 2.8%.Representatives for Amazon India, Future and Reliance Industries didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Future Retail can move the Singapore arbitration tribunal to lift the interim stay the emergency arbitrator had imposed, that has formed the basis of Indian Supreme Court’s order.The cash strapped Indian retailer, which says it would collapse should the deal with Reliance fail, is caught between two of the world’s richest men as they compete for dominance in India’s estimated $1 trillion consumer retail market. The legal dispute over Future has turned into a fierce legal wrangle across courtrooms in two countries. Amazon is unwilling to cede any competitive advantage to Reliance in the only billion-people-plus market left in the world after the American firm lost out to local rivals in China.The case is also keenly watched by investors as it sets a precedent on the validity of emergency decisions by foreign arbitrators in India. The verdict comes at a time when Amazon is increasing its footprint in the country. The U.S. firm announced this month that it was setting up manufacturing operations in the South Asian country.(Updates with bonds move in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin slips sharply from record highs

    Bitcoin fell sharply on Monday after surging to a record $58,354 a day earlier, as a selloff in global equities curbed risk appetite. The most popular cryptocurrency rallied over the weekend to record levels, almost doubling year-to-date. It hit a market capitalisation of $1 trillion on Friday.

  • US Stocks: Are We Seeing a Rotation or Early Signs of Sizable Pullback?

    Bank of America expects a more than 10% pullback in stocks, which are trading at more than 22 times 12-month forward earnings.

  • Texas power outage brings electrification-natural gas debate to a head

    Research shows the dangers of fossil fuels, including natural gas, but the recent winter storm that led to crippling power outages across regions in Texas has put into question the use of renewable energy instead of natural gas.

  • Exclusive: India to clear 45 investments from China, likely to include Great Wall, SAIC - sources

    India is set to clear 45 investment proposals from China, which are likely to include those from Great Wall Motor and SAIC Motor Corp, government and industry sources told Reuters, as military tensions between the two countries ease at the disputed border. The proposals have been held up since last year after India tightened controls on Chinese investment in the country in retaliation against alleged Chinese troop incursions in the western Himalayan region. China blamed Indian troops for the standoff.

  • Lawyer: Kardashian-West divorce should be 'amicable and fair' — for the sake of a $2.1B fortune

    A divorce lawyer explains how Kim and Kanye need a clean break to divide the assets they accumulated during a 7-year union.

  • 'We could be approaching herd immunity': Epidemiologist on coronavirus pandemic

    As the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. dramatically declines, Suzanne Judd, epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health, says it’s “possible” we’re approaching herd immunity.

  • Rupee Bounces From Worst Asia Currency on Flood of Stock Inflows

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee is turning a corner, as massive inflows into the nation’s stock markets help the currency break past the central bank’s intervention barrier.Asia’s weakest currency last year is now among its best performers. The rupee has gained 0.6% this year against the dollar, and there are signs it could keep rallying.A recovering economy and an expansive budget are luring global funds to India’s equities, with investors buying almost $4 billion of stocks this month, the most in Asia’s emerging markets after China. That’s posing a challenge to the Reserve Bank of India, which has been intervening in currency markets to keep the rupee competitive.The rupee rose to 72.57 per dollar last week, its highest since March. That’s likely to clear the path for its advance to 72 per dollar, technical charts suggest. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see the currency hitting that level by the fourth quarter.Moreover, bullish momentum for the rupee could pick up if the exchange rate breaks past the 100-week moving average barrier that’s held since April 2018.Impetus for more gains could come this Friday with the latest economic growth figures. Economists expect the data to show that India exited a recession with a 0.5% expansion year-on-year in the fourth quarter.The RBI’s accumulation of dollars in 2020 had held back the rupee, as it built up a record foreign reserves. Nomura Holdings Inc. estimated that the central bank purchased $126 billion from the currency market in 2020, or about 4% of its GDP, mostly offsetting inflows.The tussle between the central bank and bullish traders though is set to continue, with Governor Shaktikanta Das signaling last month that the RBI won’t relent on building up its foreign-exchange reserves.“While we may see INR strengthening further in the near-term on supportive inflows, we are cautious on the medium-term outlook,” said Divya Devesh head of Asean and South-Asia FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. “Rising crude oil prices and a widening trade deficit will likely emerge as important headwinds as the year progresses,” he said.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, Feb. 22: South Korea 20-days exports/imports, Japan PPI services, Thailand customs tradeTuesday, Feb. 23: South Korea consumer confidence, Singapore CPIWednesday, Feb. 24: RBNZ policy decision and news conference, Australia 4Q construction work done and wage price index, South Korea business surveys, Malaysia CPIThursday, Feb. 25: Australia 4Q private capex, New Zealand business confidence, Bank of Korea rate decision, Thailand BoP current account balanceFriday, Feb. 26: India 4Q GDP, New Zealand trade balance and consumer confidence, Japan industrial production and retail sales, Singapore industrial production, Malaysia trade balanceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold off seven-month low as dollar weakness outweighs firmer yields

    Gold prices gained on Monday after hitting a more than seven-month low in the previous session, as support from a weaker dollar eclipsed pressure from firmer Treasury yields. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,791.50 per ounce by 0733 GMT, having touched its lowest since July 2 at $1,759.29 on Friday. "The dollar coming off is helping to negate the rise in yields," Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank said, adding "gold is in a weird place... while there's clearly a need for inflation hedging, firming risk sentiment has pressured gold".

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • Oil prices rise with storm-hit U.S. output set for slow return

    Oil prices rose on Monday as the slow return of U.S. crude output cut by frigid conditions served as a reminder of the tight supply situation, just as demand recovers from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude was up 33 cents, or 0.5%, at $63.24 a barrel by 0945 GMT, after gaining nearly 1% last week. U.S. oil rose 23 cents, or 0.4%, to $59.47 a barrel, having fallen 0.4% last week.

  • Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s after United incident

    Boeing Co urged airlines to suspend the use of 777 jets with the same type of engine that shed debris over Denver at the weekend after U.S. regulators announced extra inspections and Japan suspended their use while considering further action. The moves involving Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines came after a United Airlines 777's right engine failed on Saturday, scattering its protective outer casing over a residential area. United said the next day it would voluntarily and temporarily remove its 24 active planes, hours before Boeing's announcement.