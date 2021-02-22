Treasuries Curve Steepens to Most Since 2014 in Reflation Trade

InvestorPlace

I’ve been working on a what I consider to be the most exciting project of my life for over six months now… It’s called Innovation Investor. It’s my latest (and greatest) financial research product wherein I have handpicked my favorite hypergrowth investment opportunities in the market, and put all of them into a carefully crafted and actively managed portfolio for you to follow…InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips While I may be biased, I honestly think this is the best investment portfolio in the world today. And I have a few reasons for that: For starters, I singlehandedly created this portfolio – and financial data tracking site TipRanks has regularly rated me as the number one stock picker in the world (out of more than 15,000 experts, including all the analysts on Wall Street). This portfolio, then, is the only portfolio that can claim to have the top stock picks from the world’s top stock picker. Beyond that, Innovation Investor’s portfolio is fundamentally different (and superior) to everything else out there… It’s not just another portfolio of Wall Street’s favorite stocks. Far from it. It’s a portfolio of the most innovative companies on the planet – hypergrowth stocks that are on the cutting edge of defining a cleaner, faster, cheaper, and better tomorrow. I’m talking the world’s best self-driving companies, and its top electric vehicle makers… The most disruptive clean energy pioneers, and the most compelling e-commerce platforms… The most exciting AI startups, and the most explosive space pioneers… The tastiest plant-meat makers, the fastest-growing telehealth platforms, the strongest biotech companies… The most addicting digital entertainment services, and the world’s smartest Big Data enterprises… All those hypergrowth investments, packaged into one portfolio, to help guide you to explosive gains. And now… for the first time ever… I will debut this exciting new portfolio to the public. When? Next Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 4PM Eastern, during my first-ever Exponential Growth Summit. During the Exponential Growth Summit, I will show you how to access this portfolio. But more than that, I will also reveal the full details (name, ticker symbol, and key business details) of my single favorite hypergrowth stock pick over the next decade… one that could, by itself, generate life-changing wealth – for FREE. All you have to do is join me at the Exponential Growth Summit. As a member of Hypergrowth Investing, you are already set to receive key details over the next week that will reveal more about my Exponential Growth Summit, Innovation Investor, and my No. 1 stock pick for the next 10 years. I promise this is something you don’t want to miss… P.S. Speaking of multi-bagger gains, I like to say that where there’s disruption, there’s opportunity. And there’s a massive opportunity happening right before our eyes. Remember how Jeff Bezos looked at the state of the retail market, and he created Amazon.com in response? Yes, this opportunity is that huge. As you know, I don’t make stock picks on a whim. I spend countless hours analyzing them, creating models, and measuring their long-term potential. It’s how I got to be America’s No. 1 stock picker, according to TipRanks. So believe me when I tell you that there’s a stock out there that could very well become “the next Amazon.” And this Tuesday I will reveal its industry, name, and ticker symbol… for free. Watch the video below to learn more about this hypergrowth opportunity and reserve your seat here! On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s how his Daily 10X Report has averaged up to a ridiculous 100% return across all recommendations since launching last May. Click here to see how he does it. More From Hypergrowth Investing FuboTV Stock Is Heading to $200. Buy It Before It Goes Parabolic The Best Stocks to Buy in the Market Today, According to Jeff Bezos 7 Explosive Cryptocurrencies to Buy After the Bitcoin Halvening 15 EV Stocks to Buy as GM Goes All-Electric The post This Is My No. 1 Stock to Buy to Generate Life-Changing Wealth appeared first on InvestorPlace.