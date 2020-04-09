Mnuchin says the economy could reopen by May but Trump wants to be comfortable with 'medical issues' first

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that parts of the economy could reopen by May.

Asked by CNBC host Jim Cramer if the economy could be "open for business" in May, Mnuchin replied, "I do...as soon as the president feels comfortable with the medical issues, we are making everything necessary that American companies and American workers can be open for business."

Current guidelines from President Donald Trump and his administration recommend that people not gather in groups of 10 or more people, go to restaurants or bars, and to limit their activities outside the home. The guidelines were originally implemented on March 16, but were extended at the end of March through April 30.

The guidelines have helped limit the spread of the virus, but have shuttered large parts of the economy.

Earlier Thursday, former FDA head Scott Gottlieb cautioned in a CNBC interview against removing the coronavirus mitigation guidelines too soon.

"Every part of the country is really at risk right now," he said, adding that the United States needed to be "very careful" not to remove measures too soon.

