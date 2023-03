TechCrunch

Despite the economic turbulence of the past year, I think it’s safe to say that many of us did not see the sudden full-on implosion of Silicon Valley Bank coming. While we could have guessed the storied financial institution was struggling, we did not anticipate that it would shut down so soon after announcing said struggles. Already, businesses are worried about making payroll, which could lead to unanticipated closures and layoffs.