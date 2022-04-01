Treasury Department says the Russian ruble is weaker than it looks

Tobias Burns
·2 min read

The Treasury Department is dismissing the Russian ruble’s comeback against the dollar this week on international exchanges, arguing sanctions are weakening the Russian currency despite gains this week.

The ruble has nearly the same value it had before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The exchange rate hit 85 rubles to the dollar on Friday, just shy of the 81 rubles to $1 mark when the invasion started on Feb. 24.

A senior Treasury official noted that weekly inflation in Russia has averaged around one-and-a-half percent, reaching almost six percent in the last three weeks. He said the inflation is a direct effect of the sanctions of the U.S. and its allies.

Russia has taken a number of steps to try to prop up the ruble.

It has imposed capital controls on the ruble, requiring major Russian multinationals to sell their foreign currency in exchange for rubles. This both protects the ruble’s value and gives Moscow access to foreign currency, which Western sanctions have rendered scarce.

Russia had been building its foreign currency reserves since its 2014 invasion of Crimea in order to cushion the blow of sanctions following further military campaigns, according to Western officials and economic analysts.

Exports of natural gas and petroleum to Europe and elsewhere haven’t been sanctioned by the U.S., although the U.S. itself has stopped importing Russian energy.

Black markets for foreign currency with lower exchange rates for the ruble than those on authorized markets are also popping up, the official said, without going into detail about where these illicit markets are located or what their unofficial rates are. The official said that sources in foreign-owned financial institutions in Russia were reporting the scattered appearance of these black markets.

The official also said that U.S. technology export controls, which have been levied notably on semiconductors and the companies in several east Asian countries that produce them, have been successful so far.

The recovery of the ruble on official currency exchanges comes as Russian forces in Ukraine are reportedly regrouping either to launch a redoubled offensive or as part of change in political or military strategy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • White House announces Defense Production Act will be invoked for EV battery materials

    The Biden administration on Thursday formally announced President Biden will issue a directive invoking the Defense Production Act (DPA) to produce minerals used in electric vehicle batteries. “The President will issue a directive, authorizing the use of the Defense Production Act to secure American production of critical materials to bolster our clean energy economy by…

  • US scraps missile test to avoid Russian ‘misinterpretation’: report

    The Pentagon has officially scrapped a test launch of a missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to avoid Russian “misinterpretation,” NBC News reported Friday. The test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was canceled over concerns Russian President Vladimir Putin would view the move as escalatory, Defense Department officials told NBC. “The Department of the…

  • 10 Ways You Can Support Ukraine When Making Purchases for Your Home

    Here's how you can help Ukraine when buying decor for your home. Etsy, The Nopo, and more brands are encouraging their customers to make thoughtful buys.

  • Chernobyl scientists accused looters of stealing radioactive material from labs there

    The experts said a small amount of radioactive calibration material and radioactive waste was missing from a monitoring lab in the town of Chernobyl.

  • Why a ‘1970s-style’ inflation spiral is a growing threat, according to a major hedge fund

    One of the world's largest macro hedge funds sees a rising risk of a 1970s-type wage-price spiral, according to a Thursday news report.

  • Sleeping giant? Hubert Davis, North Carolina expected to be in the Final Four back in October

    Despite an up-and-down season, Hubert Davis believed his Tar Heels were a Final Four caliber team, and he instilled those beliefs in his UNC players.

  • Ukrainian helicopters raid oil depot in Russian city: reports

    The Mi-24 helicopters can be seen launching missiles at the depot in videos posted to social media.

  • Ukraine intelligence accuses China of hacking days before invasion: report

    China allegedly launched a major cyberattack on Ukraine’s military and nuclear facilities in the lead up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian intelligence reports obtained by British daily newspaper The Times. Ukraine’s security service said the Chinese government attempted to hack more than 600 websites belonging to the government and other key institutions, according…

  • Column One: Feral pigs are biological time bombs. Can California stem their 'exponential' damage?

    They chew up native plants, spread disease and threaten people. California wants to ease hunting of wild pigs. Evidence suggests that won't work.

  • Russia rallies its powerful friends

    President Biden has said Russia is “isolated from the world,” but the rest of the world doesn't necessarily see it that way.Driving the news: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s friendly visits to the world’s two biggest countries — India and China — suggest that Russia is hardly a pariah.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.And while the sanctions on Russia are crippling, they’re limited mainly to NATO members and other close U.S. allies like Australia

  • Ukrainians hunting Russians as they leave Kyiv area: Pentagon update Day 36

    The Pentagon has been providing daily updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Ukraine's efforts to resist. The U.S. continues to see roughly 20% of the Russian forces that were arrayed against Kyiv repositioning away from the capital, the official said. "As these forces begin to reposition, the Ukrainians are moving against them," the official said.

  • Trump worried about John Kelly monitoring his calls on the White House switchboard and told people to hang up and call him on his cell: report

    While serving as Trump's chief of staff, John Kelly monitored the White House switchboard to see who was calling the former president, reports said.

  • Inside Ginni Thomas’ ‘Insane’ Hiring Memos for Trump

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyYears before she became one of then-President Donald Trump’s most prominent coup supporters, Ginni Thomas was already notorious in his West Wing for, among other things, ruining staffers’ afternoons by working Trump into fits of vengeful rage.“We all knew that within minutes after Ginni left her meeting with the president, he would start yelling about firing people for being disloyal,” said a former senior Trump administration officia

  • Vox Populi: 'Putin didn’t invade Ukraine while Trump was President because...'

    Reader commentary on Donald Trump, Joe Biden, the Ukraine invasion and more.

  • Psaki leaving White House for MSNBC

    After serving as White House press secretary for more than a year, Jen Psaki will leave the Biden administration for MSNBC, where she will serve as a host and on-air expert. The departure, first reported by Axios, is expected this spring.

  • Trump ally Devin Nunes loses Washington Post defamation appeal

    In a 3-0 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., said Nunes "does not point to a single statement" that was false or defamatory on its face in the February 2020 article about Russia's desire for Trump to win a second White House term. Nunes "failed to plausibly allege a claim of defamation," the court said.

  • Scoop: Key Trump aide’s absence a new clue in Jan. 6 records gap

    On Jan. 6, 2021, during an apparent seven-hour gap in White House call logs that the House select committee investigating the attack is now trying to piece together, then-President Trump's executive assistant, Molly Michael, was absent for most of the day, three sources with direct knowledge tell Axios.Why it matters: Though sources said the Trump White House's already spotty record-keeping operation had virtually collapsed by the final weeks of his presidency, Michael's absence is a previously

  • Trump Used White House Phone On Jan. 6 For Call Omitted From Record: Report

    A gap in official records raises the possibility that Donald Trump was using burner phones to speak to other officials the day of the Capitol riot.

  • Russian Troops Suffer ‘Acute Radiation Sickness’ After Digging Chernobyl Trenches

    SeanGallupSeveral hundred Russian soldiers were forced to hastily withdraw from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine after suffering “acute radiation sickness” from contaminated soil, according to Ukrainian officials.The troops, who dug trenches in a contaminated Red Forest near the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history, are now reportedly being treated in a special medical facility in Gomel, Belarus. The forest is so named because thousands of pine trees turned red during the 19

  • Kremlin 'concerned' about U.S. 'complete misunderstanding' of Putin

    Suggestions by U.S. officials that President Vladimir Putin's advisers are afraid to tell him awkward truths about Russia's military campaign in Ukraine show how little they understand him or Russia's government, the Kremlin said on Thursday. White House and European officials said on Wednesday that they believed Putin had been misled by advisers who were too scared to tell him how poorly the conflict in Ukraine was going or how badly Western sanctions had hit Russia. "To our regret - and, in fact, this probably even causes our concern - it turns out that neither the State Department nor the Pentagon has real information about what is happening in the Kremlin," Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters.