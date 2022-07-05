Treasuries Reopen With Losses as Global Risk Sentiment Rebounds
(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries fell across the curve as trading resumed Tuesday, with risk appetite rebounding on hopes the US may soon roll back some tariffs on Chinese consumer goods.
Short-end notes led the selloff with two-year yields jumping as much as 13 basis points to 2.96%, unwinding all of the steep declines seen Friday. The rate briefly exceeded that on 10-year notes in the first inversion since June 15 in that part of the curve. The move underscores concerns the Federal Reserve will continue to raise rates aggressively despite the risk of a recession.
Traders are taking their cue from inflation data, and a report on US consumer-price gains due July 13 may dictate the market’s next move.
“There’s still a very challenging set of conditions for bonds, with inflation elevated and still rising,” said Su-Lin Ong, a senior economist and head of fixed-income strategy for Royal Bank of Canada in Sydney. “There’s ongoing uncertainty around when it peaks but, more importantly, how sticky it might be into 2023.”
Treasury 10-year yields climbed six basis points to 2.94%, holding below the key 3% level. New Zealand bonds also tumbled on Tuesday, sending yields up 11 basis points to 3.74%. Australia’s debt bounced back after the central bank raised its target rate by 50 basis points as expected, and gave few clues on whether it’ll repeat such moves in coming months.
