Sunak plays down financial crisis risk as lender makes offer for Silicon Valley Bank UK

Silicon Valley Bank

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have tried to allay fears of a new financial crisis after British startups were left on the brink from the first bank collapse since 2008.

The Prime Minister told reporters on a flight to the United States that there was “no systemic contagion risk” following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

The Chancellor said earlier on Sunday that the Treasury was working to find a solution for clients of its UK branch that “minimises, or if we possibly can, avoids” losses to companies caught up in the chaos.

Warnings from the tech sector of mass company collapses without adequate intervention were expected to hit jittery financial markets hard on Monday morning.

More than 200 tech bosses wrote to Mr Hunt on the weekend warning that they face an "existential threat" as they would be unable to stay afloat and pay staff without intervention.

The Chancellor warned that tech companies face a “serious risk” from the bank’s collapse and insisted the Government would do “everything we can” to protect them.

Mr Hunt, speaking to Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, also said: “The first thing I want to say is that the Governor of the Bank of England has said that there is not a systemic risk to the financial system, so people should be reassured by that."

Officials had been scrambling to find a buyer before SVB UK would be placed into insolvency procedures at midnight by the Bank of England.

Several banks were in talks about a potential takeover on Sunday, including OakNorth Bank and the Bank of London.

The latter confirmed it had submitted a formal proposal for the bank on behalf of a consortium of private equity firms.

Observers said an immediate takeover would ensure the least fallout for customers who should be able to access their funds again within days.

Mr Hunt, who has previously aired ambitions about London becoming the next Silicon Valley, also said he was looking for ways to extend a temporary cash lifeline to firms.

The Government would ensure “the short term operational and cashflow needs of Silicon Valley Bank UK customers are able to be met,” he said.

Without a buyer stepping in before the start of the insolvency process, firms face a much longer wait to get their money back.

SVB UK has 3,300 customers in Britain. It had nearly £7bn in deposits when it was deemed insolvent, according to the Financial Times.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme guarantees deposits below £85,000 are returned within seven days, while larger amounts risk getting tied up in a lengthy process.

“It could take years, certainly months,” said Jeremy Whiteson, partner in Fladgate’s Restructuring and Insolvency practice.

Experts believe there is little chance of similar scenarios playing out at other UK banks, but there are still significant risks.

“If this does get drawn out in the US and there are businesses who fail because of it - that's when the risk of contagion is high,” said Varun Paul, a former head of the Bank of England’s Fintech Hub who now works for fintech firm Fireblocks.

If the authorities fail to come up with a solution there could be “contagion via the real economy, as well as through confidence in how the system works,” he added.

“People could start withdrawing funds from smaller banks and park them in one of the big banks. So you could have small banks suffering as a result of that, losing their otherwise stable deposits.”

According to Mr Paul, the cost to UK taxpayers should be relatively limited in the first instance, as SVB UK should have the vast majority of the funds.

“There doesn't appear to be a big hole in the funding of the bank so the cost should only be the temporary nature of providing that credit.”

The fallout from the SVB UK’s troubles is hitting large parts of the tech sector, warned Check Warner, co-founder and partner of Ada Ventures, a venture capital fund.

“It will be affecting anywhere from 30 to 50pc of all UK tech companies who either have all their funds, or some of their funds there,” she said.

“It causes huge questions for what institutions are safe, frankly, and how we can actually operate and do business in this country if we don't feel that our deposits in a bank are safe. Are we supposed to put cash under the sofa?”

Ms Warner also raised concerns that a temporary emergency cash lifeline from the Treasury would only delay the inevitable for many companies if no long-term solution is found.

The industry has been in close talks with the Government over the weekend.

In the US, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Federal Government would not bail out Silicon Valley Bank but was working to help depositors unable to access their funds.

Ms Yellen emphasised in an interview with CBS that that the situation was materially different to the financial crisis nearly 15 years ago when the Government had to bailout banks.

“We’re not going to do that again," she said. "But we are concerned about depositors, and we’re focused on trying to meet their needs.”

Like Mr Hunt and Mr Sunak, Ms Yellen also tried to reassure Americans that there would be no wider knock on effects from the bank’s collapse.

“The American banking system is really safe and well capitalised," she said. "It’s resilient.”

Silicon Valley Bank’s failure is the second largest in US history, trumped only by the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008. It is the 16th largest bank in the US.