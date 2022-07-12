Treasury Curve Inversion Deepens to Level Not Seen Since 2007

Benjamin Purvis and Elizabeth Stanton
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- One of the US bond market’s most widely watched indicators of potential recession risk has reached levels last seen in 2007.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped as much as 12 basis points below the 2-year rate, eclipsing the 9.5-basis-point gap reached in early April. The gap was pared to around 8.5 basis points ahead of the $33 billion 10-year note auction slated for 1 p.m. New York time, which will create additional supply that can have a cheapening effect.

So-called inversions of the yield curve -- in which longer-term rates fall below those on shorter-dated maturities -- are regarded as a potential harbinger of recession, since an economic contraction would weaken inflation and eventually result in rate cuts. The spread between 2- and 10-year Treasuries is one of the most widely watched, and it’s now more inverted than at any time since 2007, before the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

“Markets are focusing more on the idea that there might be a recession ahead of us,” said Jan Nevruzi, US rates strategist at NatWest Markets. “People don’t want to get ahead of the trend even though there’s supply coming.”

The current inversion comes amid increasing concern that measures taken by central banks worldwide to rein in inflation might end up driving the economy into recession. That fear has helped fuel a rebound in Treasury prices that’s taken the benchmark 10-year rate from around 3.5% in mid-June to around 2.92% on Tuesday. The two-year yield, meanwhile, was around 3% and had dropped from a session high of 3.05%.

The yield curve is likely to invert even deeper given that the Federal Reserve is focused on tightening monetary policy until inflation slows, said Gregory Faranello, head of US rates trading and strategy at AmeriVet Securities.

“We’ve been calling for deeper inversion,” he said, noting that Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently stated that the central bank is not worried by an inverted yield curve. “I don’t think an inversion of -25 to -50 basis points is out of the realm of possibility and historical context.”

Other segments of the yield curve are also flattening, though several remain positive, including the gap between those on 3-month bills and 10-year notes. That spread, used by the New York Fed among others in recession-prediction models, stands at about 74 basis points, down from a multi-year high 234 basis points in May.

(Adds comment and context, updates yields.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • One of UK’s Top Bankers Put on Leave by Citi Pending Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has suspended Jan Skarbek, one of the UK’s most high-profile investment bankers, pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Trump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapThirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowThe

  • Musk Says Trump ‘Too Much Drama,’ Should Sit Out 2024 Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Donald Trump should “sail into the sunset” rather than run for president again and predicted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will easily beat Joe Biden if the two square off in 2024.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Trump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapThirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowIn a

  • Wall Street Sounds Alarm on 20-Year Treasury Bond Dislocation

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Cabana knows he sounds like a broken record by now. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWuhan University Finds Cholera Case, Fueling Fears of SpreadYet the head of US interest-rates strategy at Bank of America Corp. makes no apologies for repeatedly calling on Janet Yellen’s Treasury Department this year to enact

  • Stocks Waver as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fluctuated as the Treasury curve inversion deepened to levels last seen in 2007, underscoring fears that Federal Reserve rate hikes will sink the economy into a recession. Oil fell below $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Trump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapThirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World

  • We're Closely Watching Inflation Data and the Strong Dollar

    As we get inflation data over the next few days, we will be looking for revisions to the CME FedWatch Tool for its July and September meetings.

  • Oil Sinks Further Below $100 as Recession Risk Spooks Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted another sharp decline as US trading commenced with Covid-19 flare ups adding to concerns about a global economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Trump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapThirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowWest Texas Intermediate lost as much as 6.9% to slip under $97 a b

  • Skeptics say Biden’s Saudi visit unlikely to significantly bring down oil prices

    President Joe Biden is headed to the Middle East this week and the pressure in on for the U.S. to look to Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, for more barrels of oil. Limits to global production capacity, however, are likely to be a difficult obstacle to overcome, analysts say.

  • Most Americans Think The U.S. Economy Is In A Recession: IBD/TIPP

    A clear majority of Americans think the U.S. economy is in a recession, as inflation cancels out wage gains, the IBD/TIPP Poll finds.

  • Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin, assistants will earn more than $12.5M in 2022

    Ole Miss football will spend more than $12.5 million on on-field coaches this season. Here's how much each Rebels coach is being paid.

  • Sequoia’s Vaunted Strategy Feels the Pain of Tech Stock Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Sequoia Capital has long billed itself to founders as a venture firm that often holds onto shares in portfolio companies well after they debut on public markets. The strategy works in boom times, but for now, Sequoia is feeling a pain familiar to many public equity investors.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapTwitter

  • US Believes OPEC Has More Capacity to Raise Crude Production

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House believes the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has room to raise oil production, should an upcoming visit by President Joe Biden to the Middle East yield any agreements. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Trump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapThirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right Now“

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • Low Inventory and EV Sales Fuel Changes in How Americans Buy Cars

    Empty dealer lots, above-sticker prices and online sales—supply-chain issues and a shift toward electric vehicles have accelerated changes in the car-buying process. We visit a car dealer to see how consumers and sellers are adapting and what changes might be here to stay. Photo: Adam Falk/The Wall Street Journal

  • Three Arrows Co-Founder Re-Emerges With Tweet Accusing Liquidators of ‘Baiting’

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhu Su, the co-founder of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, broke an almost month-long silence with a tweet accusing court-appointed liquidators of “baiting.”Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Trump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapThirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowIn his first Twitter posti

  • G20 Finance Regulator to Propose ‘Robust’ Crypto Framework by October

    The Group of Twenty financial watchdog is pressing ahead with its plans to regulate the cryptocurrency industry in the coming months.

  • Microsoft Cuts Jobs in Structural Adjustment, Plans More Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. cut some jobs on Monday as it realigned business groups and roles after the close of its fiscal year on June 30. It said it plans to keep hiring for other roles and finish the current fiscal year with increased headcount.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Trump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapThirteen ‘Perfect Storms’

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a Trending Stock

    Exxon (XOM) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • ‘Under Siege’: Facing School Shootings and Book Bans, US Teachers Have Had It

    (Bloomberg) -- American teachers are the most stressed they’ve been in years as they deal with the fear of increased shootings at schools, along with burdens of curriculum restrictions and being overworked.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarMore than three quarters of the 2,400 te

  • Housing Market: A Mountain of Woes Just Keeps Rising

    Some 60,000 home-purchase agreements collapsed in June, equal to 14.9% of homes that went under contract.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Silver Is Under Pressure As Dollar Moves To New Highs

    Silver failed to rebound after the recent consolidation as strong dollar and recession fears put pressure on precious metals.