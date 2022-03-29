TREASURIES-Widely-watched U.S. 2-10 year yield curve briefly inverts for first time since Sept 2019

* U.S. 2/10 yield curve falls to -3 basis points in inversion * But U.S. 3-month/10-year curve continues to steepen * U.S. 7-year note auction shows mixed results (Recasts, updates prices, adds analyst comment, adds U.S. rates table) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - The widely tracked U.S. 2-year/10-year Treasury yield curve briefly inverted on Tuesday for the first time since September 2019, as bond investors bet that aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve could hurt the U.S. economy over the longer term. Bond markets have been increasingly sounding the alarm as the Fed signals a willingness to go hard and fast on tightening to curb inflation, just as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and leaping oil prices have raised risks to the growth outlook. U.S. rate futures are priced for a 75% chance of a 50 basis-point interest rate hike in May and see cumulative rate increases of more than 200 basis points. If realized, that would be the biggest tightening in a calendar year since 1994, Deutsche Bank noted. Longer-dated yields falling below shorter ones indicate a lack of faith in future growth, and 10-year yields falling beneath 2-year rates is widely seen as a harbinger of recession. The spread between the U.S. 10-year and 2-year yields fell to -3 basis points. It was last at 4.43 basis points. "While I think the ultimate result of an aggressive Fed tightening cycle is a recession, I do not expect it to occur quickly," said Ellis Phifer, managing director, fixed income research, at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. "Historically speaking, all recessions are preceded by 2s10s inversions, but not all inversions result in recessions. There have been more inversions than recessions." But inversions that precede recessions do so about 13 months ahead of the recession and the latter typically does not begin until the Fed has completed its hiking cycle and the yield curve has begun to steepen once again, Phifer said. On the other hand, the spread between the yield on 3-month Treasury bills and 10-year notes this month remained steeper, which can be an indicator of an economic expansion. On Tuesday, it widened by as much as 191.4 basis points and was last at 180 basis points. It climbed as high as 198 basis points on Monday, the steepest since December 2016. Also on Tuesday, the Treasury auctioned off $47 billion in U.S. seven-year notes, with mixed results. The high yield came out at 2.499%, much higher than the expected rate of 2.485% at the bid deadline, which means investors demanded a premium to hold the note. However, the note's bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.44, the highest since Aug. 27, 2020. In afternoon trading, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield was down 7 basis points at 2.4053. U.S. two-year Treasury yields were at 2.3546%, down nearly 3 basis points, after earlier hitting a new three-year high of 2.445%. Post-auction, U.S. seven-year yields slid 7 basis points to 2.4880. March 29 Tuesday 3:09PM New York / 1909 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.57 0.5788 -0.020 Six-month bills 1.0275 1.0472 -0.023 Two-year note 99-201/256 2.3606 -0.023 Three-year note 97-192/256 2.544 -0.033 Five-year note 100-2/256 2.4983 -0.068 Seven-year note 96-24/256 2.4931 -0.066 10-year note 95-80/256 2.4109 -0.066 20-year bond 95-44/256 2.69 -0.044 30-year bond 94-16/256 2.5345 -0.039 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 21.25 -5.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -17.75 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London; Editing by Will Dunham, Dhara Ranasinghe, Chizu Nomiyama, Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis)