Treasury Curve Flattens as Inflation Risk Stokes Hike Bets

Liz Capo McCormick
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Treasury yield curve flattened sharply Monday as surging energy prices stoked inflation fears and added fuel to growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will have to lift policy rates as soon as next year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The gap between 5- and 30-year yields shrunk to as little as 84.5 basis points, raising concerns over it potentially signaling a growth slowdown, before rebounding to about 88 basis points. The low Monday put the spread at its least since April 2020, a time when pandemic fears brought the global economy to a near shutdown. Five-year yields are up just under 3 basis points to around 1.15%, while the 30-year bond yield was down around 1 basis point at 2.03% at 10:12 a.m. New York time.

In February this slice of the curve had reached an over 7-year high of 167 basis points, reverting lower slowly thereafter as traders brought forward the start of Fed hikes after the central bank policy moved their own projections to June. Money-market traders see a fifty-fifty chance that the Fed lifts rates as soon as June, and are pricing in two full quarter point increases in the funds rate by the end of next year.

“There’s a perception that with the Fed set to announce tapering in November and possibly raising rates at some point next year that the economy is getting a little bit exhausted on the growth side,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director of government trading and strategy at Seaport Global. “That’s one of the reasons the curve is flattening.”

Traders have also been ramping up bets that the Bank of England hoists its policy rate following a hawkish signal from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Sunday.

“I think the Fed kind of needs to re-tell the story here – as the market is taking the inflation rate and extrapolating it into the future at a pretty rapid rate,” Kathy Jones, chief fixed-income strategist at Charles Schwab & Co., said on Bloomberg television Monday. The “second half of 2022 is likely to see slow growth both domestically and globally and some easing of inflation pressures. So I think the fed needs to re-set the narrative.”

Consumer price index rose at a 5.4% annual pace last month, matching the largest gain since 2008.Jones said that she sees it likely the Fed boosts rates once next year, but thinks the market pricing in 50 basis points of policy-rate tightening in 2022 is “a bit aggressive.”

(Adds comments from Kathy Jones of Charles Schwab starting in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Factory Output Falls in Fresh Supply-Chain Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September, in part reflecting a sharp pullback in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as well as broader backlogged supply chains and materials shortages.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular T

  • Asda's $1 billion deal to sell petrol forecourts to EG Group terminated

    LONDON (Reuters) -Asda, the British supermarket chain, and EG Group have terminated a deal that would have seen EG buy Asda's petrol forecourts for 750 million pounds ($1.03 billion), the two companies said on Monday. Both Asda and EG are owned by Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity group TDR Capital.

  • S.Africa's MTN and Vodacom join Telkom in temporary spectrum lawsuit

    South Africa's two biggest mobile operators, MTN and Vodacom, have joined number three Telkom in a lawsuit to stop the regulator withdrawing temporary frequency spectrum assigned at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. The temporary spectrum allowed the operators to deliver faster connectivity to customers to meet a surge in data demand as large numbers of people shifted last year to working and studying from home. MTN and Vodacom have also used the temporary frequencies to launch 5G networks.

  • Ukrainian President Plans to Replace Central Bank Governor

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wants to replace central bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko, according to three people familiar with his plans.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismZelen

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Back at 3% for a 2nd Time in 3-Weeks

    Mortgage rates returned to 3%, with inflation and market sentiment towards monetary policy pushing rates higher in the week.

  • U.S. homebuilder confidence unexpectedly rises in October, survey shows

    "Builders are getting increasingly concerned about affordability hurdles ahead for most buyers," said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. The current conditions index rose 5 points to 87, the highest since June; the index measuring sales expectations for the next six months rose 3 points to 84, the highest since last December; and the customer traffic index improved by 4 points - the most since February - to 65. Dietz said affordability may also be tested with interest rates expected to rise in coming months as the U.S. Federal Reserve begins to remove its pandemic-era support for the economy.

  • College Enrollments Sink in the Midwest, Causing Budget Trouble for Schools

    (Bloomberg) -- The pandemic accelerated a trend that college deans and finance chiefs throughout the U.S. Midwest have been dreading: There are fewer 18-year-olds to fill classrooms, dorms and dining halls. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Fo

  • Average mortgage rates top 3%, but you can still find much lower refinance rates

    Forecasts indicate a new jump in rates may be only the start.

  • Traders Ramp Up BOE Rate Bets, Raising Concern Over Policy Error

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismTraders increased their bets on Bank of England tightening even further on Monday, raising concerns that a rapid pace of rate hikes will end up hurting g

  • Canadian dollar steadies near 3-month high as oil climbs

    The Canadian dollar barely moved against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices rose and data showed slower economic growth in China, with the currency holding near a three-month high. World stock markets dipped after data showed slower-than-expected growth in China's economy last quarter, and surging prices for oil, one of Canada's major exports, fed inflation concerns. U.S. crude oil futures were up nearly 1% at $83.07 a barrel, buoyed by recovering demand and high natural gas and coal prices encouraging users to switch to fuel oil and diesel for power generation.

  • Traders Ramp Up U.K. Rate-Hike Bets on Bailey Inflation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. traders ramped up bets on higher interest rates after a hawkish signal from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, putting two-year yields on course for the biggest increase in more than six years.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Spe

  • Cars Most Likely to Be Stolen in 2020 Were Ford, Chevy Pickups

    National Insurance Crime Bureau stats show full-size pickups and older Honda Civic and Accord cars were the most popular targets for car thieves last year.

  • NYC Reaping Hudson Yards Dividends After Luxury Building Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Hudson Yards, a 45-square block district of office towers, luxury apartments and upscale shops on Manhattan’s far West Side, is paying down its tab with New York City’s taxpayers.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to

  • El-Erian Says Investors Should Prepare for Bigger Market Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohammed El-Erian said investors should prepare for increased market volatility if the Federal Reserve pulls back on stimulus measures set in motion by the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Ma

  • The nation's top health agencies could approve booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines this week.

    The nation's top health agencies could approve booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines this week.

  • OPEC+ Once Again Fails to Pump Enough to Meet Its Output Target

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies once again failed to pump enough oil to meet their output targets, exacerbating the supply deficit as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confron

  • 'We dodged a bullet': California oil spill could have decimated Huntington Beach. Why didn't it?

    The 25,000-gallon spill could have ravaged Huntington Beach, the environment and local economy. A combination of preparedness and luck came into play.

  • 'Succession's' Alan Ruck on Season 3: Expect 'misery, wretchedness and horror'

    After a two-year delay, season three of HBO's "Succession" will make its debut on Sunday, October 17.

  • Supply-Chain Crisis Is Bad for IPhones, Great for Gift Cards

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans love gift cards. For younger generations, they’ve become their favorite gift.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhich is good, because they're about to get lots of them.In an eco

  • Wall Street falls on slowing China growth, inflation worries

    Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday as economic growth in China slowed, while a relentless surge in oil prices fueled concerns about elevated inflation. Data showed China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector. "There is some weak data out of China, which is concerning on a global basis, and then market participants came into this earnings with a very pessimistic view but banks dramatically exceeded expectations," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital Llc in New York.