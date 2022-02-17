Treasuries Gain on Haven Demand That Pulls 10-Year Below 2%

(Bloomberg) -- Investors sought Treasury debt on Thursday after weak economic data, tension between Russia and Ukraine and escalating selling of equities sent the 10-year yield below 2%.

Intermediate maturities including the five- and 10-year notes led the rally, with yield declines of nearly seven basis points to 1.85% and 1.97%, respectively. The policy-sensitive two-year note’s yield fell nearly five basis points to 1.47%, extending its drop from a peak of 1.59% on Wednesday.

Geopolitical tension drove demand for haven assets, and U.S. economic data included an unexpected increase in weekly initial jobless claims, while January housing starts and the February Philadelphia Fed business outlook survey were weaker than forecast.

“The retracement from the recent yield peaks was primarily a function of the escalating tensions in Eastern Europe,” wrote analysts at BMO Capital Markets. “More germane to trading Treasuries on Friday will be the prospects for Russia to pursue further action in the Ukraine over the long weekend.”

The market tone also reflected a slight dialing-back of hawkish expectations for the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle. Minutes of the central bank’s January meeting released Wednesday shed scant light on whether officials are contemplating raising rates by more than 25 basis points in March to combat multiyear high inflation rates. The market rally ignored another call for 100 basis points of tightening by July from James Bullard, the St. Louis Fed president. Bullard’s hawkish calls in recent weeks had sparked bouts of selling in the Treasury market.

Still, the Treasury rally proved troublesome for a $9 billion auction of 30-year inflation-protected Treasuries, despite offering the highest auction yield since February 2020.

The prospect of aggressive Fed action has curbed demand for inflation protection, and investor demand was weak, resulting in a yield five basis points higher than expected. The auction was awarded at 0.195%, and yields in the sector topped 0.20% on the follow, the highest secondary-market level since March. The 30-year TIPS yield reached record lows around negative 0.60% last year.

