Treasuries Reopen With Losses as Global Risk Sentiment Rebounds

Garfield Reynolds
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries fell across the curve as trading resumed Tuesday, with risk appetite rebounding on hopes the US may soon roll back some tariffs on Chinese consumer goods.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Short-end notes led the selloff with two-year yields jumping as much as 13 basis points to 2.96%, unwinding all of the steep declines seen Friday. The rate briefly exceeded that on 10-year notes in the first inversion since June 15 in that part of the curve. The move underscores concerns the Federal Reserve will continue to raise rates aggressively despite the risk of a recession.

Traders are taking their cue from inflation data, and a report on US consumer-price gains due July 13 may dictate the market’s next move.

“There’s still a very challenging set of conditions for bonds, with inflation elevated and still rising,” said Su-Lin Ong, a senior economist and head of fixed-income strategy for Royal Bank of Canada in Sydney. “There’s ongoing uncertainty around when it peaks but, more importantly, how sticky it might be into 2023.”

Treasury 10-year yields climbed six basis points to 2.94%, holding below the key 3% level. New Zealand bonds also tumbled on Tuesday, sending yields up 11 basis points to 3.74%. Australia’s debt bounced back after the central bank raised its target rate by 50 basis points as expected, and gave few clues on whether it’ll repeat such moves in coming months.

(Updates levels throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China and US Discuss Trump-Era Tariffs Biden’s Looking to Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- Senior US and Chinese officials discussed US economic sanctions and tariffs Tuesday amid reports the Biden administration is close to rolling back some of the trade levies imposed by former President Donald Trump.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding N

  • Tecom’s 8% Drop in Dubai Signals Slowing Demand for Gulf IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationTecom Group fell about 8% in its Dubai tradi

  • Franklin Templeton-Backed Digital Lender Zand Gets UAE License

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationZand, a digital bank helmed by Dubai propert

  • Russian Tycoon Potanin to Start Nornickel-Rusal Merger Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Vladimir Potanin, the biggest investor in MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, said he’s ready to discuss merging the mining giant with United Co Rusal International PJSC as sanctions against Russia weigh on both companies.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate

  • India to drop windfall tax if oil prices fall $40 a barrel

    India will only withdraw its windfall tax introduced last week for oil producers and refiners if global prices of crude fall as much as $40 a barrel from present levels, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj told Reuters on Monday. The tax on firms that have increased product exports to gain from higher overseas margins took effect on July 1, as the government moves to boost domestic supply and revenue. The taxes, and some accompanying export curbs, will hit the earnings of companies such as Reliance Industries, Nayara Energy, which is partly owned by Russia's Rosneft, the Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Oil India Ltd and Vedanta Ltd.

  • EU's green gas and nuclear investment rules head for final vote

    The EU's plan to label investments in gas and nuclear power plants as climate-friendly faces a final vote on Wednesday when European lawmakers decide whether to accept or reject proposals that have divided governments and investors. The vote is the final hurdle in the European Union's long-delayed decision on whether to add the two energy sources to its "taxonomy", a rulebook determining which investments can be marketed in Europe as being sustainable. Designed to guide private capital towards truly green projects, the rules aim to set a European standard for sustainable investment and stamp out greenwashing among the myriad so-called eco-friendly products on the market.

  • What is Moore v. Harper? Experts say the next big Supreme Court case 'could provide the path for election subversion'

    The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case of Moore v. Harper, which concerns the independent state legislature doctrine, in October.

  • Xiao Jianhua: Canadian officials barred from tycoon's China trial

    The trial is taking place five years after Xiao Jianhua vanished from a Hong Kong luxury hotel.

  • "Dr. Doom" economist Nouriel Roubini says stocks could plunge another 50% as the US heads towards a severe financial crisis

    "There is no real riddle to solve," the economist who predicted the 2008 crisis said. "Things will get much worse before they get better."

  • Marketmind: Inflation vs recession

    Yes, recession risk remains high on markets' radar but no, there are yet few signs that central banks will be swayed in their determination to aggressively raise interest rates. So, it was no surprise that the Reserve Bank of Australia lifted its key interest rate on Tuesday by 50 basis points to 1.35%. And as this table shows, central banks in big developed economies are opting for large moves to get ahead of price pressures.

  • Bitcoin Hints at a Bottom, But It May Be Different This Time

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a perennial exercise whenever an asset is mired in a prolonged and deep drawdown: People look at the charts, they go over this or that indicator and they get their checklists out to try to figure out when it might find a floor. For Bitcoin, there’s plenty of such action happening right now, with technical signals that in the past have suggested just such a formation. Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Sl

  • Markets mostly up on talk Biden to roll back some China tariffs

    Most markets rose Tuesday on growing speculation US President Joe Biden is about to roll back some of the Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods as he looks for ways to rein in inflation, though sentiment remains at a premium owing to fears of a recession.

  • Andy Stankiewicz leaving Grand Canyon to become USC baseball coach

    Andy Stankiewicz, who grew up not far from USC, will lead the Trojans after helping Grand Canyon reach the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons.

  • Ecognosis Advisory CEO on Global Markets

    Ecognosis Advisory Chief Executive Officer Andrew Freris says the recovery of the global economy will not depend on the Fed, but mostly on Covid and the latter is unforecastable. He speaks with Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech

    The ruling is likely to instill some fear in lawyers at other federal agencies about how far they can go in making new rules affecting businesses.

  • Elon Musk's Tesla blew past Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in market value during the pandemic. Now it's less than $100 billion ahead.

    Tesla surpassed Berkshire in market value for the first time in November 2020, and was worth twice as much a year later, but has now declined sharply.

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be even worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Here are 3 top stocks that insiders keep pouring millions into — following these ‘in-the-know’ bigwigs could be a sharp way to beat this nightmarish market

    Insiders buy shares for only one reason: they think the price is going up.

  • Chinese Developer Shimao Defaults on $1 Billion Dollar Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. missed payment on a $1 billion dollar note due Sunday, its first default on a public bond after months of mounting stress. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire In