Treasury Department escalates threat to strip Arizona of COVID-19 relief help over Ducey's school programs

Federal officials are escalating their threat to withhold federal stimulus dollars from Arizona over Gov. Doug Ducey's refusal to make changes to two programs that provide funding to schools that do not implement recommended public health protocols.

In a Friday letter to Ducey's office, a U.S. Treasury official again warned that the two initiatives the governor unveiled in August appeared to prevent COVID-19 mitigation protocols, and more forcefully warned of the consequences of continuing the programs as-is.

Ducey must direct the funding to eligible uses or make changes to the two education program within 60 days, or Treasury may begin to recoup funding, the letter states.

"Treasury may also withhold funds from the state of Arizona’s second tranche installment of (American Rescue Plan) funds until Treasury receives information that confirms that the issues described above have been adequately addressed," the letter from Deputy Chief Compliance Officer Kathleen Victorino reads. Arizona and other states are slated to get their second share of American Rescue Plan funds this spring, with more than $2 billion on the way to the Grand Canyon State.

Ducey's two programs, the educational recovery benefit and education plus-up grant program, provided funding to families and schools that did not implement COVID-19 related mandates. The governor earmarked $163 million for both programs.

At the time, Arizona law prohibited such mandates, but the state Supreme Court has since overturned the law based on the procedure lawmakers used to pack unrelated issues into budget bills.

Daniel Ruiz, Ducey's chief of staff, said the Governor's Office would "make sure that we can support (the programs) at a financial level, and we will challenge at every level in terms of court proceedings any attempt by them to retroactively change policies or rules."

Ruiz said the Governor's Office found out about the letter through news reports, and lambasted a lack of communication from the Biden administration.

Congressman Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., in August asked U.S. Treasury to review Ducey's programs, and the federal agency responded in October by questioning the use of the funds and urging Ducey to make changes. Ducey's office responded in November by defending the programs as a way to keep low-income families from falling behind.

Treasury on Friday also questioned the Ducey administration's stance that the funding programs benefited those families, but did not outline specific concerns.

In the meantime, emboldened by what they saw as a lack of response from U.S. Treasury, Ducey's office created another program that could draw on the same American Rescue Plan funds.

The newest program debuted last week and allocates $7,000 to families if they need to move their students should schools close. The program was largely a pre-emptive effort, because schools in Arizona remain open, though they are grappling with possible staff shortages as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swells in Arizona.

