TREASURIES-U.S. yields advance on hawkish Fed rhetoric; nervousness around Pelosi's Taiwan trip eases

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

* U.S. 10-year rises from four-month low * Fed officials walk back dovish Powell comments post-FOMC * U.S. 2/10-year yield curve hits deepest inversion since 2000 * U.S. 3-month/10-year briefly inverts, last steeper on the day (Recasts; adds analyst comment, Fed officials' remarks;updates prices, Pelosi's Taiwan visit) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose across the board on Tuesday in volatile trading, lifted by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials that suggested more rate hikes are coming in the near term, as inflation has yet to hit its peak. Worries about global tension arising from U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan eased a bit, with the U.S. official landing safely in its capital Taipei, analysts said. The front end and intermediate part of the curve increased sharply, from anywhere between 16 to 20 basis points. U.S. two-year yields, which reflect rate expectations, rose to one-week highs and were last up 16.6 bps 3.0753%. The U.S. benchmark 10-year yield rallied from a four-month low of 2.516% to last trade 13 bps higher at 2.7355% . On Tuesday, two of the Fed's more "dovish" policymakers — San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans — signaled they and their colleagues remain resolute and "completely united" on getting U.S. interest rates up to a level that will more significantly curb economic activity. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee this year, also joined the chorus of officials, who believe more needs to be done to curb inflation. Their comments came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank could slow the pace of its rate increases in coming months if there is evidence that tighter monetary policy is taming the worst U.S. inflation in four decades. "The bond market is reacting to comments by Fed officials that just directly address the initial market reaction to the rate decision last week. It seemed like some market participants viewed the decision as somewhat dovish," said Chip Hughey, managing director, fixed income, at Truist Advisory Services in Richmond, Virginia. "We did not view it that way. The main change is the idea that the Fed would remove a level of transparency in its future policy news because data is evolving quickly. To telegraph policy far ahead of time is very difficult when each inflation reading carries so much importance," he added. The focus on Pelosi's Taiwan trip, while important because of the geopolitical implications, eased a bit, as investors surmised that a diplomatic resolution will somehow be worked out. Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday on a trip she said demonstrates American solidarity with the Chinese-claimed self-ruled island, but China condemned this first such visit in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. "I think this will be a tail event that will happen, but will go away," said Jay Hatfield, chief investment officer at Infrastructure Capital Management in New York. "There will probably be some diplomatic flurries that won't matter much to U.S. markets." China has repeatedly warned against Pelosi going to Taiwan, while the United States said on Monday it would not be intimidated by Chinese "sabre rattling". Longer-dated Treasuries were well-bid earlier in the session since weakening U.S. economic data has markets expecting a slowdown in both U.S. growth and the pace of rate hikes. The U.S. 10-year yield's fall earlier briefly pushed the gap over three-month Treasury yields to -1.6 basis points . That curve was last steeper on the day at 20.10 bps. Another closely-watched part of the Treasury yield curve measuring the spread between yields on two- and 10-year notes deepened its inversion to -35.50 basis points earlier on Tuesday, the most inverted since 2000. That gap was last at -33.9 bps. An inversion of this yield curve typically foreshadows recession. August 2 Tuesday 3:15PM New York / 1915 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.4825 2.5331 -0.013 Six-month bills 2.8925 2.9762 0.026 Two-year note 99-219/256 3.0753 0.166 Three-year note 99-236/256 3.0275 0.202 Five-year note 99-130/256 2.8565 0.188 Seven-year note 98-196/256 2.8207 0.162 10-year note 101-32/256 2.7428 0.138 20-year bond 100-128/256 3.2154 0.097 30-year bond 97-184/256 2.9911 0.066 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.50 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.25 1.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Christina Fincher and David Holmes)

