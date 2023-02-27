Treasury censured for misleading public over scale of falling inflation

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks on outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain February 22, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo - HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

UK statistics bosses have rebuked the Treasury for "misleading" the public over the recent slowdown in inflation.

The Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR), which supervises all official UK statistics, censured senior Treasury officials over a misleading tweet sent on February 15 that featured a graph showing inflation falling from 11.1pc in November 2022 to 10.1pc this February.

In a rare public reprimand, Ed Humpherson, the OSR's director general, said the graph gave "a misleading impression of the scale of the deceleration in inflation, due to the y-axis beginning at 8pc" instead of zero.

This gave the impression of a more dramatic drop than in reality, he said, and went against the Government's own official guidance on how to present data.

The truncated graph provided information that was of “little use”, Mr Humpherson said.

In a letter addressed to David Pares, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's press secretary, Mr Humpherson said the regulator "consider[s] that the way the tweet presents this data to be misleading".

We have written to @hmtreasury about a graph giving a misleading impression of the scale of deceleration in inflation.https://t.co/1OiOZx12eM

It is important that data visualisations follow Government guidance to avoid undermining public confidence in the outputs of departments. pic.twitter.com/VLary1XHuu — Office for Statistics Regulation (@StatsRegulation) February 27, 2023

He added: "Guidance on data visualisation from the Government Analysis Function is clear that when presenting data on a bar chart, the y-axis should always start at zero. The guidance notes that broken axes are particularly likely to mislead when used on bar charts, where the relative size of the bars is displayed so strongly."

The Treasury tweeted a similarly misleading chart in January, he said.

Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, vowed in January to cut the headline rate of inflation "in half by the end of the year" as part of five pledges on the economy, NHS waiting lists and immigration.

The offending chart singled out by the OSR, which measured consumer price inflation, was accompanied by a quote from Mr Hunt describing "why we must stick to the plan to halve inflation this year".

However, the message excluded "this target rate of inflation", which made the chart of "little use in visualising progress towards the target," Mr Humpherson said. The graph included in the tweet also failed to include the Bank of England's official inflation target of 2pc.

Mr Humpherson said: "An important role of data visualisation is to aid understanding of trends in data by showing them in their relevant policy context."

The Treasury declined to comment.

It is not the first time regulators have rebuked the Government for its use of statistics. Last Year, Sir Robert Chote, chairman of the UK Statistics Authority, criticised the Department of Health and Social Care for tweeting a similar chart on nurses’ pay.

Sir Robert said the chart, which used £20,000 as the starting point for the y-axis rather than zero, "undermine[d] public confidence about increases in nurses' pay".