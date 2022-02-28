Treasuries Rally Sees Longer Bonds Lagging Amid Inflation Angst

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries rallied as the worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict sends investors into haven assets, with longer-dated yields showing shallower declines amid lingering concerns about the inflationary impact of Western sanctions.

The U.S. two-year yield dropped 10 basis points to 1.47%, while 10-year yields fell seven basis points and 30-year rates were five basis points lower. The bull-steepening of curves ran counter to much of last week’s action, when longer-dated bonds outperformed as traders signaled concern the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates rapidly enough to risk tipping the U.S. economy toward recession.

The world’s biggest bond market is being whiplashed as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sets off waves of haven buying but also threatens to enhance the rampant inflation which helped send Treasuries to their worst start to any year in four decades. Traders are sticking to bets that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates at least five times this year, spurring concern that the crisis in Eastern Europe will cement the return of stagflation -- persistent inflation and weak economic growth.

“From a monetary policy perspective, this conflict implies a further deterioration of the already tricky growth-inflation trade-offs central banks have been facing,” Silvia Dall’Angelo, senior economist at Federated Hermes, said in a note. “It is fair to say that the crisis increases the room for central banks’ policy mistakes.”

Bond-market gauges of short-term inflation expectations have jumped to records as oil, natural gas and other commodities surged because the unfolding crisis threatens to cut off key suppliers in Russia and also Ukraine. At the same time, the gap between two- and 10-year yields narrowed last week to levels last seen in March 2020, indicating expectations of an economic slowdown.

Swaps traders are still certain the Fed will hike in March and see 8% odds it raises by an unusually large half a percentage point. They have five increases priced in for the full year and see very strong chances that six are carried out to raise the target rate 1.5 percentage points by year’s end.

Treasuries markets have also been facing dysfunctional trading conditions as the central bank cuts bond purchases and prepares to raise rates to remove some of the emergency stimulus it brought in when the pandemic threatened to freeze financial markets in March 2020. There were signs on Monday that the decision to freeze the Russian central bank’s assets and exclude some of the nation’s biggest lenders from international payment systems was setting off stresses in funding markets.

The gap between future Libor and Fed rates -- the FRA/OIS spread -- widened nine basis for one-month contracts, the most since March 2020. March eurodollar contracts dropped relative to June peers, a classic sign of funding stress.

Russia still had about $300 billion of foreign currency held offshore -- enough to disrupt money markets if it’s frozen by sanctions or moved suddenly to avoid them -- Credit Suisse Group AG estimated last week. The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system, similar to the global squeeze set off in 2008 when Lehman Brothers collapsed, Credit Suisse strategist Zoltan Pozsar warned over the weekend.

