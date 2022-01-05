Treasury Selloff Deepens as Fed Opens Door to Faster Rate Hikes

Treasury Selloff Deepens as Fed Opens Door to Faster Rate Hikes
Michael MacKenzie and Ye Xie
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Treasury selloff that started the year worsened after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed officials considering raising interest rates earlier and faster than previously expected.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose as much as 6 basis points to as high as 1.71%, a level last seen in April, and overnight swaps markets started pricing in an 80% chance of a 25 basis point hike at the Fed’s meeting in March.

The jump was steepest for shorter-dated securities, with yields on two-year notes jumping as much as 7 basis points to 0.83%, the highest since March 2020. That flattened the yield curve, narrowing the difference between five- and 30-year bonds by four basis points to 67 basis points. The Bloomberg Dollar Index reversed losses following the minutes.

Federal Open Market Committee members also discussed starting to shrink the central bank’s swollen balance sheet soon after their first hike, the minutes showed. That would be a more aggressive approach than during the last rate-hike cycle in the 2010s, when the Fed waited almost two years after liftoff to begin trimming the stockpile of assets built up as it injected cash into the economy.

“These minutes are very hawkish, and it shows an FOMC that wants to lean against the market big time,” said George Goncalves, head of U.S. Macro strategy at MUFG. “The bond market still views policy tightening being primarily conducted through the front end,” which may mean that short-dated yields will lead the way higher until plans for shrinking the balance sheet come into focus, he said.

Wednesday’s loss exacerbated Treasuries’ poor start to the year, which has driven up 10-year yields by 18 basis points in just three days. U.S. government bonds lost about 1% on Monday and Tuesday alone, adding to the 2.3% drop in 2021 that marked the worst year since 2013, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The already bearish mood was reinforced by the release of the minutes from the Fed’s December meeting, when it decided to conclude its monthly bond purchases by March, paving the way for raising its overnight benchmark rate. The minutes revealed that, on average, policy makers expect to raise rates three times this year.

The minutes also sharpened investors’ focus on the Fed’s balance-sheet decision as they debate how the reduction of the central bank’s assets will intertwine with its rate policy and how it may impact the shape of the curve. Fed Governor Christopher Waller last month said that an early start to shrinking the balance sheet means “you don’t have to raise rates quite as much.”

The Fed’s balance sheet has doubled in size to more than $8 trillion since March 2020, when the central bank begun buying Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, first to stabilize the market and then to provide additional support to the economy as it held the policy rate at 0%.

“It needs to be clear to watchers of the Fed that it’s a matter of when, not if, balance sheet reduction takes place,” Bob Miller, BlackRock Inc.’s head of Americas fundamental fixed income, wrote after the release.

The reduction in Fed’s asset doesn’t necessarily lead to a steepening yield curve, according to Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rate strategy at BMO Capital Markets Corp.

“QT is still T(tightening) -- slowing upward pressure on inflation and creating a headwind to growth: both have historically been flatteners,” he wrote in a note to clients.

(Adds Treasury returns in fifth paragraph, detail throughout. A previous version of this story corrected the level reached by 10-year yields.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Holds Support Ahead of Fed Minutes, March Rate Hike Probability Rises

    The Fed’s asset purchase program is set to end in March.

  • Dollar hits five-year high versus yen as Fed hikes seen on course

    The U.S. dollar rose for a fifth straight day against the Japanese yen on Tuesday, hitting a five-year high as investors viewed the Omicron variant as not likely to derail the global economy or delay the Federal Reserve's expected rate hikes. A rise in U.S. Treasury yields on expectations for a Fed rate hike this year have supported the greenback, with those foreseeing at least a 25-basis-point hike at the March meeting of the central bank's policy-setting committee topping 60%, the CME FedWatch Tool found. Yields on U.S. 2-year notes, which also reflect the market's view on interest rates, edged lower after touching a 22-month high on Monday.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – ADP Report Will Be Early Source of Volatility; FOMC Minutes Later

    Jobs data is one indicator being used by the Fed to help determine its timeline on tightening monetary policy.

  • Fed sees rate hikes 'sooner' as inflation spikes: meeting minutes

    Federal Reserve officials last month were concerned about the Omicron impact, but believed the US economy had recovered enough from the pandemic downturn that interest rate hikes could come sooner than expected, according to minutes of the December meeting released Wednesday.

  • Gaming Billionaire’s Wealth Plunge Accelerates to $10 Billion After Tencent Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the richest gaming billionaires has had one of the world’s biggest wealth plunges.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapForrest Li, the chairman and chief executive officer of Sea Ltd., has lost almos

  • Gold Bull Market To Resume In 2022

    Gold’s decline in 2021 occurred in spite of the fastest pace of inflation in almost 40 years, which has led many investors to write off the metal as a poor hedge against inflation. In my view, this is exactly the wrong conclusion to draw.

  • Bitcoin Declines to Lowest Level Since December’s Flash Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin slumped to the lowest level since its December flash crash as growing expectations of rising borrowing rates weighs on some of the best performing assets over the past few years. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Sel

  • Congressional Progressive Caucus Endorses Supreme Court Expansion

    The caucus of nearly 100 House Democrats just gave a big boost to progressives’ efforts to add four seats to the high court.

  • Short Seller Who Bet Against Wirecard Wagers Tesla Is Overpriced

    (Bloomberg) -- Fraser Perring, the short seller who accused Wirecard AG of fraud years before the German payment processing company’s collapse, is betting Tesla Inc.’s stratospheric valuation will come back down to earth.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHawkish Fed Sparks Tech

  • Trafigura Resumes Business in Mexico After Smuggling Accusations

    (Bloomberg) -- Trafigura Group resumed its operations in Mexico after accusations of fuel smuggling by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador caused some firms in the country to suspend dealings with the commodities trader.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHawkish Fed Sp

  • Why Lucid Stock Dropped Again Today

    Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock was down 4.7% as of 1:15 p.m. ET Tuesday, despite riding higher Monday on a monster day for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Lucid stock benefited from a Tesla press release the resultant investor bullishness over electric car stocks yesterday -- but today is a different story. On Monday Tesla announced that it delivered 308,600 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021, and 936,172 EVs in all of 2021, crushing analyst predictions on both counts.

  • Racial, gender gaps identified in teacher scores

    Black teachers in Tennessee get lower classroom observation scores than their white peers even when they have similar student achievement metrics, according to a new study from Vanderbilt University.The study also found male teachers regularly scored lower than female teachers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: The study found that racial gaps in scoring were more pronounced in schools with less staff diversity b

  • Samsung's QD Display tech aims to unlock brighter, more colorful OLED TVs

    Samsung is best known for its QLED TVs but at CES 2022 the company’s Display subsidiary unveiled its new QD-OLED technology and it promises to take on the best OLEDs from LG.

  • Fed officials mulled faster rate hikes, bond sales as inflation spiked

    Federal Reserve officials discussed last month a quicker start to interest rate hikes after both job growth and inflation ran much higher than they expected, according to minutes released Wednesday.During the December meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), several members of the Fed's monetary policy arm suggested the bank may need to take quicker action to cool off the growing economy. "Participants generally noted that, given...

  • ‘The Fed is going to reverse again,’ DoubleLine’s Gundlach says, ‘and this might be the last time’

    DoubleLine Capital Founder and CEO Jeffrey Gundlach sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi to discuss the probability of a recession in 2023, the Fed, car prices, stock overvaluation, the S&P 500, and China.

  • Bain-Backed China Startup Newlink Considering Hong Kong IPO, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Newlink Group, a Chinese energy startup that provides digital solutions to gas and electric-vehicle charging stations, is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong that could raise $300 million to $400 million, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, S

  • Fed officials see earlier rate hikes as US hiring recovers

    The U.S. job market is nearly healthy enough that the central bank's low-interest rate policies are no longer needed, Federal Reserve officials concluded last month. Fed officials also expressed concerns in minutes from its December meeting, released Wednesday, that surging inflation was spreading into more areas of the economy and would last longer than they previously expected. “Many (policymakers) saw the U.S. economy making rapid progress" toward the Fed's goal of “maximum employment,” the minutes said.

  • Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates

    The Federal Reserve is signaling it will increase interest rates this year to deal with rising inflation. Experts say they expect the interest hikes to be small at first but say right now would be a good time to pay off credit card debit or looking into refinancing your mortgage.

  • Roomba Maker Seeks to Block Rival SharkNinja Vacuums From U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- IRobot Corp. told a U.S. trade judge that it developed robotic vacuum features “too good to be true” only to have them copied and sold at a lower price by SharkNinja, which should be blocked from the U.S. market as punishment.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHaw

  • Omicron has lawmakers talking about another stimulus round for businesses

    Small businesses would be the beneficiary, but talks are early.