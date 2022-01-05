Treasury Selloff Deepens as Fed Opens Door to Faster Rate Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- The Treasury selloff that started the year worsened after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed officials considering raising interest rates earlier and faster than previously expected.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose as much as 6 basis points to as high as 1.71%, a level last seen in April, and overnight swaps markets started pricing in an 80% chance of a 25 basis point hike at the Fed’s meeting in March.

The jump was steepest for shorter-dated securities, with yields on two-year notes jumping as much as 7 basis points to 0.83%, the highest since March 2020. That flattened the yield curve, narrowing the difference between five- and 30-year bonds by four basis points to 67 basis points. The Bloomberg Dollar Index reversed losses following the minutes.

Federal Open Market Committee members also discussed starting to shrink the central bank’s swollen balance sheet soon after their first hike, the minutes showed. That would be a more aggressive approach than during the last rate-hike cycle in the 2010s, when the Fed waited almost two years after liftoff to begin trimming the stockpile of assets built up as it injected cash into the economy.

“These minutes are very hawkish, and it shows an FOMC that wants to lean against the market big time,” said George Goncalves, head of U.S. Macro strategy at MUFG. “The bond market still views policy tightening being primarily conducted through the front end,” which may mean that short-dated yields will lead the way higher until plans for shrinking the balance sheet come into focus, he said.

Wednesday’s loss exacerbated Treasuries’ poor start to the year, which has driven up 10-year yields by 18 basis points in just three days. U.S. government bonds lost about 1% on Monday and Tuesday alone, adding to the 2.3% drop in 2021 that marked the worst year since 2013, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Story continues

The already bearish mood was reinforced by the release of the minutes from the Fed’s December meeting, when it decided to conclude its monthly bond purchases by March, paving the way for raising its overnight benchmark rate. The minutes revealed that, on average, policy makers expect to raise rates three times this year.

The minutes also sharpened investors’ focus on the Fed’s balance-sheet decision as they debate how the reduction of the central bank’s assets will intertwine with its rate policy and how it may impact the shape of the curve. Fed Governor Christopher Waller last month said that an early start to shrinking the balance sheet means “you don’t have to raise rates quite as much.”

The Fed’s balance sheet has doubled in size to more than $8 trillion since March 2020, when the central bank begun buying Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, first to stabilize the market and then to provide additional support to the economy as it held the policy rate at 0%.

“It needs to be clear to watchers of the Fed that it’s a matter of when, not if, balance sheet reduction takes place,” Bob Miller, BlackRock Inc.’s head of Americas fundamental fixed income, wrote after the release.

The reduction in Fed’s asset doesn’t necessarily lead to a steepening yield curve, according to Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rate strategy at BMO Capital Markets Corp.

“QT is still T(tightening) -- slowing upward pressure on inflation and creating a headwind to growth: both have historically been flatteners,” he wrote in a note to clients.

(Adds Treasury returns in fifth paragraph, detail throughout. A previous version of this story corrected the level reached by 10-year yields.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.