Treasury: $242B worth of stimulus checks have gone out to 90 million Americans
The Treasury Department has started distributing the third round of stimulus checks and has so far sent $242 billion worth of payments to 90 million Americans.
The state of play: $1,400 stimulus checks are set to go out to all adults making under $75,000 annually. It's the highest stimulus check disbursement yet, following a $600 disbursement in winter and a $1,200 disbursement last spring. The latest round of payments began processing on March 12.
The initiative is part of a larger $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill last passed week, which also included aid for state and local governments, schools, restaurants and more.
News: Treasury + IRS distributed $242b in stimulus checks pic.twitter.com/TyumPX1bGy
— Saleha Mohsin (@SalehaMohsin) March 17, 2021
