Treasury nominee Adeyemo says pandemic aid to poorest countries critical to U.S. interests

Adewale Adeyemo confirmation hearing to be Deputy Secretary of the Treasury
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden's nominee for the No. 2 job at the U.S. Treasury, said it was critical to end the COVID-19 pandemic everywhere around the globe, and doing so would require providing resources to some of the poorest countries.

Adeyemo made the comment at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee when asked about a possible new allocation of the International Monetary Fund's own currency, or Special Drawing Rights, to provide additional resources.

"We need to be sure that countries around the world are put in a position to deal with the pandemic and its results," Adeyemo said. "Providing financial resources to some of the most poorest countries in the world is going to be critical to our national security if we seek to make sure that COVID-19 isn't something that continues to affect us."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)

