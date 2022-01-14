Treasury Market Stages Reprieve Rally as Yield Surge Lures Cash

Michael MacKenzie
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- After the relentless bout of selling that kicked off the year, buyers of longer-maturity Treasuries are swooping back in, extending a reprieve to a market rattled by surging inflation and a move toward tighter monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Benchmark 10-year yields have stepped back from their highest level since January 2020, spurred in part by oversees investors drawn in by the spike during the first week of the year. A $22 billion auction of 30-year Treasuries on Thursday cleared with virtually no discount to prevailing yields. Prices gained afterward, driving down some yields by four basis points on the day, with the sale seen as a key test of demand.

The steadying marks a welcome, if potentially temporary, break from what had been a brutal start to the year for Treasuries due to growing conviction the Fed is poised to start raising rates in March and begin shrinking its $8.8 trillion balance sheet in the second half. This week’s yield pullback reflects the view the market repriced too much, too quickly given the uncertain outlook, even if there’s widespread consensus rates will rise as the central bank pulls back the tide of cash it’s been pumping out since the onset of the pandemic.

“The initial bond-bearish euphoria appears to be waning,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets. “But the combination of stability in other asset classes and further progress toward the cycle’s first hike will steadily embolden those anticipating higher yields.”

The respite also likely reflects the still-loose policy of the central bank, which is set to keep buying more bonds until March even as consumer prices jump at the fastest annual pace since 1982 and wages rise. At the same time, there are questions about whether a series of relatively shallow rate hikes will tamp down inflation -- or if the Fed will find itself behind the curve, fighting a type of wage-price spiral like the one that gripped the nation in the early 1980s.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week the central bank is prepared to crank up the pace of tightening if needed, and some Fed officials have been pushing for the bank to shrink its bond holdings at a faster pace.

The Fed’s trajectory is seen justifying a climb in 10-year yields above 2%, an area previously frequented in mid-2019. The benchmark yield climbed two basis points to 1.73% in early Asian trading Friday.

‘Makes Sense’

“A 10-year Treasury yield rising toward 2.25% makes sense with the Fed indicating that it will make a fast start to tightening this year,” said Jason Bloom, head of fixed income and alternatives ETF strategies at Invesco.

Based on the current level of historically low long-dated yields, the bond market expects a rapid moderation of inflation and remains skeptical the Fed can raise overnight rates much beyond 2% without sparking financial turmoil for a deeply indebted economy.

“The market thinks the Fed will not raise rates beyond 2.5% without triggering a recession,” Bloom said.

Such expectations have underpinned buying of 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week after yields rose from 1.51% and 1.90% at the end of December. Another supportive factor is foreign demand, given long-dated Treasury yields are comfortably higher than those of their main sovereign rivals. Once the 10-year Treasury is hedged via the currency market, a European investor is left with a yield around 1%, “the most in five years,” Saxo Bank said in a research note this week.

Garry Evans, chief global asset allocation strategist at BCA Research, expects the Fed to make three quarter-point hikes this year, with the risk of a fourth, and downplays the risk of a faster tightening cycle. But he said “a price/wage spiral” would prompt more aggressive moves.

“There is a risk that wages go higher and the Fed starts worrying,” Evans said, after which “the market starts pricing in a scenario that the Fed has lost control of inflation.”

Consensus Challenge

Such a turn would challenge the current broad consensus that rate hikes primarily drive up policy-sensitive short-dated yields, resulting in a flatter curve as those on 10- and 30-year bonds rise at a slower pace. But that reflects the traditional view that rate hikes will slow growth and inflation, which seems by no means assured given how historically low rates will remain even after this year’s expected cycle of increases.

“We won’t really know what inflation looks like, and whether the Fed is behind the curve, until the end of this year,” Invesco’s Bloom said.

In the near term, the case for higher yields has room to build once excessively bearish positioning clears and some investors close out trades to pocket recent gains. Taking a negative view had become very crowded at the start of this week, with net-bearish positions at their highest level since 2017, according to a survey from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A resumption of Treasury selling may well start ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting at the end of January as investors seek to get out ahead of any hawkish surprises.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Regulators tell exchanges to get ready for "hybrid" working

    Global securities regulators began reviewing on Thursday whether to toughen up operational resilience at exchanges and other market infrastructure in light of the extreme trading volatility in 2020 when economies went into lockdown to fight the pandemic. While much trading is already electronic, the curbs led to the New York Stock Exchange and London Metal Exchange temporarily closing their floors at a time when trading in markets was at its most volatile since Black Monday in 1987 in the United States. Current resilience requirements for exchanges, clearing houses and settlement systems worked well, but there are opportunities for further improvements, the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) said in a statement.

  • Central banks start turning off the cash taps

    As speculation grows about when the Federal Reserve will begin reducing the size of its balance sheet, some analysts say the era of "quantitative tightening" has already started. Central bank balance sheets ballooned after the pandemic struck in 2020, but with economies rebounding and inflation soaring above target, central bankers are preparing markets for a reversal to their bond-buying stimulus. Below are a series of graphics laying out the scale of central bank stimulus and what might happen next.

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Is Tumbling. Raising Capital Is Raising Worries.

    Space-tourism company Virgin Galactic will raise $425 million to $500 million in debt that could be converted to stock, diluting existing shareholders.

  • Jack Dorsey proposes a legal defense fund for Bitcoin developers

    Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has proposed a legal defense fund to protect Bitcoin developers from lawsuit that could hurt the ecosystem.

  • Is Square Stock A Buy Amid Rebranding To Block And Afterpay Acquisition?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.

  • Labor Secretary on Amazon union vote: Workers ‘should be able to organize without any interference’

    US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh voiced an indirect but resolute defense of worker organizing in response to a question about the re-vote in Bessemer, calling on all employers to refrain from interference with union drives at their workplaces.

  • J.P. Morgan Bullish on These 3 Dividend Stocks for up to 9% Yield

    When it comes to forecasting the year ahead, it’s only natural to turn to the experts. No one has a crystal ball, to show what’s coming up, but the market’s most successful players – major league investors, corporate CEOs, financial gurus – have built their reputations by correctly interpreting the current signs, and following them to returns and profits. JPMorgan's Jaime Dimon stands tall in this company. Dimon heads the largest of the US banking firms; JPM controls $3.79 trillion in total asse

  • Morgan Stanley’s Shalett Says Many Stocks Have Already Corrected

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Lisa Shalett says stock investors need not wait for a correction to buy because for many companies, it’s already happened.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on Masks“If you look und

  • Fed Balance Sheet May Shrink By $100 Billion A Month, Adding To Stock Market Risk

    The Federal Reserve plan to shrink its balance sheet has big implications for the economy, interest rates and stock prices.

  • Richmond Fed’s Barkin said interest-rate hikes to depend how quickly inflation slows

    The president of the Richmond Federal Reserve on Thursday said the speed at which the U.S. central bank raises interest rates to head off high U.S. inflation will depend on how quickly price pressures recede.

  • Lael Brainard Says Inflation Is ‘Too High.’ She’s Open to a Rate Hike in March.

    Reducing inflation is the Federal Reserve's most important task for the foreseeable future, says Fed Gov. Lael Brainard at her confirmation hearing to become vice chair of the central bank.

  • Treasuries Are a Losing Investment Compared With These Bonds

    For those looking for a safe investment, Bank of America advises considering a class of corporate bonds with a particularly bright outlook.

  • Supreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court blocked the centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s push to get more people vaccinated amid a Covid-19 surge, rejecting an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that would have required 80 million workers to get shots or periodic tests.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to

  • Fed’s Mester backs shrinking balance sheet ‘as fast as we can’ without pushing markets off track

    Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Wednesday backed shrinking the Fed's balance sheet as fast as possible without disturbing financial markets.

  • Could This Huge 401(k) and IRA Disadvantage Be Mitigated This Year?

    Workplace 401(k) accounts and IRA accounts are two of the best types of retirement investment accounts because of the tax advantages they provide. The accounts are subject to Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) rules. Starting at age 72, you must begin taking a certain amount of money out of your investment account whether you want to or not.

  • Commodity Trader King Eyes $200 Oil After Record Hedge Fund Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- A hedge fund run by commodities trader Doug King posted a record return last year, thanks to soaring energy, food, power and freight prices.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on MasksKing’s $244 m

  • Smaller Gain in U.S. Producer Prices Is Hint of Cooler Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices paid to U.S. producers decelerated in December as two key drivers of inflation in 2021 -- food and energy -- declined from a month earlier, representing a respite in the recent trend of sizable increases.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an

  • Goldman Sachs sees gains of up to 60% in these 3 beaten-down stocks — if you're a risk-averse investor worried about market highs, they might be for you

    Not every stock with big potential has shot through the roof this year.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • Energy-drink company Monster acquires Colorado's largest craft brewery

    Colorado’s largest craft brewery has been acquired by Monster Beverage Corp. (Nasdaq: MNST) in a deal that will offer Oskar Blues Brewery much deeper financial reserves but will put the Longmont business and the other breweries it owns on a previously uncharted course. The Corona, California-based energy-drink maker announced Thursday that it’s acquired CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC for $330 million in cash, pending regulatory approval. CANarchy, formed after Fireman Capital Partners of Massachusetts acquired Oskar Blues and then began adding other craft beermakers to its fold, also includes Cigar City Brewing of Florida, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery of Utah, Deep Ellum Brewing Company of Texas and Perrin Brewing Company of Michigan.