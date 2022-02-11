Treasury Market Limps Toward End of One of Its Worst Weeks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael MacKenzie and Edward Bolingbroke
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • James B. Bullard
    Federal Reserve Bank president

(Bloomberg) -- One of the most punishing weeks ever for holders of U.S. Treasuries failed to turn around Friday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Yields remained near the highest levels of the past year for most notes and bonds despite ebbing anxiety about the potential for an emergency rate increase by the Federal Reserve before its March meeting.

The most policy-sensitive yields were spurred to the highest levels in a year Thursday by the hottest inflation data in four decades and calls for the benchmark rate to increase by at least a percentage point by July. Comments by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who advocated for an accelerated pace of policy tightening including the first half-percentage point rise since 2000, unleashed speculation that the central bank might even consider raising rates before its next scheduled policy meeting in March.

Friday brought some initial relief even as traders continued to price in hikes at each of the seven remaining policy meetings this year. The University of Michigan’s gauge of consumer sentiment fell more than expected to a 10-year low. By midday in New York, yields were back to little changed from closing levels Thursday, when the two-year rose 21.4 basis points, its biggest increase a decade and the 10-year exceeded the 2% threshold for the first time since 2019.

“There has been no sign of the Fed pushing back on market pricing in more rate hikes and we are in an upward rate trajectory at the moment,” said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates trading and strategy for AmeriVet Securities. “The 10-year breaking 2% was symbolic in our view, it can run towards 2.15% as the market is not sure where the terminal funds rate will end up at.”

Still, the fed funds futures market repaired the damage caused Thursday by comments from Bullard, with the February contract back to a price of 99.90, implying a rate of 0.10%. After Bullard’s comments were reported the contract fell to 99.845, pricing in a 30% chance of an inter-meeting hike.

Among other considerations, an inter-meeting rate increase would be unusual because the Fed is slated to announce its final monthly schedule for asset purchases at the end of the day, and Fed officials have said rate increases are unlikely until that process concludes.

“The market is leading the Fed, not the other way around,” said John Brady, managing director at R.J. O’Brien, a futures brokerage in Chicago. “The only policy that the Fed will lead the market is on quantitative tightening, roll-off, and the shedding of assets.”

Selling in the long end was driven in part by large block trades and some pullback in curve-flattening trades. “It does make sense to see some steepening after the pronounced flattening we have seen recently,” said Faranello. The 30-year bond yield led the selling, with a rise of 3.5 basis points to 2.34%.

The path of tighter policy and how that drives Treasury yields and the shape of the curve rests primarily with the how quickly inflation pressure fades in the coming months.

“I’m not sure inflation peaks in February, March as it does not just reflect supply-chain issues,” said Tracy Chen, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global. “The shortage of labor is more than a cyclical.”

With the 10-year yield having risen to its average of 2.02% over the past decade, according to Bloomberg, Chen said uncertainty about inflation and the ensuing Fed policy response warranted sticking to the sidelines for now as there remains “a risk of a more disorderly selloff in bonds.”

(Adds trader and investor comments and fed funds futures activity, updates yield levels.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Bullard calls for big hike in interest rates to fight inflation

    (Reuters) -St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday that he has become "dramatically" more hawkish in light of the hottest inflation reading in nearly 40 years, and he now wants a full percentage point of interest rate hikes over the next three U.S. central bank policy meetings. Within minutes, Bullard's view became the market's view, with rate futures contracts now fully pricing an increase in the Fed's target range for its policy rate to 1%-1.25% by the end of its policy meeting in June, with some bets on an even steeper rate hike path. "I'd like to see 100 basis points in the bag by July 1," Bullard told Bloomberg News in an interview, after a U.S. government report showed inflation rose 7.5% in the 12 months through January.

  • Inflation has knocked back the market. Here are the key S&P 500 and tech stock levels one strategist fears.

    Our call of the day says this market is down, but not out yet. Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat, is watching out for some key equity levels before pressing the panic button.

  • Afghanistan conflict: US plans to use frozen funds for 9/11 victims and relief

    The US has been holding the funds since the Taliban took over Afghanistan last year.

  • Australia drops landmark criminal cartel case against Citi, Deutsche

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia on Friday withdrew a cartel lawsuit against Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and four former executives over a $1.8 billion share issue, a stunning retreat from what would have been the country's biggest white-collar criminal trial. After nearly four years of pre-trial hearings in packed courtrooms, federal prosecutors said they had pulled the case after reviewing the evidence and concluding "there were no longer reasonable prospects of conviction". The scope of the lawsuit had narrowed in recent months with prosecutors already having dropped charges against the former head of Citi in Australia, the client for the stock issue in question, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, and ANZ's former treasurer.

  • Russia Raises Interest Rate as Threat of Sanctions Looms

    Russia’s central bank raised its key interest rate in response to stubbornly high inflation and the threat of Western sanctions targeted at the country’s financial system.

  • California Heat Raises Fire Risk as LA Set to Bake on Super Bowl Weekend

    (Bloomberg) -- Winter heat will bear down on Los Angeles through Super Bowl weekend, extending a spell of record-breaking temperatures in southern California and raising the threat of wildfires.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapA heat advi

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Has Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced:

  • Stocks Fall Amid Ukraine Concerns, Inflation Data

    Indexes were weighed down by anxieties about the Federal Reserve’s plans for monetary tightening and tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Exxon Mobil expands oil futures, products trading in Europe

    Exxon Mobil is injecting new cash into oil trading in Europe after a retreat on its ambitious expansion plans last year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. Exxon slashed funding for its trading division in 2020 as part of wider cuts, leaving traders without the capital they needed to take full advantage of the volatile oil market during peak COVID-19 lockdowns. The company’s cautious strategy during the pandemic sparked the exodus of some senior-level recruits from the previous couple of years, along with Exxon veterans, after they were restricted to routine hedging and deals.

  • You Can Now Book a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Suite at the Plaza Hotel

    (Bloomberg) -- City dwellers may be craving a return to 2019-like normalcy, but for visitors to Manhattan it will soon be possible to rewind the clock much further: to the early 1960s. That’s courtesy of the storied Plaza Hotel and Amazon Prime Video, which are teaming up to recreate aspects of the hit show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Emmy award-winning comedy will begin streaming its fourth season debut on Feb. 18. Although the hotel itself is not prominently featured in the show, a suite on

  • Inflation Is Red Hot. How to Protect Your Portfolio and Grow Income.

    With inflation surging on items from groceries to cars, investors can find refuge—and income—in dividend ETFs. Consider these funds.

  • Why Teladoc Stock Jumped on Friday

    The stock's gain was likely due to an analyst's move to start coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a price target well above where shares of the growth stock are trading today. Goldman Sachs analyst Cindy Motz thinks Teladoc is well positioned for the ongoing digitalization of healthcare. The analyst's bullish note comes ahead of Teladoc's fourth-quarter earnings report later this month.

  • Pelosi, Schumer signal they'd support ban on stock trading for Congress

    Both Democrats and Republicans favor a ban and are working on legislation with stiffer restrictions on lawmakers' portfolios.

  • Here's Why Bloom Energy Stock Popped More Than 10% Friday

    The fuel cell company told investors it expects to generate positive cash flow from operations in 2022.

  • Stock Market Rally Stalls As Inflation, Treasury Yields Soar: Weekly Review

    The stock market rally remains stuck in a recent range as the major indexes slashed weekly gains on hot inflation. Treasury yields surged.

  • Tesla recalls 580,000 electric cars over ‘boombox’ safety issue

    Tesla has been told to fix more than half a million cars in the US over concerns that a safety feature designed to alert pedestrians to the cars’ presence could be drowned out by its “boombox” feature.

  • Could the Fed convene a surprise meeting to hike interest rates? The markets are beginning to price it in, and it’s walloping stocks

    An inter-meeting FOMC session? A 50-point rate hike? The hawks say it’s all a possibility.

  • Why Chemours Stock Dropped 14.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the specialty chemicals company didn't react well to its earnings update, though the numbers weren't exactly terrible.

  • Tech stocks ‘in for tumultuous times’ similar to March of 2000, Lux Capital founder says

    Lux Capital Founder & Managing Director Josh Wolfe joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss venture capital (VC) investing trends and the outlook for tech stocks.

  • After Alphabet’s Stock Split, Amazon and Others Look Ripe to Split Shares

    Stock splits generally lift the share prices, and if giants Amazon.com follow in its footsteps, the S&P 500 would see a big boost, as well.