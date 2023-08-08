The Treasury could save itself billions a year – but it mustn’t give in to temptation

Andrew Bailey

Even in Europe, let alone the UK, it failed to get much coverage or commentary. Yet the European Central Bank’s announcement – snuck out under the more newsworthy cover of last week’s rise in interest rates – that from next month it will cease paying interest on minimum reserve balances is a bigger story than it might seem.

Not least because it begs the question of whether the Bank of England, now that the ECB has blazed the trail, might be persuaded to do the same thing.

“Not a fan,” both the Governor, Andrew Bailey, and the Bank’s chief economist, Huw Pill, have said in the past; no current plans. But that was when interest rates were considerably lower, and the potential savings to the taxpayer were therefore hardly worth the bother.

Things have changed since then, and for the UK government, which has seen the payments it is obliged to make to the Bank to cover losses on quantitative easing (QE) sky-rocket in recent months, the temptations to go the ECB route must be close to overpowering.

This is highly technical stuff, so let’s start at the beginning with a brief explanation of central bank reserves.

These are essentially just cash balances, or deposits, held by commercial banks with the central bank. Pre the financial crisis, they were relatively small and generally regarded as being of little significance.

But with the advent of QE 15 years ago, they ballooned to unprecedented levels – around £840bn for the Bank of England alone at the last count.

Every time the central bank buys a government bond in the markets (QE), it credits the seller’s reserve account with the cash proceeds, a process which the media has euphemistically referred to as central bank “money printing”. These deposits then pay whatever the central bank determines to be the official rate of interest.

This was great news for governments as long as official rates were falling; what would typically have been a relatively high rate of interest on the government bond being purchased would be replaced by the official interest rate, which in the US, Europe and Britain was cut close to zero.

The result was a considerable saving for governments on their debt servicing costs.

That was then. As official interest rates rose to choke off inflation, the process has gone sharply into reverse.

Roughly £15bn has already been paid by the UK Treasury to the Bank under an indemnity against losses on QE granted to the Bank when the asset purchases first began nearly 15 years ago. The Bank recently estimated that the total taxpayer liability on indemnified losses could top £100bn. Plainly, it would ease this burden somewhat if the Bank followed the ECB’s lead and stopped paying interest on at least some part of the reserves.

Unlike the eurozone, there is no formal minimum reserve requirement in Britain for commercial banks, though there was once a voluntary target.

Even so, banks are individually expected to hold at least some part of their liabilities as central bank reserves as a safeguard against any shortfall in liquidity.

These risks have increased considerably since a series of runs on US banks, so reserves are likely to remain elevated even now that the Bank is trying to reverse QE.

If we extrapolate across from the ECB’s minimum reserve requirements to the Bank of England, the Treasury would save itself about £1bn a year in interest payments were it to follow the ECB’s lead, according to estimates circulating in the City.

This is hardly enough to fund the scale of tax cuts Downing Street might be hoping to announce ahead of next year’s election, but every little helps. And of course, if the Bank stopped paying interest on a rather higher proportion of reserves, the sums involved could be much bigger.

There are, however, some obvious downsides, the most glaring of which is that it might be regarded as a form of government default.

I’m amazed that there hasn’t been a bigger stink about it in Europe, because paying nothing on reserves at a time when the official rate is 4.25pc amounts to a tax on the banks, and is therefore more of a fiscal than a monetary decision that would normally require the direct say so of the politicians.

As is its way, the ECB has instead tried to pass the initiative off as merely a way of improving the efficiency of the monetary transmission system. Tosh. The ECB would serve its purpose much better if it stopped the pretence.

The primary reason for raising interest rates is to push down on demand by squeezing credit. It’s hard to see how this function is improved by paying nothing on reserves. To the contrary, by acting as a deterrent to holding cash as reserves, it would have the opposite effect.

No, the reason most eurozone governments don’t mind is that the ECB’s actions might help avoid the embarrassment of having to recapitalise their central banks.

Unlike Britain, there was no generalised government indemnity in the eurozone against losses on QE. These losses are instead eating deep into capital, imperilling solvency in some cases. Not paying interest on reserves helps put off the fateful day of taxpayer bailouts.

The indemnity makes things a little bit different here in the UK. The Bank of England is in no danger of going bust, but only because the losses on QE are paid for by the Treasury; the Government’s debt servicing burden has escalated alarmingly as a result, reducing the scope for spending on other things.

As a transfer from the taxpayer to the banks, payment of interest on reserves restricts the Government’s room for manoeuvre under its own fiscal rules, and potentially forces the Chancellor into pro-cyclical fiscal tightening in an economy already struggling to show any growth.

There may be an argument for the Office for Budget Responsibility to ignore these transfers in assessing whether the Government meets its fiscal rules, but that’s a different issue.

Payment of interest on reserves artificially swollen by QE also feeds into the idea of excessive profit making by the commercial banking sector at a time when everyone else is struggling to make ends meet. As a result of what might be thought of as a monetary quirk, banks are seen to be making hay at the expense of everyone else.

One alternative to cancelling interest on reserves, then, is to impose a straight windfall profits tax on the banks, as Giorgia Meloni’s government has just done in Italy. In so doing, she takes two bites at the same cherry. It’s all very well, but a healthy economy requires a healthy and profitable banking system. Neither approach is likely to deliver it.

As I say, this is all highly technical stuff, and it can reasonably be argued that it is not of huge, real world significance. Transfers of money from the Treasury to the Bank of England are after all just a reshuffling of resources from one arm of government to another.

Yet perception is all, and if the Government is suspected of financial engineering to help flatter its fiscal position, it would not look good; any such manoeuvre could easily backfire.

For this reason alone, the Bank of England should not be following the ECB’s bad example.

