Treasuries, Haven Assets Rally as Putin Moves on Eastern Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries rallied to lead gains in developed-market bonds as rising geopolitical risks overshadowed concerns about aggressive U.S. rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The yield on 10-year U.S. notes slid as much as 11 basis points to 1.88% after Russian state news service Tass reported that President Vladimir Putin has decided to conduct a special operation to “protect” the Donbas region in Ukraine. Gold gained, U.S. equity index futures slumped more than 1% and the dollar rose along with the yen.

Treasuries yields have fallen back to the midpoint of recent ranges after jumping to post-pandemic highs earlier this month on speculation that the Federal Reserve will hike aggressively to rein in inflation. The standoff in Ukraine is complicating matters for investors as it threatens to exacerbate price pressures while driving deep declines in equities.

Bloomberg’s 60/40 model index — which tracks the returns for a classic diversified portfolio of 60% stocks and the rest in bonds — is down about 9% this year, putting it on track to exceed the 11% plunge recorded during the pandemic.

“The risk of an escalation in Ukraine-Russia tensions is helping reverse” recent gains in U.S. yields, said Prashant Newnaha, an Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities. “Recent rallies on a flight to safety have been relatively shallow.”

Putin said Russia doesn’t plan to occupy Ukraine, while urging Ukrainian forces to put down their arms and go home, according to the TASS report. He added that Russia wouldn’t let Ukraine secure nuclear arms, it said.

Japanese Demand

Haven bids aside, Treasuries may also be benefiting from demand out of Japan as investors there return from a national holiday.

Story continues

“Ten-year yields around 2% are a blessing for Japanese institutional investors who are desperately searching for high yields,” said Kiyoshi Ishigane, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. in Tokyo. “Potential demand for Treasuries is strong amid the dollar’s resilience.”

Top Foreign Owners of Treasuries Are Ready to Jump Into Market

Yields on 10-year Australian securities tumbled 10 basis points to 2.17%. The rate on similar-maturity New Zealand debt fell three basis point to 2.76%.

FX Fallout

The escalating tensions also hit currency markets, with the greenback and the yen both gaining as investors fled from riskier assets. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.2% while dollar-yen slipped 0.1% to 114.87.

“The dollar and yen are the safe-haven currencies of choice during escalating Ukraine tensions given the economies of European safe havens will be hurt by sanctions against Russian gas,” said David Forrester, senior strategist at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.

(Updates levels throughout, adds latest on Ukraine operation in second and seventh paragraphs)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.