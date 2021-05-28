TREASURIES-U.S. yields narrowly mixed, shrug off year-on-year rise in inflation

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed and traded in narrow ranges on Friday, with the market overall shrugging off the rise in year-on-year U.S. core inflation beyond the Federal Reserve's target. The bond market closes early ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend. Friday's data showed that underlying inflation in the 12 months to April, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, climbed to 3.1%, far above the Fed's 2% target. On a monthly basis, though, the core PCE rose 0.7% in April, after gaining 0.4% in March. Wall Street economists expected a 0.6% rise in core PCE. "I think that the most important part of the economic data is that it confirmed the upside pressure in core inflation seen during the month of April is still within the range of expectations," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy, at BMO Capital in New York. "That said, the year-over-year print in core PCE is the highest since 1992, but the fact that the Treasury markets appeared to take this all in stride suggests that investors continue to believe the Fed that this is a transitory influence and therefore doesn't warrant a repricing to a higher rate plateau." In mid-morning trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.613% from 1.61% late on Thursday. U.S. 30-year yields were slightly down at 2.285% from Thursday's 2.29%. The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, was flat at 2.446% from Thursday's 2.44%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013. May 28 Friday 9:18AM New York / 1318 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.01 0.0101 0.000 Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 0.000 Two-year note 99-245/256 0.1466 0.000 Three-year note 99-212/256 0.3085 0.002 Five-year note 99-172/256 0.8171 0.003 Seven-year note 99-208/256 1.2781 -0.001 10-year note 100-36/256 1.6096 0.000 20-year bond 100-208/256 2.1994 -0.002 30-year bond 101-232/256 2.2867 -0.003 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.50 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.50 0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Kevin Liffey) 

