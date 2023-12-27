Treasury says 2024 Budget to be held on 6 March

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver the 2024 spring Budget on 6 March, the Treasury has said.

The statement will include the government's tax and spending plans as well as new growth and borrowing forecasts.

It could be the last opportunity for the government to announce significant changes to tax policy before the general election.

Reports have suggested it could contain further tax cuts.

The chancellor used his last big fiscal speech, the Autumn Statement, to extend tax breaks for business and cut National Insurance.

However, those policy decisions did not prevent taxes staying at their highest level on record due to a continued freeze on tax thresholds.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has been formally commissioned to publish economic forecasts on that day.