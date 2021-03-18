Treasury to launch education effort for relief package

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARTIN CRUTSINGER
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will launch a major campaign to make Americans aware of the benefits available under the $1.9 trillion relief package President Joe Biden signed into law last week.

Officials at the Treasury Department briefed reporters Thursday on the efforts they are planning, including highlighting a provision in the measure that expands the child tax credit.

Under current law, most taxpayers can receive tax credits of up to $2,000 per child. The new virus relief bill increases that tax break to $3,000 for every child age 6 to 17 and $3,600 for every child under the age of 6.

The expansion of the child tax credit, along with other measures in the rescue act such as impact payments of up to $1,400 for eligible family members, will cut childhood poverty in half this year, according to an analysis done by the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University.

But officials face the challenge of getting the word out to families that they qualify for the new benefits.

Treasury officials detailed how the IRS will establish an on-line portal for taxpayers to update their relevant tax data to obtain the expanded child tax credits, such as notifying the government of the birth of a child in 2021. These updates will allow the IRS to make mid-year payment adjustments.

“In addition to this online tool, the Treasury Department and IRS will will carry out a sweeping public awareness campaign ... to reach all Americans who may be eligible for this financial assistance,” a Treasury fact sheet said in reference to the expanded child tax credits.

On Wednesday, Treasury said in the first week since Biden signed the $1.9 trillion relief package into law, officials have disbursed 90 million in economic impact payments totaling $242 billion. The bulk of those payments were made by the IRS as direct deposits into bank accounts.

After signing the bill last week, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made the first stops on what will be a nationwide tour by administration officials aimed at highlighting the benefits of the new relief package.

Recommended Stories

  • SunTrust Bank Is Offering a $1,000 Bonus to New Advantage Checking Customers Through March

    If you’re a fan of free money, then earning one of the best bank bonuses is an easy way to make some extra cash. The latest bank bonus offer from SunTrust Bank is definitely a promotion to get excited about. There are some requirements to meet, including opening both a new eligible checking account and …

  • IRS chief says increase in enforcement budget would boost tax collection

    The Internal Revenue Service could return about $5 to $7 of increased tax collection for every additional dollar that its enforcement budget is increased, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig told a congressional panel on Thursday. Rettig told a House Ways and Means Committee oversight hearing that a $1 billion increase in the agency's budget would allow it to add about 4,500 revenue officers and agents. The agency has lost about 15,000 enforcement staff over the past decade as its budgets were cut.

  • U.S. Treasury plans to finalize rules on state, local stimulus payments within 60 days

    Payments to U.S. states, municipalities, territories and tribal governments under President Joe Biden's stimulus act will take about 60 days to go out as the U.S. Treasury writes rules on how the funds can be used, Treasury officials said on Thursday. A Treasury official told reporters on a conference call that the department would consult with state and local governments in coming weeks on the program, which provides up to $350 billion to close budget gaps opened up by the coronavirus pandemic. The official, asked about a lawsuit filed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost challenging a provision that prohibits coronavirus funds from being used to subsidize tax cuts, said it was not new for Congress to establish reasonable conditions for the use of federal funds provided to states.

  • Twelve jurors seated for Minneapolis ex-police officer's trial in George Floyd's death

    Twelve jurors were seated by Thursday afternoon in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's deadly arrest last year, a process complicated by the city's announcement of a $27 million settlement with Floyd's family. The three members seated on Thursday — two white women and a Black woman — joined a group of jurors diverse in race and age, drawn from in and around Minnesota's largest city since the trial began last week. The court still seeks to select two alternates to join the 12 jurors, who will weigh what is seen as a landmark case concerning how U.S. law enforcement polices Black people.

  • Largest Bitcoin Fund Manager Grayscale Launches Five More Crypto Trusts, $LPT Rallies 265% After News

    Leading digital asset manager Grayscale will launch five more cryptocurrency trusts, according to reports from the company’s founder Barry Silbert. What Happened: “Digital currencies have reached an inflection point. Investor demand has never been higher, and every day we’re seeing new entrants to what has surely become a bona fide asset class,” commented Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein in a press release. The new trusts will offer investors exposure to five cryptocurrencies – Basic Attention Token ($BAT), Chainlink ($LINK), Decentraland ($MANA), Filecoin ($FIL), and Livepeer ($LPT). The price of the tokens named in Grayscale’s new trusts rallied after the news, particularly $LPT which gained over 265% in the past 24-hours. Why it matters: Grayscale Investments manages the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Btc) (OTCMKTS: GBTC) which is the largest Bitcoin investment vehicle in the space with more than $36.1 billion in assets under management. At the time of writing, the trust holds over 655,000 units of Bitcoin accounting for over 3.5% of the digital asset’s total supply, making it the largest public holder of Bitcoin to date. It has often been considered the investment vehicle of choice, particularly for institutions looking for exposure to the digital asset. According to reports, the largest holder of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) that owns over 8,531,330 shares valued at over $368 million. Grayscale launching new trusts for these five cryptocurrencies grants an added layer of credibility to them, which may have been the cause for the positive price action seen in these tokens. The Livepeer token ($LPT) price, in particular, was more positively impacted than the rest because of its relatively smaller market cap and community support. Livepeer ranks 217 in market cap and witnessed a 2036% increase in trading volume in the past 24hours. The other tokens named by Grayscale all fall within the top 100 coins by market cap but still enjoyed some positive price action. $BAT rallied 33%, $FIL by 26%, $LINK by 8.8%, and $MANA by 28% following the news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Becomes Best Performing Asset Of The Decade, Returning Ten Times More Than Nasdaq 100Blockchain Game Token ALICE Rises 60,000% in 30 Seconds Following Binance Listing© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 13 things you probably didn't know about 'She's the Man'

    From behind-the-scenes secrets to fun facts, here are some things you might not know about "She's the Man," starring Channing Tatum and Amanda Bynes.

  • FedEx higher after-hours following revenue, EPS beat

    FedEX reported earnings that topped estimated, reporting $21.5 billion in revenue and an adjusted EPS of $3.47, compared to Street estimates of&nbsp;$20.02 billion in revenue and an adjusted EPS of $3.22 Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the other key metrics.

  • IRS Moves Tax Day Back 1 Month. Here's How It Affects Stimulus Checks and Unemployment

    Should you delay your tax return? If you collected unemployment benefits in 2020, you may want to hold off on filing your taxes. Wait until the IRS issues complete guidelines to ensure that income is reported correctly and you get the tax-free unemployment benefits you're entitled to.

  • When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? 90 million already arrive, more hitting ‘in the coming weeks’

    Now that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, the wait is on for the sweeping package's $1,400 stimulus checks.

  • How a Petrobras sacking ended Bolsonaro's free-market flirtation

    For many investors, President Jair Bolsonaro killed the dream of Brazil’s free-market renaissance with a Friday night Facebook post. In a curt public statement on Feb. 19, Bolsonaro canned the head of state-run oil firm Petrobras, who had infuriated the president by raising fuel prices. Bolsonaro then named a retired Army general with no experience in the oil and gas industry to lead Latin America's biggest crude producer.

  • Biden says his dog Major will return to the White House after biting incident

    Major, one of the US president's two dogs, left the White House after an alleged biting incident.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • McDavid has goal and 2 assists, Oilers beat Flames 7-3

    NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 7-3 on Wednesday night to split the two-game series. McDavid has 18 goals and leads the NHL with 38 assists and 56 points. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jesse Puljujarvi, Dominik Kahun, Darnell Nurse, Zack Kassian and Alex Chiasson also scored to help the Oilers rebound from a 4-3 loss Monday night in the series opener.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Mitch McConnell says Asian Americans "should not have to experience discrimination"

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — whose wife is of Asian heritage — addressed this week's mass shooting in Georgia by saying Thursday that "Asian Americans should not have to experience discrimination anywhere."What he's saying: “Committing a crime against anyone because of his or her national origin or race is deeply wrong and antithetical to our founding principles," McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement to Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMcConnell spoke two days after the attack that killed eight — six of them Asian Americans.While police have yet to label it a hate crime, it sparked fear among Asian Americans across the country and a public reckoning about their treatment growing from a string of prior attacks.Why it matters: McConnell, the most prominent Republican in the Senate, had yet to publicly weigh in on Tuesday's shooting.Questions about his views were especially pointed because his wife, Elaine Chao, who served as Transportation secretary under President Trump, was born in Taipei, Taiwan. She emigrated to the United States when she was eight years old.Critics blamed Trump's rhetoric against China following the outbreak of the coronavirus for fueling an uptick in anti-Asian violence across the U.S.The former president labeled COVID-19 the "Chinese virus," "Wuhan virus" and "kung flu."Go deeper: The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University found that anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in America's largest cities jumped nearly 150% in 2020.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Armie Hammer accused of 'violently' raping a woman for more than 4 hours and committing 'other acts of violence' against her

    A woman, identified as Effie, said in a press conference Thursday that she thought the "Social Network" actor "was going to kill me."

  • Republican Rep. Chip Roy uses hearing on anti-Asian discrimination to 'glorify lynching' and criticize China

    Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) kicked off a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the recent spike in hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans with some comments that drew fierce blowback. Roy began by acknowledging the Tuesday shooting in Atlanta that killed six Asian women as tragedy, but then pivoted to criticize the hearing and declare he believes in justice in unrelated situations as well. "There's an old saying in Texas about 'find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree,'" he said. "You know, we take justice very seriously." "There's old sayings in Texas about find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree. You know, we take justice very seriously, & we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys." -- here's Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) glorifying lynchings during hearing on violence against Asian-Americans pic.twitter.com/uy5irfmJCo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2021 California Rep. Ted Lieu (D) said Roy's comments "glorified lynching." Chip Roy glorified lynching at a hearing on violence against Asians. The largest mass lynching in US history was against Chinese immigrants. I served on active duty in the US military to defend @chiproytx’s right to say stupid, racist stuff. I just wish he would stop saying it. https://t.co/9pHb3ERgaN — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 18, 2021 Roy later defended his comments, telling Mediaite: "Apparently some folks are freaking out that I used an old expression about finding all the rope in Texas and a tall oak tree about carrying out justice against bad guys. ... I meant it. We need more justice and less thought police. We need to stop evil doers – such as those who carried out the attack in Atlanta this week, or cartels abusing little children, or those who kill our cops on the streets. We should restore order by tamping out evil actors… not turn America into an authoritarian state like the Chinese Communists who seek to destroy us. No apologies." His defense echoed other remarks that angered lawmakers during the hearing. Though the focus was on racist violence and discrimination against Asian Americans, Roy ranted against the Chinese government. "I think the Chinese Communist Party running the country of China, I think they are the bad guys," he said. Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) argued that using the hearing for irrelevant criticism of China's government was another example of rhetoric that could encourage anti-Asian sentiment in general in the U.S. "This hearing was to address the hurt and pain of our community and to find solutions," says Rep. Grace Meng in forceful response to Rep. Chip Roy's opening remarks on "policing of rhetoric" in hearing. "We will not let you take our voice away from us." https://t.co/oaHKPQWuSd pic.twitter.com/ggr3IbcZ6z — ABC News (@ABC) March 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutorsWoman alleges Armie Hammer 'violently raped' her in 2017Let informed people be jurors

  • TurboTax and H&R Block customers face delays on $10,200 unemployment tax break in stimulus

    The stimulus plan includes a tax break on the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits, but TurboTax and H&R Block need time to update their software.