Treasury Cuts Off Russian Reserves in the U.S. as War Drags On

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury has halted dollar debt payments from Russian government accounts at U.S. financial institutions as the country’s troops stand accused of committing war crimes in Ukraine.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control will no longer permit any dollar payments to be made from Russian government accounts at U.S. financial institutions, according to a spokesperson for the department who discussed details of the decision on condition of anonymity. The move is designed to force Russia into choosing among three unappealing options, the person said: Draining the dollar reserves it holds in its own country, spending new revenue it collects, or going into default.

The policy change comes as a payment on the country’s sovereign debt was due Monday and is intended to further ratchet up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to give up his invasion of Ukraine. It follows accusations over the weekend that Russian troops massacred civilians in Bucha and other Ukrainian towns.

The Treasury Department issued a general license on March 2 that allows people in the U.S. to receive bond payments from the central bank of Russia through May 25. Russia can still receive payments for oil and gas as sanctions imposed on the country by the U.S. and its allies exclude energy transactions, an exception that’s set to hand Putin a $321 billion windfall this year if the commodities continue flowing.

Russia’s central bank said last week its foreign-currency and gold reserves plunged to just $604.4 billion as of March 25, the lowest level since last August. It marks a $38.8 billion plunge since a February peak, underscoring the drain for Russia since it began the invasion.

The war prompted sweeping sanctions and handcuffed the central bank after the seizure of an estimated two-thirds of its reserves. Although Governor Elvira Nabiullina has acknowledged that the curbs imposed on the Bank of Russia meant it couldn’t intervene in the market, she’s said it sold foreign currency to support the ruble on Feb. 24, when the invasion began, and the following day.

Explaining the decline in reserves since Feb. 18, the central bank cited in a statement: interventions, foreign-exchange refinancing operations and a currency revaluation of assets.

The nation has been working in recent years to remove the dollar’s hold over its economy and financial markets, which means it’s hacked its holdings of U.S. Treasuries and taken dollar assets from its sovereign wealth fund.

Despite warnings from credit-rating companies and others, Putin’s government has so far stayed current on its foreign debt obligations -- many of which have been relatively small when compared to the nation’s full debt load. A once-$2 billion dollar bond that matured Monday served as the most recent debt stress test, though Russia was able to buy back about three-quarters of the outstanding amount in rubles before the note came due.

Up next will be payments on May 27 for interest owed on sovereign dollar and euro notes due in 2026 and 2036, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Treasury has said that no decision has yet been made regarding the May 25 expiration of the general license allowing U.S. persons to receive debt payments from the Russian central bank.

