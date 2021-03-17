Treasury: $242B worth of stimulus checks have gone out to 90 million Americans

Ursula Perano
·1 min read

The Treasury Department has started distributing the third round of stimulus checks and has so far sent $242 billion worth of payments to 90 million Americans.

The state of play: $1,400 stimulus checks are set to go out to all adults making under $75,000 annually. It's the highest stimulus check disbursement yet, following a $600 disbursement in winter and a $1,200 disbursement last spring. The latest round of payments began processing on March 12.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The initiative is part of a larger $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill last passed week, which also included aid for state and local governments, schools, restaurants and more.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? 90 million already arrive, more hitting ‘in the coming weeks’

    Now that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, the wait is on for the sweeping package's $1,400 stimulus checks.

  • Stimulus checks: 90 million payments have been sent out, IRS says

    The first batch of payments is worth approximately $242 billion, or more than half of the $450 billion earmarked for stimulus payments.

  • The IRS is in a mess — can you avoid a major delay with your refund?

    The tax agency is facing growing pressure to extend the filing deadline.

  • More Inside Designer J.J. Martin’s Exuberant Milan Apartment

    Writer turned Designer J.J. Martin brings her home to life through a collection of vintage gems, and eclectic designs from her own line.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • $1,400 Stimulus Payments May Be Seized by Debt Collectors

    For some Americans, the third round of stimulus checks are at risk of being garnished by private debt collectors; however, lawmakers are trying to change that.

  • Third Stimulus Check Update: Today is the First Payday for New Stimulus Payments

    You might be celebrating St. Patrick's Day this year with a $1,400 pot of stimulus check gold.

  • IRS partially shields some stimulus payments from debt reductions

    However, the move won’t shield people with some other debts, including state taxes and overpayments of certain federal benefits.

  • Stimulus checks: Here's why you're still waiting for your payment

    Tens of millions of Americans are set to receive their payments on Wednesday, March 17, due to instructions from the Internal Revenue Service.

  • TD Bank Teller Refused Withdrawal For Black Businesswoman In Suspected Racist Incident

    Gwen Samuel said an employee of the Southington, Connecticut, branch told her, "The money is available. I just don’t feel comfortable giving it to you."

  • Democrats dangle billions of dollars in infrastructure earmarks in front of conflicted Republicans

    Ahead of President Biden's next big piece of legislation, one Democrat says the party is "perfectly willing" to evenly divide spending earmarks with Republicans — but if not, they'll happily take them just "on the Democratic side." A Tuesday report from Bloomberg discusses the "heated debate" in the Republican Party about whether to take part in the return of spending earmarks as Biden prepares for a major infrastructure package, with fiscal hawks opposed to bringing them back and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) arguing they "have been associated with excess and would represent a turn to the worst." At the same time, Bloomberg writes that Democrats believe Republicans ultimately "will go along once they see billions of dollars set to flow" to their colleagues' Democratic districts. "I'm perfectly willing to divide it equally between Republicans and Democrats, and so it will be up to them if they want it," Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said. "If they don't, we'll just have it on the Democratic side. But I think enough of them would like to have it on both sides." Romney predicted that the majority of Republicans will agree with his assessment that spending earmarks are "not necessarily in the national interest but are more akin to the seniority of a particular individual to ask for a particular benefit," though Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) told Bloomberg he actually believes about 60 percent of members support bringing back earmarks. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) hasn't expressed his position yet, and Republican leaders were reportedly unable to come to a decision on the matter after a recent meeting. Senate Environment and Public Works Chair Tom Carper (D-Del.) told Bloomberg that "we're having conversations" about whether to allow earmarks in the bill, but "nothing definitive" has been decided. Read more at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachThe 'Fauci effect' is driving up applications for public health graduate programs

  • Are you are claiming the 2020 stimulus payment on your taxes? The IRS will no longer seize it for unpaid debts — but there are exceptions

    Once the economic stimulus payment was mixed with a tax refund, it became subject to the same rules that allowed the IRS to seize the refund and pay down debts.

  • Adult Swim Chief Warns That ‘Roaring ‘20s’ May Lead To Dip In Content Consumption – SXSW

    Adult Swim is one of the longest-running purveyors of adult animation and President Michael Ouweleen talked up the medium’s ability to produce new content during Covid. But the Turner veteran also warned that broadcasters and platforms may face a drop in viewing once the pandemic is over as a result of increased social activity. “Coming […]

  • The head of the CDC says the US could face a COVID-19 surge after more than 1.3 million Americans traveled around spring break

    CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said she was "pleading" with Americans to take precautions, such as wearing masks.

  • Families Will Receive Thousands More to Support Their Kids: What 'Game-Changing' New Child Tax Credit Means

    An expansion of the child tax credit means most American families can receive up to $3,000 or $3,600 per child: Here's how it works

  • Zion Williamson responds to NCAA Tournament question: "If Duke ain't in, I'm not interested"

    New Orleans Pelican star Zion Williamson says he has no interest in this year's NCAA basketball tournament since the Blue Devils aren't playing.

  • Ex-Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones headed to Jacksonville Jaguars for Darrell Bevell reunion

    According to NFL Network, ex-Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones spurned interest from the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans to sign with Jacksonville

  • 49ers re-sign LT Trent Williams

    The 49ers’ biggest offseason question has been answered. Left tackle Trent Williams will return to the club on a 6-year, $138 million contract, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. This was the most significant domino left to fall for San Francisco’s offseason. With Williams’ deal settled, they now have a better view of what kind of finances they have to work with through the rest of free agency. The 49ers acquired Williams from Washington on Day 3 of last year’s draft. In exchange, they sent a 2020 fifth-round pick and a third-round selection in 2021.

  • Trent Williams re-signs with 49ers

    The 49ers are keeping left tackle Trent Williams. Williams who arrived in a trade from Washington last year and started 14 games, has re-signed with San Francisco. In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Williams posted an Instagram video of himself celebrating the contract. Dianna Russini of ESPN reported that it’s a six-year contract that [more]

  • The Nasdaq is bouncing back as stimulus checks hit bank accounts, GDP expectations grow

    Tech stocks led the way as U.S. equity indexes finished higher on Monday — the Dow and S&P closed at record highs and the Nasdaq rose 1%, having now reversed half of its correction from mid-February.Why it matters: Bullish momentum again powered the market higher, as traders continue to put rising COVID-19 cases in Europe, spiking U.S. Treasury yields and a moribund labor market out of mind.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: The first direct stimulus payments began to hit Americans' bank accounts over the weekend and expectations for U.S. economic growth continue to power sky-high expectations.Between the lines: The decline in tech shares that sent the Nasdaq down 10% from its previous record high is quickly being reversed, even as U.S. interest rates remain at elevated levels around 1.6%, the highest they have been in a year.Since March 8, the Nasdaq has risen 6.8% compared to a 3.8% rise in the S&P and a 3.6% gain for the Dow, suggesting the selloff in tech shares that took place from mid-February to early March could be a short-lived blip rather than a market-changing event.The big picture: Tech is climbing back even as expectations for U.S. economic expansion increase, suggesting the "buy anything" rally could be making a return — though bearish investors caution that this exuberance could be a contrarian indicator.The main holdouts from the recent boomlet have been oil and energy stocks, which fell on Monday. Energy has been far and away the best performing sector of the market this year.What's next: After last week's meeting of the European Central Bank, this week is chock full of central bank meetings with press conferences by influential heads every day, beginning tomorrow with the Fed. The Bank of England meets on Thursday, and the Bank of Japan wraps its meeting Friday.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Aurora woman Tyesha Bell's remains found 18 years after disappearance

    The remains of an Aurora woman who vanished from her home nearly 18 years ago have been found and her missing person case is now considered a homicide.