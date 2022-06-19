Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says a federal gas tax holiday is 'certainly worth considering'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John L. Dorman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Janet Yellen
    Janet Yellen
    Economist
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a House Financial Services Committee on May, 12 2022.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.Graeme Jennings - Pool/Getty Images

  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a federal gas tax holiday was "certainly worth considering."

  • She made the comments on ABC's "This Week," where she spoke about the state of the economy.

  • Yellen said inflation was "unacceptably high," but argued that a recession was not "inevitable."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday expressed an openness to a federal gas tax holiday as motorists continue to bear the brunt of high fuel costs.

During an interview on ABC's "This Week," the former Federal Reserve chair told host George Stephanopoulos that the proposal is worth considering by the Biden administration, especially as she spoke of inflation in the U.S. being "unacceptably high."

"President Biden wants to do anything he possibly can to help consumers," she said. "Gas prices have risen a great deal and it's clearly burdening households, so he stands ready to work with Congress and that's an idea that's certainly worth considering."

As of Sunday, the price of gas is averaging slightly under $5 a gallon, and many lawmakers — including a growing number of Democrats — are looking into the suspension of the federal gas tax as a way to provide relief to consumers.

In the interview, Yellen also brushed off talk that a recession is "inevitable."

Since the beginning of the year, unemployment has remained low and wages have risen, although not nearly enough to counter the effects of inflation among American consumers.

"It's President Biden's top priority to bring it down and chair [Jerome] Powell has said that his goal is to bring inflation down while maintaining a strong labor market," she said. "That's going to take skill and luck, but, I believe it's possible — I don't think a recession is inevitable."

A gas tax holiday would require congressional approval, but Biden could prod more Democrats to support the bill if he throws his weight behind the idea.

Last week, Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon wrote a letter to Biden asking that he reject a suspension of the gas tax, arguing that it "would blow a massive hole in the federal transportation and infrastructure budget."

The congressman said that even a temporary reduction in the federal gas tax would hurt projects tied into the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which was signed into law last year.

Several states — including Georgia, Maryland, and New York — already have enacted state gas tax holidays.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. reviews China tariffs, possible pause on federal gas tax to curb inflation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration is reviewing the removal of some tariffs on China and a possible pause on federal gas tax as the United States struggles to tackle soaring gasoline prices and inflation, two top officials said on Sunday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said some tariffs on China inherited from the administration of former President Donald Trump served "no strategic purpose" and added that Biden was considering removing them as a way to bring down inflation.

  • How Mississippians are celebrating Juneteenth weekend

    Juneteenth is not a state holiday in Mississippi, but communities are commemorating the date with dinners, street festivals and live music.

  • Two NC conservatives: Now is not the time to expand Medicaid

    Expanding Medicaid now in North Carolina will only hurt the most needy at a time when they can least afford it. | Opinion

  • TikTok moves all US traffic to Oracle servers, amid new claims user data was accessed from China

    TikTok said on Friday it is moving U.S. users’ data to Oracle servers stored in the United States. Overshadowing its migration announcement was a damning report that followed, claiming that TikTok staff in China had access to its U.S. users’ data as recently as this January. The report from BuzzFeed News, which cites recordings from 80 TikTok internal meetings it obtained, claims that U.S. employees of TikTok repeatedly consulted with their colleagues in China to understand how U.S. user data flowed because they did not have the “permission or knowledge of how to access the data on their own.”

  • Yellen: Recession not inevitable, gas tax holiday weighed

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that she expects the U.S. economy to slow in the months ahead, but that a recession is not inevitable. Yellen offered a dose of optimism even as economists grow increasingly worried about a recession fueled by skyrocketing inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “That’s an idea that’s certainly worth considering,” Yellen said when asked if the administration is weighing it.

  • Yellen says US recession not ‘inevitable’ but expects ‘economy to slow’

    Treasury secretary says ‘inflation unacceptably high’ and it is Biden’s ‘top priority to bring it down’

  • Why Ford Stock Crashed This Week, but Could Rebound

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock plunged 14.5% this week at its lowest point in trading, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There are multiple factors behind Ford stock's steep fall these days, four of which stand out: macroeconomic concerns, a large recall, a hot-selling electric vehicle (EV) hitting a roadblock, and a sharp dip in sales in Ford's second-largest market. While that pretty much sums up Ford's challenges in the U.S., Europe isn't faring any better.

  • U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm talks inflation, gas prices

    Pain at the pump. Every three days, Jamie Small said she's spending nearly $90 to fill up her family's SUV.

  • Gov. Kim Reynolds approves 'Bottle Bill' changes, casino moratorium, budget bills and more

    In addition to approving several more contentious bills, the governor signed a new law making tampons and other feminine hygiene products tax exempt.

  • Energy Sec Sputters a Weak Defense of Biden-MBS Meeting

    CNNEnergy Secretary Jennifer Granholm shot down on Sunday President Joe Biden’s claim that he would not meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman despite the ordered killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, completing the administration’s reneging on the Saudis’ “pariah” status.Granholm appeared on CNN’s State of the Union, where she defended the need to meet with the Crown Prince during the Gulf Cooperation Council summit. Biden had said Friday he was “not going to meet with MBS, I'm going

  • Trump's endorsement goes to ... David Schweikert? That's a stunner.

    David Schweikert is the Arizona congressman who doesn’t slobber all over Donald Trump. And on Thursday, he got Trump's endorsement. Huh?

  • Tax Breaks on Gasoline Are Gaining Steam. Why They Could Prolong the Pain.

    With average prices above $5 a gallon, counties, states and even the federal government are mulling suspensions of the levies. The measures may accomplish little.

  • Watergate vs 1/6: “There wasn’t really the cult of Nixon as there it the cult of Trump”

    The 50th anniversary of the Watergate scandal comes as the House Select January 6th committee prepares for another whirlwind week of public hearings. Although these two major political scandals are nearly half a century apart, the investigation into the Watergate scandal has been widely hailed as a potential model of how the January 6th committee could approach its inquiry into the insurrection.&nbsp;However, two people who participated in the Watergate hearings tell Sam Stein a few key differences should be noted. Elizabeth Holtzman, who served on the House Judiciary Committee and voted to impeach Richard Nixon, says “it’s not that Republicans are following facts – they make up their own facts – and there’s no way our democracy can function if people make up their own facts. And that’s the danger.” Michael Conway, who served as the Judiciary Committee’s Counsel in the Impeachment Inquiry of President Nixon, adds that “410 members voted in favor of starting the inquiry...you would never get that level of bipartisanship today.”

  • The history of interest rates since 2,400BC is entertaining – and terrifying

    In 1905, the US Forest Service was created, to protect America’s magnificent forest reserves. Unfortunately, woodland ecologies are complex systems, where top-down management risks a cascade of unintended consequences. When the Forest Service decided to protect trees by stopping them from being burnt down, the results were disastrous. Modest, intermittent forest fires, it turns out, are part of the natural process that maintains the landscape. They prevent larger fires from burning out of contro

  • Federal judge will draw new Louisiana congressional map after Legislature fails to act

    U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick gave the Louisiana Legislature a June 20 deadline to draw a new congressional map with a second Black district.

  • Jan. 6 committee says it's cooperating with DOJ request for interview transcripts

    The House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Friday it's cooperating with a Justice Department request to share transcripts of their witness

  • Mark Shields, Genteel Political Analyst for ‘PBS NewsHour,’ CNN’s ‘Capital Gang,’ Dies at 85

    Mark Shields, the longtime Washington Post political columnist who was a fixture of “PBS NewsHour” and a co-host of CNN’s “Capital Gang,” died Saturday morning of kidney failure in Chevy Chase, Md. He was 85. Shields’ death was confirmed through a message shared by “PBS NewsHour” anchor Judy Woodruff on Twitter. Woofruff praised her colleague […]

  • German leader says it's necessary to keep talking to Putin

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday that it's “absolutely necessary” for some leaders to talk directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid efforts to end the war in Ukraine, and he and France's president will continue to do so. Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have held several telephone conversations with Putin, separately and together, since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24. “It is absolutely necessary to speak to Putin, and I will continue to do so — as the French president will also,” Scholz told German news agency dpa in an English-language video interview a day after he, Macron and the leaders of Italy and Romania held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

  • The ‘big rip-off’: how Trump exploited his fans with ‘election defense’ fund

    The former president used donations to a nonexistent legal defense fund for his hotels and the January 6 Ellipse rally

  • Letters to the editor: Republicans should stop worrying about critics, work on solutions

    Reaction to column that explains why Republicans are so angry; frustration with politicians who will not reform gun laws.