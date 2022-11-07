Treasury Buyers Like GOP While Dollar Bulls Favor Democrats

(Bloomberg) -- Bond bulls and dollar bulls have reason to root for opposite sides to prevail in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Treasuries are expected to rally if Republicans win control of both the House of Representatives and Senate, according to 43% of 429 market participants polled in the latest MLIV Pulse survey. On the other hand, if Democrats hold on to the Senate and the House, 39% of respondents say the dollar will extend its streak of gains. Some investors also believe equities will perform better under a GOP majority in both chambers than maintained control by Democrats or a split Congress.

The survey results offer insights into Wall Street’s state of mind as Americans head to the polls with their 401(k)s and savings hit by the deepest losses for Treasuries on record and a stock market poised for its worst year since the global financial crisis. With the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates, the dollar has become one of the few winning bets this year, gaining about 13% year-to-date against its major peers.

Republicans have vowed to try to limit government spending and some have proposed gradually raising eligibility ages for Medicare and Social Security. Tighter fiscal policy is usually associated with lower inflation and makes government debt more attractive. Still, it’s hard to predict whether Republicans actually will follow through with such policies if the US economy slumps into a recession and unemployment increases.

“The real challenge is finding out what is the least painful way of addressing inflation right now,” Seth Carpenter, Morgan Stanley’s chief global economist, said on Bloomberg TV.

Story continues

Democrats support healthcare and childcare subsidies and boosting workers’ wages, moves that tend to help fuel economic growth. Yet in the current environment, those types of plans also risk driving up inflation and interest rates, which in turn would support the dollar.

Investors are also bracing for a possible market reaction if the midterm outcomes are highly contested or lead to civil unrest. Some 46% of respondents see stocks going down if that is the case. That could indicate that market participants are bracing for an impact larger than what followed the riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6., 2021, which did not spark a huge market reaction. About a third of respondents said social unrest could lead to an increase in a flight-to-safety bid in Treasuries.

A majority of respondents, some 78%, also expect a debt-ceiling standoff next year. They are roughly split on whether the issue will be worse than, less severe, or about the same as the crisis in 2011. In that year, the clash over the borrowing limit led to the first-ever downgrade of the US sovereign debt rating by Standard & Poor’s. That decision hit investor confidence around the world, erasing about $2.5 trillion from the value of global equities, lifting gold to a record and spurring a rally in Treasuries. The runup to the deadline that year also created a so-called kink in the Treasury bill curve, where investors shunned securities most vulnerable to default.

History shows midterm elections generally bode well for equity investors, with stocks often posting a strong rally at the end of the year. In at least 16 out of 19 midterms since 1946, equities performed better in the six months following an election than they did in the six months preceding it. Still, this year could be different, with inflation and interest-rate hikes cutting into corporate profits.

Democrats, who now control both chambers of Congress and the White House, have been facing voter anger over inflation, including elevated gasoline prices. President Joe Biden responded by proposing higher taxes on oil companies that book “windfall” profits without reinvesting in production. Democrats’ inclination to raise some taxes may explain why 38% of respondents in the survey expect that a Republican sweep would be best for US stocks, while 21% said equities would do better if Democrats maintained majorities.“Investors tend to like the idea of Republicans in Congress since they talk more about tax cuts than Democrats do,” said Henrietta Treyz, director of economic policy research at Veda Partners. Still, she noted that Democratic control of the White House will prevent highly partisan Republican legislation from becoming law.

The survey also shed insight on investor perceptions of political pressure on the Fed. Democratic lawmakers have already warned Fed Chair Jerome Powell against pushing the US economy into recession via its massive interest-rate hikes. Most survey respondents said there is some political pressure on the Fed, with views fairly evenly divided about which scenario would likely reduce that. Biden hasn’t directly criticized the Fed, as opposed to his predecessor Donald Trump, who repeatedly and publicly disparaged Powell, his own pick for the top Fed job.MLIV Pulse is a weekly survey of readers of the Bloomberg Professional Service and website. The latest poll was conducted between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4.

For more markets analysis, see the MLIV blog. To subscribe to MLIV Pulse stories, click here.

--With assistance from Alex Harris and Tomoko Yamazaki.

(Updates with television clips under eighth and 11th paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.