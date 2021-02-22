Treasuries Curve Steepens to Most Since 2014 in Reflation Trade
(Bloomberg) -- A key part of the Treasuries yield curve touched the highest level in more than five years, moving past yet another historic level on signs of strength in the reflation trade.
The latest move pushed the gap between 5- and 30-year yields to as much as 157.45 basis points, the widest since October 2014. That came as investors continued to shun longer-dated Treasuries, with 10-year yields climbing as much as six basis points to 1.39%.
The curve has been steepening since July, picking up momentum early this year on prospects for pandemic-relief spending, rising inflation expectations, and a higher real yield that strips out price gains to reflect a pure read on growth prospects. Oil’s climb has also fed into the underperformance of long-term debt.
“The duration spoiler we worried about is upon us,” John Velis, a BNY Mellon strategist, wrote in a client note. “Despite signs of inflation across the supply curve, the Fed will not dial back policy accommodation until at least late 2022, and might even impose yield curve control before then as yields drive higher.”
The sell-off was echoed in debt markets from Europe to Australia, where reflation trades reached a fever pitch in a burst of activity that will be hard for global policy makers to ignore. Ten-year Australian yields climbed the most since March 2020, while benchmark three-year yields inched further above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 0.1% target.
“Last summer, being short or bearish U.S. and global government bonds was an obvious trade -- many markets were pricing in substantial global reflation, but government bonds everywhere were essentially pricing in a great depression,” said Mike Riddell, portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors. “Now it’s getting increasingly hard to argue that government bonds are expensive.”
The moves were more muted in Europe, where German and Italian rates steadied after rising as much as three basis points. After the yield surge so far this year, there’s a risk investors may be overdoing the prospects for a full economic recovery even as nations intensify their vaccination rollouts.
“The market needs to be cautious about getting too over its skis on this as there is a lot of spare capacity and unemployed people that need to be reabsorbed,” said Charles Diebel, who manages about 4.5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) at Mediolanum in Dublin. “I would think we are getting to the point where risk assets start to take notice.”
