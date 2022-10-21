Treasuries Tumble Into Longest Slump Since 1984 on Hawkish Fed

Garfield Reynolds
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries have entered the longest sustained slump in 38 years, as policy makers signal their determination to keep raising rates until they are sure inflation is under control.

The yield on benchmark 10-year notes jumped 21 basis points this week to 4.23% on Friday, heading for a 12-week streak of increases that would match the duration of the 1984 episode when then-Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker was carrying out a series of rapid interest rate hikes.

The weakness is spreading across global markets, with similar-dated Australian yields climbing to 4.16%, the most since 2014. The Bank of Japan was forced to intervene for a second day Friday to try and hold the 10-year yield at its 0.25% ceiling.

The latest spur for the worldwide selloff came as swaps traders priced in the highest peak yet for the Fed’s policy rate, projecting it topping-out at 5% in the first half of 2023. March and May 2023 overnight index swap contracts each exceeded 5% on Thursday in the New York session. Both were below 4.70% as recently as Oct. 13 before US consumer inflation exceeded estimates.

“This is a kind of milestone,” former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said on Twitter. The market-implied terminal rate is “more likely than not to rise more.”

Giving impetus to the selloff, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker became the latest central banker to stress rates are going higher. Officials are likely to raise interest rates to “well above” 4% this year and hold them at restrictive levels to combat inflation, Harker said in prepared remarks on Thursday.

The Fed has hiked its policy rate five times since March and the market is expecting a fourth consecutive three-quarter-point increase at the next meeting in November.

The Bloomberg aggregate bond index has now tumbled 25% from the peak reached in Jan. 2021 as the first global bear market in at least a generation shows no signs of waning.

--With assistance from Elizabeth Stanton.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

