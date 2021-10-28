Treasury Curve Inverts at Long-End as 20-Year Yield Tops 30-Year

Elizabeth Stanton and Ye Xie
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Treasury yield curve inverted between 20 and 30 years on Thursday, a sign that investors expect central-bank policy tightening to lead to slower economic growth and inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Government bond yield curves globally have been flattening as central banks move toward ending the era of ultra-loose monetary policy put in place at the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. Euro-zone yield curves flattened further on Thursday after the European Central Bank left intact expectations for rate increases beginning next year.

In the Treasury market, the 20- to 30-year segment is the first to invert. While it’s a special case because the U.S. government reintroduced a two-decade maturity in 2020 and the issue has struggled to gain traction with investors, other key curve segments -- such as the 2- to 10-year and 5- to 30-year -- also flattened dramatically.

The 20- to 30-year curve inverted as an increase for the 20-year yield lifted it above the 30-year’s. The 20-year rate rose as much as four basis points to 1.98%, while the 30-year peaked just shy of that level.

“What a crazy market,” said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities. “The 20s-30s curve is just reflecting the overall flattening theme in the market -- where central banks are forced to respond to inflation, which slows growth significantly.”

Yield-curve flattening has gained momentum across global bond markets this week as traders scrambled to price in more aggressive central-bank actions to fend off inflation. The Bank of Canada surprised investors Wednesday by abruptly ending its bond-buying stimulus program and accelerated the potential timing of future interest rate increases; the Canadian yield curve flattened sharply in response.

In the U.K., the 10- to 30-year yield spread narrowed to less than seven basis points Thursday as gilt-market supply dynamics combined with shifting expectations for when the Bank of England will start raising rates. The U.K. government this week cut the amount of bond sales planned for this fiscal year more than expected, causing the biggest rally in long-term bonds since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of Australia defied market expectations by choosing not to defend its yield target, spurring a short-term benchmark rate to soar. Next week, the Federal Reserve takes the center stage. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce the tapering of its $120 billion monthly asset purchases, a first step toward normalizing its monetary policy. The futures market has priced in two rate hikes by the end of next year, even as Powell said tapering doesn’t carry a signal about the timing of rate increases.

“The ball is in the central banks’ court really,” said Misra. “All eyes on the Fed.”

Inflation expectations

Consistent with the curve-flattening trend, U.S. inflation expectations came off the boil Thursday, as yields on Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities jumped from the lowest levels in months. The 30-year TIPS yield climbed nearly 10 basis points after falling to within two basis points of its August 2020 record low -0.506%.

Its breakeven inflation rate, which reached multiyear highs above 2.40% in the past week, fell to 2.33%. Shorter-term breakeven rates also slumped.

While declining oil prices account for some of the pullback in breakevens, “profit-taking after a very strong run over the past several weeks” was also a likely factor, said Michael Pond, head of inflation market strategy at Barclays Capital Inc.

“We might be seeing de-risking ahead of the Fed,” which has been mindful of inflation expectations and doesn’t want to appear to be behind the curve, Pond said.

Flagging demand

The inversion of the Treasury curve past the 20-year point may be in part because the 20-year is a relatively new addition to the U.S. government’s product line and is still developing an investor base.

When issuance of the tenor began in May 2020, yields in the sector were about 25 basis points lower than 30-year yields. Demand for the new product began to wane early this year. Half the monthly 20-year bond auctions have drawn yields at least a basis point higher than predicted by so-called when-issued trading.

In May, the Treasury Department’s industry advisory board called the sector an “expensive funding point,” and recommended greater emphasis on cuts to the 20-year as auction sizes begin to shrink.

By contrast, demand for the 30-year has been robust. Four of this year’s auctions have drawn yields at least a basis point higher than expected, and the last two produced record low awards to primary dealers as investor demand surged.

(Adds inflation-protected bond activity beginning in 11th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Yield Curve Is Collapsing. What That Means for Stocks.

    A recent shrinking of the gap between yields on 2-year and 10-year debt could spell trouble for stocks in the near term. It may be a buying opportunity.

  • Bond traders’ mood turns sour as yield curves flatten all over the world

    Traders question whether economies can handle higher interest rates as central banks pivot toward removing pandemic-induced accommodation.

  • Stocks Gain as Investors Edgy About Growth Turn to Tech

    Corporate earnings remain in the spotlight, with Apple and Amazon among the companies reporting results Thursday.

  • Another Chinese Developer Is Sinking as Junk Bonds Sell Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors have a new worry in China’s battered real estate sector. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismKaisa Group Holdings Ltd. shares plunged a record 18% in Hong Kong after two credit assessors downgraded the Shenzhen-based developer and said it may struggle to refinance dollar debt. The

  • U.S. rate options market bets on aggressive Fed hikes

    Investors in U.S. interest rate options are paying for trades that benefit from a much earlier-than-expected monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve to fight off stubbornly high inflation, including multiple hikes from next year until 2023. Those bets have pushed volatility higher on U.S. swaptions, or options on interest rate swaps which give the buyer the right to enter a swap contract in the future at a pre-agreed price. Swaps, a measure of the cost of exchanging fixed rate cash flows for floating rate ones over a specific period, are often used by investors to express views on where borrowing costs will go.

  • U.S. Economy Slowed in Third Quarter on Delta Surge, Supply Crunch

    The U.S. economy grew by 2.0% last quarter, with the Delta variant and supply issues damping gains. Growth could accelerate during the holidays, analysts say.

  • Why retailers and restaurants can expect a 'good' holiday season

    Sarah Wyeth, S&P Global Ratings Retail Sector Lead, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss the affects of supply chain constraints and inflation for restaurants and retailers.

  • Pending home sales take a surprising dip in September

    Pending home sales, a leading indicator of the health of the housing market, fell in September, reversing an increase a month earlier.

  • What Biden's Tax-Hike Scramble Means For Warren Buffett, Amazon, Tesla, Facebook

    President Biden's tax-hike package is way short. To raise revenue, Democrats are eyeing Warren Buffett, Tesla's Elon Musk and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg.

  • ECB's Lagarde sees higher inflation; pushes back on rate-hike bets

    European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde acknowledged on Thursday that inflation will be high for even longer but pushed back against market bets that price pressures would trigger an interest rate hike as soon as next year. With central banks around the world signalling tighter policy amid rising prices, Lagarde said the ECB had done much "soul-searching" over its stance but concluded that inflation was still temporary, so a policy response would be premature. "We talked about inflation, inflation, inflation," Lagarde told a news conference following the ECB's policy meeting.

  • Q3 GDP: Economic activity decelerated to 2.0% annualized rate amid Delta variant, supply concerns

    The U.S. economy likely expanded at its slowest clip in over a year in the third quarter, with a reopening surge in activity quickly beginning to fade.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, Nasdaq jumps to record high amid Q3 GDP miss, drop in jobless claims

    Stocks gained Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Dow resuming advances even after a new print on U.S. economic activity came in weaker-than-expected.

  • Starbucks, Costco bump up wages amid national labor shortage

    Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) and Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) are both raising wages for their hourly employees across the country. On Monday, Costco increased its minimum wage to $17 an hour. "As Starbucks celebrates our 50th anniversary, we are reminded that our heritage is based on the simple concept that our green apron partners are the heartbeat of Starbucks and that success is best when it’s shared,” Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said in a news release.

  • Fiduciary Designations for Financial Advisors

    The Center for Fiduciary Studies offers the designations of AIF and AIFA, learn how they can help you and your clients enjoy a comfortable retirement.

  • Startup employees can breathe easier after scaled-back tax plan

    Lawmakers are debating changes to the tax code, and America’s startup founders, employees, and investors could soon be paying higher taxes.

  • Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Finance Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener

    Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Nokia's quarterly profit beats on 5G demand

    Nokia reported a stronger-than-expected third-quarter operating profit on Thursday on higher demand for 5G gear, but warned the global shortage of semiconductors would hit its supply chain. Shares of the Finland-based company were up 5% as investors lauded its efforts to get back on track following product missteps last year by riding on 5G demand and taking market share away from rivals, particularly in China. "At the moment, we are limited by semiconductor availability, that will affect Q4 and it's quite possible that this challenge will get bigger before it starts getting better," Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said in an interview.

  • Bond market yield curve flattening continues as U.S. growth slows, while ECB’s Lagarde pushes back on rate-hike expectations

    A readjustment of expectations among traders and investors about when central banks might raise policy interest rates in the face of an uncertain economic outlook continued to be reflected in bond markets Thursday, with yield curves flattening further from the U.S. to the U.K. and Australia.

  • Here's Why Investors Are Likely to See Ford's Stock Price Double

    In This morning's Market Recon, I mentioned that Ford Motor had pierced my $17 target price and that I was honor bound to make some kind of sale and then refigure for you and I, a new target. Shortly after publication, I realized that I had increased my target price for Ford Motor to $19 from $17 in a piece for Real Money on September 28th, when the last sale was $14.65. Sarge fave Ford Motor reported the firm's third quarter financial performance on Wednesday evening.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.