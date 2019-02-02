Treasury Issues Investor Information on Venezuela Sanctions

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury Department issued guidance Friday on Venezuela sanctions related to the debt and equity of state-run Petroleos de Venezuela SA.

U.S. persons may continue to hold their interests in PDVSA debt and equity issued prior to August 25, 2017, but are subject to certain requirements on the sale of those interests in the secondary market, according to Treasury. Link to information here.

Related: Tankers Filled With Venezuelan Oil Are Parked in Gulf of Mexico

To contact the reporter on this story: Saleha Mohsin in Washington at smohsin2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Derek Wallbank at dwallbank@bloomberg.net, Ben Livesey

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.