Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: No bailout for Silicon Valley Bank, focus is on helping depositors

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ruled out a bailout from the federal government for now-collapsed Silicon Valley Bank, but said that the government will step in to help depositors in some capacity.

“We’re not going to do that again,” Yellen said on CBS’ “Face the Nation”, referring to the 2007-2009 financial crisis that led to a massive government rescue aimed at heading off a wider catastrophe. “But we are concerned about depositors and are focused on trying to meet their needs.”

She declined to provide specifics on potential steps the government will take.

“I simply want to say that we’re very aware of the problems that depositors will have, many of them are small businesses that employ people across the country,” Yellen said. “Of course, this is a significant concern.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen participates in a meeting with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Jan. 10, 2023 in Washington.

What happened to Silicon Valley Bank?

Silicon Valley Bank, a financial institution deeply connected with technology start ups and venture capital, collapsed due to the downturn of technology stocks and the Federal Reserve’s interest hikes, ultimately resulting in a bank run that led to Friday's collapse.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took over the bank and said that deposits will be available on Monday morning, but the federal government only insures deposits up to $250,000 per depositor. A majority of the bank’s deposits are uninsured, given the bank’s customer base being largely comprised of tech workers and wealthy venture capitalists.

A customer stands outside of a shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters on March 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Silicon Valley Bank was shut down on Friday morning by California regulators and was put in control of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Echoes of 2008 financial crisis

The collapse, the second largest bank failure in U.S. history, has roiled Wall Street ahead of Monday morning's opening of the stock market. It was also the biggest collapse of a financial institution since the demise of Washington Mutual in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.

Silicon Valley Bank’s parent company, SVB Financial Group is searching for a buyer as a potential solution, Bloomberg reported. Without providing details, Yellen said the situation will be addressed “in a timely way.”

“This is really a decision for the FDIC, as it decides on what the best course is to resolve this firm. And I’m sure they’re considering a wide range of available options. That would include acquisitions,” Yellen continued.

The bank’s failure has also raised concern about a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, but Yellen sought to reassure Americans that the collapse is an isolated incident.

“What I do want to do is emphasize that the American banking system is really safe and well-capitalized, it’s resilient,” said Yellen.

A pedestrian speaks on a mobile telephone as he walks past Silicon Valley Banks headquarters in Santa Clara, California on March 10, 2023. - US authorities swooped in and seized the assets of SVB, a key lender to US startups since the 1980s, after a run on deposits made it no longer tenable for the medium-sized bank to stay afloat on its own.

