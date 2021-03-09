TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as market turns to 10-year, 30-year auctions

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
·4 min read

* U.S yield curve flattens for second straight session * U.S. 10-year borrowing cost in repo market at -3.32% * U.S 3-year note auction shows decent demand (Adds new comment, auction results, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Tuesday, pulling back from a recent 13-month high on the benchmark note, as investors bought back bonds in a sell-off that market participants have deemed overextended. Since late January, the 10-year yield has risen about 60 basis points. The rally in Treasuries came ahead of an auction of U.S. 10-year and 30-year debt on Wednesday and Thursday, with investors seeking to cover massive shorts on both maturities. Tuesday's auction of $58 billion in U.S. 3-year notes was well received, meanwhile, with the high yield of 0.355% coming below the expected rate at the bid deadline. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.69, stronger than both the 2.39 ratio in February and the 2.40 average ratio. "The relatively solid 3-year sale brought a big sigh of relief to the Treasury market and yields are moving back down to or near their richest levels of the day," Action Economics said in its blog after the auction. "After the dog of a 7-year sale, there were fears developing that demand for Treasuries is eroding. But this sale dispensed with that notion, at least for today." The U.S. yield curve flattened on Tuesday for a second straight session, with the spread between 2-year and 10-year notes at 137.4 basis points, after hitting its steepest level since September 2015 on Friday. "This the first time since the last few hours of February that we've had four consecutive four-hour periods of stronger prices in the Treasury market," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist, at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. "So there's a good amount of oomph behind the move in prices." In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields were down 5 basis points at 1.543% after rising to 1.613% on Monday, just below their recent peak at the highest since February 2020. Following a surge in short positions, the cost of borrowing 10-year U.S. Treasuries in the repurchase agreement market turned negative in recent sessions and remained that way on Tuesday. The average cost to borrow the 10-year was -3.32% on Tuesday, from Monday's -2.91%. Janney's LeBas said the negative repo rate suggests the current on-the-run, or newer 10-year, notes have a lot of shorts against it. "The auction will probably be a time to close the shorts because the cost of shorting on-the-run 10s are pretty high," he added. Speculators piled into short positions across the Treasury curve last week, adding $45 billion in 10-year net short positions, the largest increase on record, Penglu Zhao, quantitative strategist at TD Securities, said in a note, citing the Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The so-called "belly" of the curve continued to underperform on Tuesday. After five-year yields rose more than longer-dated peers on Monday, they recovered less on Tuesday, down 3 basis points at 0.818%., while the 7-year yield was down 4 basis points at 1.23%. Analysts said the rise in the intermediate maturities - 5 to 7 years - suggested that the market is pricing in an earlier than expected interest rate increase. The eurodollar futures market, which tracks short-term interest rate expectations, has priced in a 90% chance of a rate hike in December 2022, fully pricing in that rate rise by March 2023. Prior to this year's surge in yields, economists on Wall Street had forecast the first rate hike sometime in 2024. March 9 Tuesday 3:02PM New York / 2002 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.04 0.0406 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 -0.002 Two-year note 99-236/256 0.1647 0.002 Three-year note 99-104/256 0.3283 -0.011 Five-year note 98-114/256 0.8197 -0.030 Seven-year note 99-76/256 1.2305 -0.049 10-year note 96-40/256 1.5437 -0.050 20-year bond 95-120/256 2.1558 -0.044 30-year bond 91-184/256 2.257 -0.047 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.75 -1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.50 -2.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by by Yoruk Bahceli and Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; Edited by Alex Richardson and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Treasury auctions this week may add kindling to bond-market turbulence

    A flood of long-dated Treasury issuance set for this week could spark a further selloff in government debt, adding to a rapid run-up in yields this year.

  • Global stocks rally as yields ease

    A gauge of global stocks was on track for its biggest one-day percentage climb in a week on Tuesday as a fall in U.S. Treasury yields eased concerns the economic recovery could overheat and lead to stronger-than-expected inflation. U.S. Treasury yields fell with eyes on the $120 billion auctions of 3-, 10-, and 30-year Treasuries this week, as a weak 7-year note sale that prompted a spike in yields two weeks ago was followed by another soft auction last week.

  • What Worries BOE Officials Now Is Jobs, Not the Inflation Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is moving to tamp down talk about rising interest rates and inflation, focusing attention on risks to the U.K. economy as it struggles to emerge from lockdown.A majority of the central bank’s policy makers, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, have spent the past two weeks pointing out that slack in the economy. That includes unemployment that’s likely to rise and remain high for months to come, indicating little to push up the pace of consumer price gains.“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Bailey said in a speech on Monday. “A note of realism though. Our latest forecasts in essence painted a picture of an economy that starts with a lower level of activity.”Rising yields in bond markets and signs inflation is about to pick up have spurred speculation that the bank is preparing to shift toward tightening monetary policy to ensure a recovery doesn’t overheat. With a contraction due in the first quarter and Covid restrictions lingering until the middle of the year, the bank is signaling it’ll maintain the stimulus measures it has in place for many more months.The question facing policy makers at their meeting on March 18 is whether market pricing of a 50-basis-point rate hike over the next three years, in addition to the recent gain in the pound’s exchange rate, is warranted, said Elizabeth Martins, senior economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. “And if not, then how and when” to act, she wrote in a report to clients.A handful of members of the Monetary Policy Committee have spoken out about the risks to the recovery.Jonathan Haskel said on March 5 that he’s “open to the possibility that the economy might need further support.”Gertjan Vlieghe said Feb. 22 that he worries “labor market slack will be more persistent and more disinflationary.”Silvana Tenreyro said on March 3 that she sees no risk of inflation based on the BOE’s current forecasts.Only the central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane has warned about the prospect of inflation picking up, calling it a “tiger has been stirred” that may “prove difficult to tame.”Inflation has remained below the bank’s 2% target for 1 1/2 years. While economists expect it to accelerate to just below that goal this year, that will mostly be driven by temporary factors such as energy prices that the BOE will likely ignore.What Bloomberg Economics Says ...“We expect elevated unemployment to push inflation back below target in the first half of 2022. That’s likely to prevent the BOE from taking a hawkish turn this year.”--Dan Hanson, senior economist. Click here for the full REACT.There are other issues that could keep price growth contained. Unemployment reached 5% in the fourth quarter and is expected to average 5.9% next year, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. Another 16.1% of workers, or about 4.9 million people, were furloughed in January, receiving 80% of their pay while workplaces are closed.The central bank has promised to buy 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of bonds this year as part of its quantitative easing program, which effectively keeps a lid on interest rates in markets. It’s buying about 4.4 billion pounds of assets a week and plans to slow that pace later in the year to ensure the program stretches until the end of December, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said Feb. 17.“The correct stance is still the status quo,” said Fabrice Montagne, chief U.K. economist at Barclays, who reckons a pessimistic mood in markets is starting to dissipate. “They most likely won’t push back if you have one or two hikes priced in over the next two years. This situation could hold on for a while.”The central bank cut its benchmark rate twice at the start of the pandemic to a record low of 0.1%, and policy makers have repeatedly said they need evidence of a sustained recovery before considering to withdrawal monetary support.Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s budget statement last week also fanned some of the optimism about a strong recovery, extending furlough payments until September and allowing millions more workers to access benefits. For the bank, that move will help limit unemployment and preserve jobs.Investors and some economists are looking beyond the pain that’s still to come with the country mired in its third national lockdown. They’re focusing on what Haldane says may be 300 billion pounds of unexpected savings that households accumulated while foreign holidays and eating out were banned and on the sharp recovery in output that’s expected when restrictions lift.Any tightening may not come for years, maybe until the first half of 2023, said Allan Monks, an economist at JP Morgan Securities Plc. Still, the bank may want to send a signal in the next few months that the next move is probably up, which would rule out both more QE and negative rates.“We expect the MPC to make another hawkish transition over the coming months, at least implicitly acknowledged that some tightening policy will be required over its three-year horizon,” Monks wrote in a report to clients.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s How GE Might Improve Its Balance Sheet With an AerCap Deal

    General Electric is considering a blockbuster transaction to dramatically shrink the size of its lending unit, GE Capital, while most likely giving the company a new way to raise cash.

  • Biden Flashes Warning to Big Tech as Antitrust Team Takes Shape

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s plan to put two progressive antitrust scholars in top positions signals an aggressive approach to combating corporate consolidation and monopoly power, especially that wielded by technology giants such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Facebook Inc.Biden’s team is vetting Lina Khan, a Columbia Law School professor who specializes in antitrust law, to serve as a member of the Federal Trade Commission, according to people familiar with the matter. Last week, he named another Columbia law professor, Timothy Wu, to join the National Economic Council as a special assistant on technology and competition policy.Together Khan and Wu could push the Biden administration to broaden an ongoing assault on the tech industry that started under former President Donald Trump. Wu is in a position to influence legislation that could upend the business practices of tech and other large companies. If confirmed, Khan would likely pressure the FTC to pursue an investigation of Amazon.com Inc. that began under Trump and write rules that tighten regulation of the tech industry.In addition, they would be able to influence how competition policy is applied to industries across the economy. Many antitrust experts are pushing for a broad rethinking of competition policy amid growing recognition that the U.S. has failed to tackle the power of dominant companies in numerous industries, including airlines, mobile-phone and internet services and agriculture.Both Khan and Wu have been outspoken advocates for vigorous antitrust enforcement against U.S. tech companies. They are part of a group of antitrust thinkers who argue that the current playbook for policing mergers and anti-competitive conduct has fallen short and want to return antitrust policy to its early 20th-century roots -- when regulators went after monopolies in railroads and oil.“It’s a major step,” said William Kovacic, a professor at the George Washington University Law School and a former FTC commissioner. “It’s another sign of the extraordinary success that the advocates of transformation have had in changing the debate and changing the policy-making context. Just extraordinary. I don’t even think they foresaw that this would happen five years ago.”While Wu and Khan will be influential, Biden has yet to nominate people for the most important antitrust positions -- the chair of the FTC and the head of the Justice Department’s antitrust division, who will oversee the case brought against Google last year and will decide whether to bring additional cases against tech companies. The division is investigating Apple Inc. over App Store practices.Kovacic said the choice of who will lead the Justice Department’s antitrust division is crucial. “Is that more of a traditionalist? Or Is there going to be a deliberate effort here to create a debate, create tension?” he said.In her early thirties, Khan already has served in influential roles as an adviser to regulators and lawmakers, having burst onto the antitrust scene with a groundbreaking analysis of Amazon published in 2017. That paper cast the online retail behemoth as a harmful monopoly that’s destroying small businesses.In her paper, Khan painstakingly built a case that Amazon employs practices that should provoke a rethink of antitrust enforcement in the U.S.“The company has positioned itself at the center of e-commerce and now serves as essential infrastructure for a host of other businesses that depend upon it,” she wrote. “Elements of the firm’s structure and conduct pose anticompetitive concerns -- yet it has escaped antitrust scrutiny.”The FBI is conducting a background check on Khan, which is routine for political nominees, according to a person familiar with the matter. The White House and Khan didn’t respond to requests for comment. Politico reported earlier on the plan to nominate Khan.The Khan and Wu appointments come as the internet platforms are facing a reckoning in Washington that could transform the industry. The FTC is already seeking to break up Facebook, and Khan could be instrumental in shaping a potential case against Amazon. Wu is likely to have a say over legislation that could put guardrails on how tech companies operate. Lawmakers are considering reforms to antitrust law that would make it harder for tech companies to buy rivals and are developing proposals to impose rules to protect the privacy of users and change liability protections that the companies prize.“This is not good for the platforms,” said Herb Hovenkamp, an antitrust law professor at the University of Pennsylvania. “There’s clearly not going to be any let up from the Trump administration to the Biden administration.”The American Economic Liberties Project, an anti-monopoly group closely aligned with Khan’s point of view, said Biden must appoint aggressive enforcers to the Justice Department and the other open FTC seat.“The Biden-Harris administration needs to turn the page on the ideology and policies that brought us to the brink,” Sarah Miller, the group’s executive director, said in a statement.Khan would take over one of five seats on the FTC, which is being run by Acting Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter. While enforcement decisions require a majority vote, the chair of the agency wields significant power.Khan and Wu advocate a new view of antitrust enforcement that upends the framework the U.S. has been using to assess antitrust harm for decades. Often called the “New Brandeis School” after former Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, proponents of this approach want to recast merger analysis by focusing not just on price increases but also on stagnant wages, innovation, income inequality and privacy rights.“With the nomination of Lina Khan, the Biden administration has signaled that antitrust enforcement and important competition policy changes will be a high priority,” said Charlotte Slaiman, competition policy director at Public Knowledge. “Khan has already had an incredible impact, pushing the competition policy discussion in the right direction with her work.”Defenders of the tech industry criticized Khan’s pending selection. The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, which is funded by companies including Google, Facebook and Amazon, said Khan’s “antitrust populism threatens to derail traditional enforcement of antitrust laws.”“Her writings and opinions reveal a strong preference for smaller, less efficient, less innovative rivals at the expense of objective and principled enforcement of antitrust laws,” Aurelien Portuese, ITIF’s director of antitrust and innovation policy, said in a statement. “In a time of intense competition with China’s rising economic and technological power, the self-inflicted harm of Khan’s brand of antitrust populism will harm U.S. companies and consumers to the benefit of foreign rivals.Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah, who sits on the Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, called Khan’s likely nomination “deeply concerning” and described her views on antitrust “wildly out of step with a prudent approach to the law.”“Nominating Ms. Khan would signal that President Biden intends to put ideology and politics ahead of competent antitrust enforcement,” Lee said in a statement.The nominations underscore that Biden is abandoning the antitrust playbook of the Obama administration, which took a largely hands-off approach to enforcement in the technology sector.While Barack Obama’s Justice Department stopped several high-profile mergers, it approved others that were criticized as worsening competition, such as the tie-up of American Airlines Group Inc. and US Airways. The FTC under Obama approved Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp and closed an investigation of Google into its search operations in 2013 without any action.Khan recently served as an aide to FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra and did stints at the New America Foundation and its spin-off, the Open Markets Institute. She was also counsel to the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, which conducted a 16-month investigation into tech companies that determined that the biggest internet platforms have all abused their gatekeeper power over the digital economy. The panel, led by Rhode Island Democrat David Cicilline, is preparing to introduce legislation to reform antitrust laws.The committee’s report recommended a series of far-reaching antitrust reforms, including a measure that would prohibit a dominant tech platform from operating in competition with the firms dependent on it -- much the way banking laws once barred large lenders from acquiring insurers, real estate firms, and other non-banking companies. The committee also recommended restrictions on acquisitions by dominant firms.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Meghan and Harry: How much did Diana leave in inheritance for Harry?

    Princes received full amount of money from mother’s estate when they turned 30

  • Oath Keeper seen with Roger Stone is arrested, reports say

    Militia group reportedly provided security for former Trump adviser while in Washington DC

  • QAnon Shaman ‘too dangerous’ to be released from jail as defence ruled ‘so frivolous as to insult court’s intelligence’

    Jacob Chansley not sincerely remorseful and seeking to blame others for Capitol riot, rules federal judge

  • Biden rehangs portraits of Bill Clinton and George W Bush moved to ‘small’ room by Trump

    Paintings were said to have been removed from Grand Foyer of White House last July

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’

  • Meghan and Harry Oprah interview - live: Palace breaks silence to say racism claims taken ‘very seriously’

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Biden news - Cuomo faces fresh allegations as Obama praises president on Covid-19 relief bill

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • ‘Go Back to China!’: Real Estate Agent Loses Job After Racist Rant Caught on Camera

    A real estate agent living in Brooklyn, New York is now out of work after telling an Asian gym manager to “go back to China.” The incident, which was caught on video, occurred at a Blink Fitness outlet in the neighborhood of Bushwick. The video, which went viral on social media, shows the real estate agent allegedly refusing to wear a mask inside the gym.

  • Biden Prepares to Strip College Students of Due-Process Rights

    It’s always worth reminding people that if President Joe Biden were compelled to live by the standards he intends to institute for college students accused of sexual misconduct, he would be presumed guilty of rape, denied any legitimate opportunity to refute Tara Reade’s charges, and tossed from office in disgrace. The New York Times reports today that Biden’s Kafkaesque “White House Gender Policy Council” is “beginning his promised effort to dismantle Trump-era rules on sexual misconduct that afforded greater protections to students accused of assault.” The subhead informs us that, “The Biden administration will examine regulations by Betsy DeVos that gave the force of law to rules that granted more due-process rights to students accused of sexual assault.” The most disingenuous word here — though the piece is brimming with them — is “more.” History did not begin in 2015, and former education secretary Betsy DeVos did not invent more due-process rights in Title IX; she simply reinstated time-honored fundamental due-process rights that have guided justice systems in the liberal world for hundreds of years. The Constitution says — twice — that no citizen shall be arbitrarily “deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.” No means no. It was only in 2011 that the Obama administration instituted fewer due-process rights through the force of law, denying the accused the ability to question accusers, the right to review the allegations and evidence presented by their accuser, the right to present exculpatory evidence, and the right to call witnesses. Basically, the right to mount a defense. It was the Obama administration that asked schools to institute a system that empowered a single investigator, often without any training and susceptible to the vagaries of societal and political pressures, to pass unilateral judgment on these cases. Also, under the Obama administration rules, colleges were allowed to adjudicate sexual abuse and assault cases using a “preponderance of evidence” rather than a more stringent “clear and convincing evidence” standard. Now, Jennifer Klein, the “Gender Policy Council” co-chair and chief of staff to First Lady Jill Biden, says “everybody involved” in a sexual complaint, “accused and accuser,” should be entitled to due process. Okay. Has anyone ever argued that the accuser’s right to come forward should be diminished, or that the accused should be afforded fewer protections than any other American who says they are the victim of a crime? We should never diminish the pain and anguish those who come forward with these charges go through. But the presumption of innocence is a legal term based on a values system. And if the federal government is going to dictate how colleges deal with sexual-assault accusations, it has a responsibility to uphold the norms of the Constitution. The good news is that between 2011 and 2021, there has been a string of court cases repudiating Biden’s position. Hundreds of lawsuits were filed since 2011. A 2015 study by United Educators found that a quarter of the Title IX statute had been challenged by students who either filed lawsuits in the federal courts or lodged complaints through the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. Dozens of schools, including Northwestern University, Dartmouth College, and Yale, settled cases, while schools such as USC, Pennsylvania State University, Ohio University, Hofstra, Boston College, and Claremont McKenna all lost decisions. Schools complained about the costs of implementing due process, yet the average cost of settling these claims was around $350,000, with some going as high as $1 million. This, not incidentally, also means that some people who are guilty of sexual assault will claim to be victims of flawed hearings or unfair sanctions simply because they can circumvent the norms of justice. Proper due process protects both the accuser and the accused. At the very least, the state should ensure that students are afforded the same impartiality, norms, and protections that every one of us expects in the real world. Either we believe principles are the best means of fairness, or not. Biden, it seems, only believes in them for himself.

  • The Supreme Court has thrown out Trump's final legal challenge to his election defeat

    This was the former president's final attempt to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden in last year's election.

  • Johnson & Johnson has told Canada many times about challenges with COVID-19 vaccine: Trudeau

    Johnson & Johnson has told Canada many times it is having challenges making its COVID-19 vaccine, which Ottawa approved only last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. Trudeau spoke hours after Reuters revealed the company had informed the European Union it was facing supply issues that may complicate plans to deliver 55 million doses to the bloc in the second quarter of the year. "We have heard in many conversations with Johnson & Johnson that there are challenges around production of ... the vaccine," Trudeau told a briefing.

  • What Meghan misunderstood about the monarchy

    Of the many shocking statements made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their full-scale assault on the monarchy during their two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, the most peculiar was surely Meghan’s claim to know nothing about the British monarchy when she first met Harry. She was so incurious that she didn’t bother to read a volume of history or biography. She said she didn’t even do an internet search to learn the basics. Her knowledge of the Royal Family, she said, was based only on what Harry “was sharing with me.” Astonishingly, as a graduate of well-regarded Northwestern University, she said her sense of Royal life was based on “fairytales.” What she described as naivete seemed more like a wilful refusal to accept that life in The Firm – the name first used by Harry’s great-grandfather, King George VI – would involve long days of plaque unveiling and tree planting as well as exciting passion projects made possible by her unique position. If she had read some history, she would have recognised that overseas Royal tours such as the one she and Harry took to Australia are indeed “exhausting.” She would have known that she wasn’t the only member of the Royal Family to undertake such duties while pregnant. In 1948, for example, Queen Elizabeth II, then still a princess, took her first official visit with her husband to Paris. It was a gruelling four days, and Philip and Elizabeth generated massive goodwill. Unknown to the French or British officials, she was four months pregnant with Prince Charles and suffering from nausea behind closed doors. Meghan complained bitterly about her treatment by the press, which did ricochet between adulation and harsh criticism. Perhaps if she had sat down for tea with her husband’s stepmother, the Duchess of Cornwall, she could have learnt about years of being savaged by the media. Camilla, like everyone else in the Royal Family, survived the pummelling by staying quiet, pressing ahead and doing her job. But Meghan was already bursting to share her point of view, even months before the wedding, with no less than Oprah Winfrey. Coming from Hollywood, where actresses are joined at the hip with their publicists, Meghan expressed surprise that Palace press officials felt duty bound to listen to her first telephone conversation with Oprah. She then went behind their backs anyway, met her future interlocutor, invited her to the wedding, and arranged a privileged seat for her. Such was the downside of being “silenced.” Meghan’s complaint that she received no positive guidance about her role, only “certain things you couldn’t do” rang especially hollow. She lamented that there was “no class on how to speak” or “cross your legs.” It rather beggared belief that a trained actress would complain about having to learn the British national anthem, and the “30 hymns” she was expected to know. Did it really not occur to her until she was five minutes away from her first meeting with the Queen that she should know how to curtsey?

  • 'Just shoot me if you want to': Nun stands in front of Myanmar riot officers to stop attack on protesters

    Warning, this story contains images some may find distressing Arms outstretched, her white robes trailing on the dusty ground as she knelt in front of armed riot officers, Sister Ann Roza Nu Tawng was prepared to pay the ultimate sacrifice as she pleaded with them not to harm protesters marching on the streets to oppose the Myanmar coup. In the striking image taken on Monday, pictured above, three officers stand over the 45-year-old nun dispassionately, while two of their colleagues also bend down on their knees, hands clasped in a prayer gesture that offers a glint of mercy. But a later picture, below, reveals the sister’s appeals for restraint were tragically in vain. Her face, visible for the first time, is contorted with tears and grief as she once more stretches out her arms – this time towards the body of a young man lying face down in the street, blood pooling on the ground from a gunshot wound to the head.