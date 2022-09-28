Treasury 10-Year Yields Rise Above 4% for First Time Since 2010
(Bloomberg) -- Treasury 10-year yields extended their steepest monthly increase in almost 20 years to top 4% as elevated inflation and rapid central bank tightening drive a global bond rout.
The benchmark yield rose as much as six basis points to just above 4% on Wednesday, a level last seen in April 2010. The rate has climbed 80 basis points this month, the most since an 89-basis-point surge in July 2003.
Treasuries have lost 14% this year, according to the Bloomberg Global Agg Treasuries Total Return Index. That’s more than double any previous annual slump for the gauge.
