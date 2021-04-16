Treasury Department: Manafort associate shared Trump polling data with Russian government

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In a news release issued Thursday announcing new sanctions against Russia, the Treasury Department revealed that Konstantin Kilimnik, an associate of former President Donald Trump's campaign chairman Paul Manafort, passed along campaign polling data to Russian intelligence services in 2016.

"During the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign, Kilimnik provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy," the Treasury Department said. "Additionally, Kilimnik sought to promote the narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, had interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election."

This establishes for the first time that private meetings between Manafort, former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates, and Kilimnik were a "direct pipeline from the campaign to Russian spies at a time when the Kremlin was engaged in a covert effort to sabotage the 2016 presidential election," The New York Times reports. Kilimnik and Manafort first worked together when Manafort was a political consultant in Ukraine.

Kilimnik was identified during earlier government investigations as a Russian intelligence operative, and in 2018 was indicted on charges of obstruction of justice; the FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to Kilimnik's arrest. During former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election, investigators attempted to figure out why Manafort provided internal campaign polling data to Kilimnik. Read more at The New York Times.

More stories from theweek.com
5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure plan
How a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigation
Texas House votes to allow Texans to carry handguns without a license or training

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Agent Crony Of Ex-Trump Campaign Boss Paul Manafort Fed Poll Data To Moscow

    New U.S. sanctions link Konstantin Kilimnik and Russian intelligence to U.S. presidential election interference.

  • US says Russia was given Trump campaign polling data in 2016

    It was one of the more tantalizing, yet unresolved, questions of the investigation into possible connections between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign: Why was a business associate of campaign chairman Paul Manafort given internal polling data — and what did he do with it? A Treasury Department statement Thursday offered a potentially significant clue, asserting that Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian and Ukrainian political consultant, had shared sensitive campaign and polling information with Russian intelligence services. Kilimnik has long been alleged by U.S. officials to have ties to Russian intelligence.

  • New sanctions imposed by President Biden reveal a direct link between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia

    White House reporter for the Associated Press Jonathan Lemire, former FBI special agent Clint Watts, and former top prosecutor in the Mueller investigation Andrew Weissmann discuss how sanctions imposed by the Biden administration on Russia close the loop between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence by way of Russian agent Konstantin Kilimnik

  • Fox Host Flames GOP Gov. Kristi Noem For Awful ‘Message To Illegal Immigrants’

    Fox Business' Lisa Kennedy Montgomery slammed the South Dakota Republican's "call me when you're an American" tweet.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 9-15 April 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent.

  • Mom suspected in children's deaths pleads in carjacking case

    A California woman suspected of killing her three children pleaded not guilty Wednesday to carjacking during an alleged escape. Liliana Carrillo, 30, entered pleas in a Kern County courtroom to four felony counts of carjacking, attempted carjacking and auto theft. Carrillo's three children were found dead Saturday by their maternal grandmother in her apartment in the Reseda neighborhood of Los Angeles.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz's Woes Deepen As New Report Details Associate's Shady Venmo Payments

    Joel Greenberg made more than 150 payments to dozens of women, including a minor, The Daily Beast reported.

  • Borat Trolls Donald Trump's Election Lies In Never-Before-Seen Footage Teaser

    Sacha Baron Cohen's alter ego returns in a new show featuring behind-the-scenes footage from "Borat 2."

  • Biden's Russian sanctions likely to achieve little

    Despite bold talk from top administration officials, there's little reason to think the Russia sanctions package President Biden announced Thursday will do anything to alter Russian President Vladimir Putin's behavior or calculus.Why it matters: While it's true some elements of the package — namely, the targeting of Russia's sovereign debt — represent significant punitive measures against Moscow, it leaves plenty of wiggle room for the Russian president.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhite House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the action, telling reporters: "We can't predict what the impact will be, but we still believe that when there's unacceptable behavior, we should put consequences in place."Between the lines: Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who had known and dealt with Putin for years while running Exxon Mobil, used to tell colleagues sanctions did little if anything to deter the Russian leader.It's hard to argue against Tillerson's case.The U.S. and its international allies have imposed some form of sanctions against Russia every year since 2014, when Putin's "little green men" first appeared in Ukraine.Since then, Russia has continued to occupy Crimea and eastern Ukraine; propped up the brutal Assad regime in Syria; hacked U.S. and other Western elections; crushed protests at home; and attempted to assassinate dissidents on foreign soil, among other things.Yes, but: Where Thursday's sanctions do break new ground is in the cyber realm.The U.S. government formally accused Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service of the SolarWinds hack and identified its collaborators in painstaking detail, as German security expert Thomas Rid notes in an illuminating Twitter thread.And a ban on U.S. banks directly buying Russian government bonds could create a "broader chilling effect" that will weaken the ruble and have negative implications for inflation and economic growth, a senior administration official told reporters. But the ability for investors to continue buying Russian bonds on the secondary market diminishes the overall effect of the restrictions — reflecting Biden's desire to send a clear message to the Russians without taking it too far.What's missing: Biden notably did not announce sanctions targeting Nord Stream 2, a nearly complete Russian-German pipeline that will bypass Ukraine and deliver Russian gas straight to the European Union. On Thursday, Biden described Nord Stream 2 as a complicated issue that remains "an issue in play," and that he opposes the pipeline. The reality is nobody expected him to sanction an ally — Germany — which is the type of action that might actually stop the pipeline from being completed. What they're saying: "The Ukrainians have not received any assurances from Washington that all possible measures will be taken to stop the pipeline from being built," a source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Axios.And the list of sanctioned Russians does not target any oligarchs. Jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny has said targeting the oligarchs would be more likely to deter Putin because of the vast wealth they hold on his behalf.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden ‘prepared to take further actions’ if Russia continues to back interference efforts

    Aiming to prevent tensions from ‘escalating out of control’ with Putin, president warns: ‘We cannot allow a foreign power to interfere in our democratic process’

  • Senate Advances Bill Seeking To Address Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans

    Yet its path forward remains murky, given Senate Republicans' calls for changes.

  • As NATO meets, Ukraine says Russia could store nuclear weapons in Crimea

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Ukraine's defence minister accused Russia on Wednesday of preparing to potentially store nuclear weapons in Crimea and warned that Moscow could attack Ukraine to ensure water supplies for the annexed peninsula. Andrii Taran, speaking just before an emergency NATO meeting with allied defence and foreign ministers, also said he could not rule out a possibility that Russian forces in Crimea could "undertake substantive military provocations" this year. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014, in a move that triggered Western sanctions against Moscow.

  • Pakistan briefly blocks social media amid anti-France rally

    Pakistan briefly blocked access to all social media on Friday, after days of anti-French protests across the country by radical Islamists opposed to cartoons they consider blasphemous. Sites including Twitter and Facebook were blocked for four hours on orders from the country’s interior ministry, said Khurram Mehran, a spokesman for Pakistan’s media regulatory agency. The move comes as police officials prepare to clear a large demonstration in the eastern city of Lahore, and just hours after the government said the now-detained leader of the outlawed Islamist political party at the forefront of the protests had urged his supporters to stand down.

  • Biden's Afghan pull-out breaches deal and will trigger 'countermeasures' threaten Taliban

    The Taliban have denounced the new American plan for troops to quit the country by September 11, saying it breaches an earlier agreement negotiated with Donald Trump. Joe Biden's decision to leave America's longest war before the symbolic anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, rather than May 1 as agreed under Mr Trump , will justify “countermeasures” the insurgent movement said. The hardline Islamist militants made their first official response to Mr Biden's announcement of an unconditional withdrawal, as America's top diplomat visited Kabul to try to sell the pull out. A statement from the insurgents said that “delaying the withdrawal date of forces by several months, all makes evident to the world that America cannot be trusted nor is it committed to its pledges and promises.” It went on: “Now as the agreement is being breached by America, it in principle opens the way for the Mujahideen of Islamic Emirate to take every necessary countermeasure, hence the American side will be held responsible for all future consequences, and not the Islamic Emirate.” Joe Biden confirmed earlier this week that he would pull troops out of Afghanistan 20 years after they first arrived to topple the Taliban regime harbouring Osama bin Laden. Mr Biden's secretary of state, Antony Blinken, flew to Kabul on Thursday to show support for the Afghan government hours after the White House had announced an unconditional withdrawal. Ashraf Ghani's government is heavily reliant on American support in the face of the Taliban, but has claimed it can stand without US troops. Mr Blinken tried to reassure Mr Ghani that the United States would remain committed to Afghanistan, saying Washington will "intensify" its diplomacy to do "everything we can" to advance efforts to secure a peace agreement between Kabul and the insurgents. "The reason I'm here, so quickly after the president’s speech last night, is to demonstrate literally, by our presence, that we have an enduring an ongoing commitment to Afghanistan," he said.

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • 2021 aggregate NBA mock draft 4.0: Checking in after March Madness

    Which future NBA players played the best during March Madness? Who has made the most significant improvements to their draft stock since our last update?

  • Friday 5: Call it a roof or a cover over Bristol, but it likely will be costly

    The notion is feasible but expensive. Also, items on how Richmond has stymied Hendrick Motorsports, rookie advice and dueling teammates.

  • Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

    A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday. Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016. The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

  • How the GOP Lost Its Clear Voice on Foreign Policy

    For decades, Sen. Lindsey Graham traveled the world with his friend John McCain, visiting war zones and meeting with foreign allies and adversaries, before returning home to promote the Republican gospel of an internationalist, hawkish foreign policy. But this week, after President Joe Biden announced that troops would leave Afghanistan no later than Sept. 11, Graham took the podium in the Senate press gallery and hinted that spreading the party’s message had become a bit lonely. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I miss John McCain a lot but probably no more than today,” Graham said. “If John were with us, I’d be speaking second.” McCain, the onetime prisoner of war in Vietnam, in many ways embodied a distinctive Republican worldview: a commitment to internationalism — and confrontation when necessary — that stemmed from the Cold War and endured through the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush before evolving after the Sept. 11 attacks to account for the threat of global terrorism. Then came Donald Trump, who campaigned on a promise to put America first, an isolationist mantra that resonated with a nation weary of endless wars. Now out of power in Washington, Republicans have splintered into disparate factions, with few figures to take the lead. In the Senate, lawmakers who built reputations as leaders on foreign policy — like McCain and Sens. Richard Lugar and John Warner — are long gone. Trump defenestrated much of the party’s policymaking establishment by alienating dozens of foreign policy experts who refused to support his campaign, let alone enter his administration. And for ambitious Republican officials, the political calculation remains stark: To the extent that Republican voters care at all about foreign policy issues, many have come to embrace Trump’s nationalistic views on issues like trade, overseas military ventures and even Russia. “Boy, I’m hard-pressed,” said Chuck Hagel, the former Republican senator, when asked to name a GOP foreign policy expert in the Senate. “The emphasis on foreign policy probably hasn’t been the same with senators. But I can’t think of a Dick Lugar or a John Warner or any of the guys I served with.” Graham, who made an unsuccessful run for president and was always overshadowed by McCain as a Republican voice on foreign policy, spoke for more than a half-hour at a news conference Wednesday, walking listeners through a history of the Afghan conflict. “This is what they’re capable of doing when we ignore the threat of the enemy,” he said, gesturing to a large photo of a burning World Trade Tower. “The likelihood of this and this happening again is going through the roof after President Biden’s decision today.” Other leading Republicans, some of whom condemned Trump’s pledge to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by May 1, also pressed the traditional Republican viewpoint of using American might to protect the nation’s interests. Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader, warned that pulling out the troops would be a “grave mistake.” “Apparently, we’re to help our adversaries ring in the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by gift-wrapping the country and handing it right back to them,” he said in a speech on the Senate floor. But that view was far from uniform. Sen. Rand Paul, long a vocal opponent of foreign intervention, said he was “grateful” to Biden. “Enough endless wars,” he tweeted. Sen. Ted Cruz told CNN that he was “glad the troops are coming home.” And Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who has ambitions of developing a new policy framework for the party, praised the decision. “President Biden should withdraw troops in Afghanistan by May 1, as the Trump administration planned, but better late than never,” he said. “It’s time for this forever war to end.” The dispute is hardly new or contained to the GOP. Many Democrats have come to believe that foreign policy should serve domestic economic and political goals far more heavily than in the past. But Sen. Jack Reed, the Democratic chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has warned that a full withdrawal from Afghanistan could pose a significant national security threat. For Republicans, the shift inward comes as their long dominance over issues of national security and international affairs is waning. Trump rejected Republican foreign policy orthodoxy but largely struggled to articulate a cohesive countervailing view beyond a vague notion of putting America first. He embraced strongmen, cast longtime allies as free riders and favored a transactional approach, rejecting any notion of the kind of values-driven foreign policy that had defined the party for decades. The party’s foreign policy establishment found itself exiled from Trump’s government and fighting for relevance against an insurgent isolationist party base. “To say that there is a single Republican foreign policy position is to miss what’s been happening within the conservative movement on these issue for the last 20 years,” said Lanhee Chen, a Hoover Institution scholar and policy adviser to a number of prominent Republican officials. “The characters change, the terminology changes, but the differences remain.” Yet that old debate carries new political resonance for the party as it confronts the political need to develop a platform that goes beyond simply opposing whatever the Democratic administration puts in place. “Anytime you don’t have the White House and you don’t have control of the Congress, it is a time to look inward and figure out what the predominate view is,” Chen said. With the Republican base more focused on issues like relitigating the election and so-called cancel culture, there has been little discussion about what larger agenda the party should pursue. But some experts see an opportunity for Republicans to articulate a new conservative perspective on national security issues. Foreign policy, particularly withdrawing from Afghanistan, was one of the few areas where Republican elected officials were willing to publicly criticize Trump. Now that he has left office, foreign policy experts who condemned Trump throughout his administration and endorsed Biden by the dozens are hopeful that party consensus will revert to the traditional Republican values of free trade, more open immigration and a re-embrace of international alliances. “Restoration does feel like the right word, both in the long-shot nature of it occurring and in the correction to what have long been identified as conservative policies,” said Kori Schake, who directs foreign and military policy studies at the conservative American Enterprise Institute and served on the National Security Council under President George W. Bush. Yet chances that Republicans will achieve a complete restoration of the traditional party platform seem low, particularly if Trump continues to flex his political power among his base. The former president captured the hearts and minds of his followers, shifting opinions on issues of globalism. During his administration, polling showed Republican voters adopted a more positive view of Russia and became more skeptical of trade agreements and international alliances. A survey conducted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs last year found that Republican voters preferred a more nationalist approach, valuing economic self-sufficiency and taking a unilateral approach to diplomacy and global engagement When asked about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, 58% of Republicans surveyed said the outbreak showed the United States should be less reliant on other countries, compared with just 18% of Democrats who said the same. Close to half of Republicans agreed that “the United States is rich and powerful enough to go it alone, without getting involved in the problems of the rest of the world,” and two-thirds said they preferred that the country produce its own goods as opposed to buying or selling overseas. Another survey by Tony Fabrizio, one of Trump’s pollsters, found that only 7% of Republicans prioritize national security and foreign policy issues, compared with nearly one-quarter who care about economic issues. “We don’t want to engage in nation building; we don’t want to engage in endless police actions,” said John McLaughlin, who also conducted polling for Trump. “President Trump was ahead of the curve when he was saying we need to have an American-first policy, and that’s where public opinion is within the party.” Much of that debate may play out in the early phases of the 2024 presidential race as Republican contenders attempt to burnish their foreign policy credentials. Already, some are casting themselves as heirs to the Trump legacy, with Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, and Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations, widely assumed to be weighing presidential bids. Pompeo, who recently became co-chair of a new foreign policy group at the Nixon Foundation that aims to reassert “conservative realism,” said he supported Biden’s decision. “Reducing our footprint in Afghanistan is completely appropriate,” Pompeo said in an interview on Fox News. “It’s the right thing.” The comment marked rare praise from a man who is emerging as the most outspoken critic of Biden among former top Trump officials. Of course, as the Fox News hosts pointed out, had Trump won reelection, the troops would have been coming home next month — with the full support of Pompeo, if not many other Republican leaders. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Matt Hancock failed to declare family connections to company that won NHS contracts

    Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, did not declare his connections to a company owned by close family members despite it being awarded a place on a framework to provide services to the NHS in England. Topwood Ltd secured a deal to provide waste disposal services to the Health Service in 2019 when it was owned by his sister Emily Gilruth and mother Shirley Carter, the Health Service Journal reported. Mr Hancock, who had become Health Secretary the year before, did not declare his close family links to the company in any of his ministerial declarations. The ministerial code says frontbenchers have a "personal responsibility… to decide whether and what action is needed to avoid a conflict or the perception of a conflict". It adds: "On appointment to each new office, ministers must provide their permanent secretary with a full list in writing of all interests which might be thought to give rise to a conflict. The list should also cover interests of the minister's spouse or partner and close family which might be thought to give rise to a conflict." It is unclear whether Mr Hancock discussed his close family links to Topwood with the permanent secretary of the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) after the firm won a place on the NHS Shared Business Services scheme. The Telegraph has asked the department. Many frontbenchers record their close family members' interests in the ministerial register. A Government spokesman said Mr Hancock had "acted entirely properly" and that "all declarations of interest have been made in accordance with the ministerial code". Last month, the Health Secretary declared in the MPs' register of interests that he had acquired shares in Topwood Ltd. NHS Wales has awarded £150,000 of business to the company, which specialises in secure storage and shredding. Mr Hancock has no responsibility for NHS Wales because health is a devolved matter and is dealt with by the Welsh government. A Whitehall source said the Health Secretary has no active participation in running Topwood Ltd and that neither he nor the DHSC were involved in awarding the contracts. The source added that Mr Hancock had discussed with the department's top civil servant, the permanent secretary, that he was to be gifted the shares before accepting them. At this point it was decided that if any conflicts of interest did arise they could be dealt with in line with the ministerial code. However, Mr Hancock drew criticism for omitting to declare his family connection to Topwood Ltd. Sir Alistair Graham, a former chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, told The Telegraph: "It's clearly shocking that he didn't record or declare the role of his sister." Sir Alistair said of the wider row engulfing Westminster: "As story comes after story, the sleaze connection [to Government] does look to have some legs. It looks as if there is a serious problem." Lord Kerslake, a former head of the civil service, said: "The question is not always was there something inappropriate about it, but how does it look? I think there is an issue about whether it looks appropriate." It follows accusations of "cronyism" within Government by Labour, which is calling for a full inquiry into the Greensill Capital lobbying controversy. Justin Madders, the Labour shadow health minister, said: "There are serious questions to answer from Matt Hancock, and there needs to be a full inquiry and immediate publication of all documents relating to Topwood's acceptance on to the framework contract in 2019." A Government spokesman said: "Mr Hancock has acted entirely properly in these circumstances. All declarations of interest have been made in accordance with the ministerial code. Ministers have no involvement in the awarding of these contracts, and no conflict of interest arises."