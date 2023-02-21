Treasury deputy: Russia sanctions are degrading its military

2
FATIMA HUSSEIN
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — American and allied sanctions and export controls are constraining Russia’s ability to wage war on Ukraine by degrading thousands of pieces of military equipment on the battlefield, a top Treasury Department official says.

Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo says in prepared remarks that as the war on Ukraine nears the one-year mark U.S. sanctions are proving to mount military losses as intended on the Kremlin and its military machine.

Adeyemo is set to deliver the speech Tuesday at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.

The financial penalties imposed by the U.S. and its allies “have degraded Russia’s ability to replace more than 9,000 pieces of military equipment lost since the start of the war,” Adeyemo says in the prepared remarks, adding, “Russia has also lost up to 50% of its tanks.”

More than 30 countries, including the U.S., the EU nations, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan and others — representing more than half the world’s economy — have imposed price caps on Russian oil and diesel, instituted export controls, frozen Russian Central Bank funds and restricted access to SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions.

“While we have far more to do, we are succeeding in reversing the course of Russia’s budget and undercutting its military-industrial complex,” Adeyemo says.

Adeyemo's defense of sanctions effectiveness follows President Joe Biden's unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the Friday anniversary of the Russian invasion.

“One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden said after meeting Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace. “And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you.”

As the invasion enters its second year, the U.S. will intensify its efforts to boost sanctions, Adeyemo says in the prepared remarks, including cracking down on sanctions evasion and putting economic pressure on countries and firms that continue to do business with Russia.

He acknowledges recent reports that Russia's economy is performing better than expected. This year, its economy is projected to outperform the U.K.’s, growing 0.3% while the U.K. faces a 0.6% contraction, according to the International Monetary Fund.

“While Russia’s economic data appears to be better than many expected early in the conflict," Adeyemo says, "our actions are forcing the Kremlin to use its limited resources to prop up their economy at a time where they would rather be investing every dollar in their war machine.”

___

Follow the AP's coverage of Russia's war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S., allies to tighten screws on Russian sanctions evasion -Treasury's Adeyemo

    The United States and its allies will impose new sanctions this week to crack down on Russia's efforts to evade sanctions and export controls aimed at forcing Moscow to end its war in Ukraine, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday. Adeyemo said a coalition of more than 30 countries would crack down on Russia's purchases of dual-use goods like refrigerators to secure semiconductors needed for its military. Officials would also warn companies and individuals still doing business with Russia that they faced sanctions if they continued doing so.

  • US Treasury Warns Chinese Companies On Tech Supplies to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The US won’t be afraid to sanction Chinese companies that support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said, as officials look to sever President Vladimir Putin’s financial lifeline with the conflict heading into its second year.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon,

  • As politicians get tough on KY juvenile justice, what about kids’ mental health?

    Adding fences, state police and pepper spray doesn’t help youths struggling with mental illness, critics say.

  • Indonesian police to deport mafia fugitive back to Italy

    Indonesian police said Sunday they will escort back to Italy an Italian-Australian fugitive who was arrested on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali after seven years on the run in connection with drug trafficking and organized crime. Antonio Strangio, 32, appeared on Interpol's “red notice” list when he was stopped and detained in Bali on Feb. 3 after arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

  • Michigan State basketball game vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Time, TV channel, more info

    Michigan State Spartans basketball game time, TV channel info, radio, and live score updates as they play the Indiana Hoosiers in East Lansing.

  • Belarus has no offensive group ready to attack Ukraine's Border Guards

    The situation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border is under control, and Belarus has no offensive group ready to attack from the north. Source: Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote from Demchenko: "The situation on the border with Belarus remains under full control.

  • Latest NCAA Tournament projections for Kentucky basketball ahead of its game at Florida

    John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats, now 4-7 in Quad 1 games, will have another shot at a Quad 1 victory when they face the Florida Gators on Wednesday.

  • Israel president urges consensus after judicial changes pass

    Israel's president on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition to seek dialogue and compromise after it pushed ahead with controversial judicial overhaul in a turbulent parliamentary session overnight. Isaac Herzog said it was a “difficult morning” following the late night parliamentary vote that saw two contentious pieces of legislation — part of sweeping changes that have prompted vocal criticism in Israel and abroad — pass a preliminary hurdle. Critics say the judicial overhaul underway will concentrate power in the hands of the ruling coalition in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, and erode the democratic system of checks and balances.

  • EU Weighs New Powers to Hit Those Helping Russia Evade Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of European Union member states is pushing for the bloc to ramp up its ability to hit back against those helping Russia circumvent sanctions, including through the use of trade measures. Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets Wr

  • China Tech Giants Tumble as Resurgence Spurs Fear of a Price War

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s internet firms are revving up efforts to outdo each other since Beijing began to wind back its bruising internet crackdown, spurring an abrupt surge in competition that’s threatening margins and spooking investors.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as

  • India ties up with Singapore for its first real-time overseas payments link

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India and Singapore launched on Tuesday a real-time link to facilitate easier cross-border money transfers between the two countries, the first such for the South Asian nation that is the world's biggest recipient of remittances. Transfers of funds between the two countries will now be possible using just mobile phones due to the tie-up between India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Singapore's PayNow facility. Singapore has already established a cross-border payments link with Thailand and is working on one with Malaysia, according to the website of the city-state's central bank.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William match in black and white on the BAFTAs red carpet

    Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, made a glamorous return to the British Academy Film Awards (aka BAFTAs) in matching black and white on the red carpet.

  • China furious after US warns against arming Russia: ‘The US is in no position to tell China what to do’

    China exploded at the U.S. on Monday after the U.S. accused it of considering giving weapons to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, and said it's the U.S. that is stoking conflict.

  • Get ready to spring forward: Here's when daylight saving time 2023 begins

    With the impending start of spring, here's a brief explainer on daylight saving time, how it began, and how some states want it to be permanent.

  • Nuclear Submarine Plan Shows Risk Lurking Beneath China-Australia Reset

    (Bloomberg) -- Ties between Australia and China have improved faster than many expected since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took power last year. Beijing’s reaction to Canberra’s plans for a new submarine may show whether the goodwill can last. Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Future

  • Obama Photographer Shades Trump As He Honors 4 Members Of The 'Presidents Club'

    Former White House photographer Pete Souza marked Presidents Day by showing all the living presidents who didn't incite an insurrection.

  • China may win Putin’s war in Ukraine for him

    Vladimir Putin is calling in his few remaining international allies in his latest push for victory in Ukraine. Foremost among these is China, which last year proclaimed that its friendship with Moscow had “no limits” and “no forbidden areas of cooperation”. Now that cooperation may extend to the military equipment necessary for a Russian victory.

  • Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called for Sweden and Finland to be accepted into NATO “as quickly as possible,” although his Turkish counterpart dismissed the possibility of any link between their accession and Turkey’s request for F-16 fighter jets. Turkey has delayed the Nordic countries admission to the trans-Atlantic defense alliance, citing concerns over terrorism. Meanwhile, members of the U.S. Congress have tied approval of the F-16 deal to Ankara retracting its opposition to the NATO enlargement.

  • Rep. Taylor Greene suggests 'national divorce' on Presidents Day

    Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., suggested that the United States go through a "national divorce" and have states separate along party lines on Presidents Day.

  • A GOP senator says Republican lawmakers are frustrated with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg because he wants 'everything to be climate and politically correct'

    Some GOP lawmakers have expressed dismay with Buttigieg's outreach and management style compared to other members of President Biden's cabinet.