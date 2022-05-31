Treasuries Sell Off on Renewed Inflation Fears After May Rally

Masaki Kondo and Ruth Carson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries dropped across the curve as higher oil prices added to inflation concerns, and a Federal Reserve official backed additional 50 basis-point rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

US five-year yields jumped as much as 12 basis points to 2.84%, while benchmark 10-year yields climbed 11 basis points to 2.85%. Treasuries also played catch up to other financial markets after they were shut worldwide on Monday for US Memorial Day.

The decline follows Monday’s selloff in bunds and other European bonds, as inflation concerns were renewed when Germany reported another all-time high monthly figure. That’s adding urgency to the European Central Bank’s exit from crisis era stimulus, even as Fed Governor Christopher Waller argued for more rate hikes until price pressures recede.

“We still need to acknowledge fully that inflation has become self-sustaining, and bringing it back under control will be harder and more painful than the central bank hopes,” Sonal Desai, chief investment officer for fixed income at Franklin Templeton, wrote in a note. “The Fed’s tightening cycle will be longer, and policy rates and bond yields will have to go higher than markets currently expect.”

The Fed raised rates by a half point earlier this month to cool the hottest inflation in 40 years and has signaled it will do the same again in June and July.

“I support tightening policy by another 50 basis points for several meetings,” Fed’s Waller said Monday. “In particular, I am not taking 50 basis-point hikes off the table until I see inflation coming down closer to our 2% target.”

The sell off in Treasuries is a reminder that any rebound in the world’s biggest debt market is far from assured as US inflation remains elevated even as concern grows over a possible recession. The securities have returned 0.8% in May, which would be the first monthly gain since November.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rose the most in two weeks, trading above $30,000 as investors and strategists said the digital currency is showing signs of bottoming out.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsThe largest crypt

  • Kenya Surprises With First Rate Hike in Almost Seven Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s central bank unexpectedly raised its key interest rate for the first time in almost seven years to anchor inflation expectations as concerns about commodity prices build. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Ea

  • Oil prices rise after EU bans most Russian oil imports

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday after EU agreed to slash oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022, fuelling worries of a tighter market already strained for supply amid rising demand ahead of peak U.S. and European summer driving season. Brent crude futures for July, which expires on Tuesday, gained 33 cents to $122 a barrel at 0054 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $117.31 a barrel, up $2.24 from Friday's close.

  • China's factory activity falls at slower pace as COVID curbs ease

    China's factory activity contracted at a slower pace in May as COVID-19 curbs in major manufacturing hubs were relaxed, but movement controls still depressed domestic demand, restrained production and weighed on the economy in the second quarter. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 49.6 in May from 47.4 in April, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday, marking the highest in three months but also the third consecutive contraction.

  • Shanghai Takes Biggest Steps Toward Reopening in Two Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Shanghai will let people in areas deemed low risk for Covid-19 move around the city freely and resume road and public transportation from Wednesday, in a major step forward in its efforts to dismantle a bruising two-month lockdown. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Dis

  • Oil Powers to Sixth Monthly Gain as EU Set to Curb Russian Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the longest run of monthly gains in more than a decade as European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on imports of crude from Russia to increase pressure on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBi

  • Macquarie Asset Management raises $4.2 billion for Asia-Pacific fund

    The fund, which was launched in 2020, received the commitments from a diverse range of returning and new institutional investors, including pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds, Macquarie said. "The infrastructure markets across Asia-Pacific have been maturing at a particularly fast rate, and our clients continue to value the investment merits brought by infrastructure," said Frank Kwok, head of Macquarie Asset Management's real assets business in Asia-Pacific.

  • Ethereum passes US$2,000 mark as crypto market rises

    Ethereum gained over 10% in 24 hours to reach US$2,000 on Tuesday morning in Asia after spending the better part of a week below the mark. Ethereum was trading at US$1,985 at press time. See related article: Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto at 2022’s lowest point Fast facts The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency hit a low of US$1,721 […]

  • EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above

  • Ellen Cooper becomes first female CEO at Lincoln Financial Group

    Ellen Cooper has officially assumed her new role as CEO of life insurer and retirement investment company Lincoln Financial Group, becoming one of just 44 women currently leading a Fortune 500 company. Cooper, who also became a member of the board of directors on Friday, was named CEO-elect in August 2021 after 10 years as a Lincoln executive, serving most recently as chief investment officer, head of enterprise risk and the annuity solutions group, and a member of the Lincoln Financial Foundation board. Glass will become chairman of Lincoln Financial’s board and current board chair William H. Cunningham becomes lead independent director.

  • Biden to meet with Federal Reserve chair to discuss economy amid high inflation

    President Biden will meet Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday to discuss the national economy amid high inflation, which has hurt Biden’s job approval rating. It’s the first meeting between Biden and Powell since November, Bloomberg noted. A schedule released by the White House said they will “discuss the state of the…

  • 3 Cash Cow Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    With inflation sky high and the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy in response, 2022 is sure to be one of the more volatile years for the stock market in at least the last decade. Three Motley Fool.com contributors think Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED), and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are cash cows ideally positioned to thrive. The "Snap" that broke the camel's back?

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 60% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    This fast-growing semiconductor company can keep growing at a terrific pace thanks to its massive end market.

  • 25 Secrets Elon Musk and Every Other Rich Person Knows

    If it seems like the rich know something about money that the rest of us don't, it's probably because they do. There must be some reason the richest 1% of people now hold more than 30% of the world's...

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • If needed, Brissett needs to be at least as good as 2021 Mayfield

    If Watson is suspended and Mayfield does not start those games, Brissett must keep the season afloat and at least match Mayfield's 2021 performance until Watson returns:

  • Fed's Waller backs 50 bps rate hikes until "substantial" reduction in inflation

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve should be prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage point at every meeting from now on until inflation is decisively curbed, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday, underscoring tensions at the central bank about how aggressively to tighten policy as it battles to bring down high inflation. Waller's comments came ahead of a meeting on Tuesday between Fed Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. President Joe Biden for a discussion called by the White House on state of the American and global economy.

  • Analysis-Turkey's recurring currency nightmare strikes again

    Another 9% plunge in Turkey's lira this month and debt market danger gauges at levels last seen during the 2008 global crash have prompted investor concerns that a fresh crisis might be brewing in the country. Whether President Tayyip Erdogan's government can avoid market turmoil, just five months after the last bout, will have big implications for his re-election prospects - and for a potential return of foreign investment if he loses. Authorities managed to avert a full-blown implosion in December by selling currency reserves and creating special bank accounts protecting savers and corporates from large lira falls in an effort to discourage hoarding of U.S. dollars, euros or gold.

  • German inflation reaches highest in nearly 50 years

    Germany's annual rate of inflation has risen in May at a faster pace than in April, beating forecasts and posting the highest reading since December 1973, according to preliminary data released by German statistics office Destatis on Monday.

  • In Wyoming, Trump supporters echo his disdain for Liz Cheney as she faces a tough primary: 'Go get a job flipping burgers somewhere'

    "I don't want to spit in front of you, but that's what I do when I hear the name Liz," one voter told Insider at a rally for Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman.